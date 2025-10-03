High School

Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3-4, 2025

Get Champaign-Springfield Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Illinois high school football season rolls into Week 6 on October 3

Brady Twombly

Williamsville runs for a touchdown against Stanford Olympia during a Sangamo Conference football game on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.
Williamsville runs for a touchdown against Stanford Olympia during a Sangamo Conference football game on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. / Bill Welt/The State Journal-Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 46 games being played in the Champaign-Springfield Metro this Friday, October 3 to Saturday, October 4. You can follow every game live on our Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are Williamsville hosting Athens on Friday night, as well as Clifton Central traveling to Westville.

Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 45 Champaign-Springfield high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, PORTA vs Auburn, starts at 6:00 PM.

Arcola vs Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond

Argenta-Oreana vs Villa Grove

Athens vs Williamsville

Attica vs Riverton Parke

Auburn vs PORTA

Beardstown vs Triopia

Bismarck-Henning vs Watseka

Bloomington Central Catholic vs St. Teresa

Casey-Westfield vs Marshall

Centennial vs Urbana

Cerro Gordo vs Nokomis

Champaign Central vs Danville

Charleston vs Mt. Zion

Clifton Central vs Westville

Clinton vs Tri-Valley

Covington vs Seeger

Cumberland vs Sangamon Valley

Decatur Eisenhower vs Rochester

Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Effingham vs Mahomet-Seymour

Eureka vs Shelbyville

Fisher vs LeRoy

Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs Iroquois West

Glenwood vs Normal University

Herscher vs Streator

Hillsboro vs North Mac

Hoopeston vs Oakwood

Illinois Valley Central vs Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Jacksonville vs Springfield

Lanphier vs Quincy Notre Dame

Lincoln vs MacArthur

Logansport vs West Lafayette

Maroa-Forsyth vs Pittsfield

Mattoon vs Taylorville

Momence vs Salt Fork

Monticello vs St. Joseph-Ogden

Newton vs Paris

Pana vs Staunton

Pleasant Plains vs Riverton

Pontiac vs Rantoul

Prairie Central vs Tolono Unity

Principia vs St. Teresa

Ridgeview/Lexington vs Warrensburg-Latham

Sacred Heart-Griffin vs Springfield Southeast

Tuscola vs Central A & M

Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025

There is only one Champaign-Springfield high school football game in Illinois on Saturday, October 4, 2025. That matchup, Meridian vs Milford, starts at 1:00 PM.

Meridian vs Milford

Published
