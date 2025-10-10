Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 46 games being played in the Champaign-Springfield Metro this Friday, October 10. You can follow every game live on our Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are Williamsville hosting New Berlin as well as St. Joseph-Ogden traveling to Bloomington Central Catholic on Friday night.
Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
Arcola vs Cerro Gordo
Argenta-Oreana vs Kansas/Shiloh/Oakland
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond vs Nokomis
Athens vs PORTA
Attica vs Covington
Beardstown vs Brown County
Bloomington Central Catholic vs St. Joseph-Ogden
Casey-Westfield vs Mt. Carmel
Centennial vs Thornridge
Central A & M vs St. Teresa
Champaign Central vs Peoria
Charleston vs Taylorville
Clifton Central vs Hoopeston
Clinton vs Shelbyville
Cumberland vs Sullivan
Danville vs Normal Community
Decatur Eisenhower vs Normal University
Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs Warrensburg-Latham
Effingham vs Mt. Zion
Fisher vs Tuscola
Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs Salt Fork
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs Manteno
Glenwood vs Lincoln
Herscher vs Reed-Custer
Iroquois West vs Oakwood
Jacksonville vs Quincy Notre Dame
Lawrenceville vs Marshall
MacArthur vs Rochester
Mahomet-Seymour vs Mattoon
Maroa-Forsyth vs Olympia
Monticello vs Pontiac
New Berlin vs Williamsville
North Mac vs Pana
Paris vs Richland County
Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs Tolono Unity
Pittsfield vs Pleasant Plains
Prairie Central vs Rantoul
Richwoods vs Urbana
Riverton vs Auburn
Sacred Heart-Griffin vs Springfield
Seeger vs South Vermillion
Twin Lakes vs West Lafayette
Watseka vs Westville