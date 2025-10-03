Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3-4, 2025
There are 46 games being played in the Champaign-Springfield Metro this Friday, October 3 to Saturday, October 4. You can follow every game live on our Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are Williamsville hosting Athens on Friday night, as well as Clifton Central traveling to Westville.
Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 45 Champaign-Springfield high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, PORTA vs Auburn, starts at 6:00 PM.
Arcola vs Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond
Argenta-Oreana vs Villa Grove
Athens vs Williamsville
Attica vs Riverton Parke
Auburn vs PORTA
Beardstown vs Triopia
Bismarck-Henning vs Watseka
Bloomington Central Catholic vs St. Teresa
Casey-Westfield vs Marshall
Centennial vs Urbana
Cerro Gordo vs Nokomis
Champaign Central vs Danville
Charleston vs Mt. Zion
Clifton Central vs Westville
Clinton vs Tri-Valley
Covington vs Seeger
Cumberland vs Sangamon Valley
Decatur Eisenhower vs Rochester
Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Effingham vs Mahomet-Seymour
Eureka vs Shelbyville
Fisher vs LeRoy
Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs Iroquois West
Glenwood vs Normal University
Herscher vs Streator
Hillsboro vs North Mac
Hoopeston vs Oakwood
Illinois Valley Central vs Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Jacksonville vs Springfield
Lanphier vs Quincy Notre Dame
Lincoln vs MacArthur
Logansport vs West Lafayette
Maroa-Forsyth vs Pittsfield
Mattoon vs Taylorville
Momence vs Salt Fork
Monticello vs St. Joseph-Ogden
Newton vs Paris
Pana vs Staunton
Pleasant Plains vs Riverton
Pontiac vs Rantoul
Prairie Central vs Tolono Unity
Principia vs St. Teresa
Ridgeview/Lexington vs Warrensburg-Latham
Sacred Heart-Griffin vs Springfield Southeast
Tuscola vs Central A & M
Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025
There is only one Champaign-Springfield high school football game in Illinois on Saturday, October 4, 2025. That matchup, Meridian vs Milford, starts at 1:00 PM.
Meridian vs Milford