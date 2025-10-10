High School

Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025

Get Champaign-Springfield Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Illinois high school football season rolls into Week 7 on October 10

Brady Twombly

Williamsville catches a touchdown pass against Athens during a Sangamo Conference football game at Paul Jenkins Field on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.
Williamsville catches a touchdown pass against Athens during a Sangamo Conference football game at Paul Jenkins Field on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. / Bill Welt/The State Journal-Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 46 games being played in the Champaign-Springfield Metro this Friday, October 10. You can follow every game live on our Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are Williamsville hosting New Berlin as well as St. Joseph-Ogden traveling to Bloomington Central Catholic on Friday night.

Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

Arcola vs Cerro Gordo

Argenta-Oreana vs Kansas/Shiloh/Oakland

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond vs Nokomis

Athens vs PORTA

Attica vs Covington

Beardstown vs Brown County

Bloomington Central Catholic vs St. Joseph-Ogden

Casey-Westfield vs Mt. Carmel

Centennial vs Thornridge

Central A & M vs St. Teresa

Champaign Central vs Peoria

Charleston vs Taylorville

Clifton Central vs Hoopeston

Clinton vs Shelbyville

Cumberland vs Sullivan

Danville vs Normal Community

Decatur Eisenhower vs Normal University

Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs Warrensburg-Latham

Effingham vs Mt. Zion

Fisher vs Tuscola

Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs Salt Fork

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs Manteno

Glenwood vs Lincoln

Herscher vs Reed-Custer

Iroquois West vs Oakwood

Jacksonville vs Quincy Notre Dame

Lawrenceville vs Marshall

MacArthur vs Rochester

Mahomet-Seymour vs Mattoon

Maroa-Forsyth vs Olympia

Monticello vs Pontiac

New Berlin vs Williamsville

Normal Community vs Danville

North Mac vs Pana

Paris vs Richland County

Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs Tolono Unity

Pittsfield vs Pleasant Plains

Prairie Central vs Rantoul

Richwoods vs Urbana

Riverton vs Auburn

Sacred Heart-Griffin vs Springfield

Seeger vs South Vermillion

Twin Lakes vs West Lafayette

Watseka vs Westville

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Illinois