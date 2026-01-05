Top 25 Oregon Girls High School Basketball State Rankings – Jan. 5, 2025
Tualatin kept its place atop the High School on SI Oregon Top 25 girls basketball rankings thanks to reaching the final of the POA Holiday Classic’s Diamond Bracket plus picking up a win over AC Davis of Yakima in a Sunday showcase game featuring the reigning Oregon and Washington big-school champions.
South Medford’s victories over Davis and Faith Family to capture the Platinum Bracket propelled the Panthers to No. 3, right behind West Linn — which beat the Panthers in the Capitol City Classic right before Christmas.
Five teams moved into the rankings this week thanks to their performances over the holidays — Clackamas at No. 17, Vale (No. 18), Summit (No. 20), Mountainside (No. 23) and Crook County (No. 24).
1. Tualatin (7-1)
Last week: 1
The Timberwolves, who moved into 23rd in the most recent High School On SI national rankings, pushed Etiwanda for three quarters before falling to the No. 18 Eagles 51-41 in the Diamond Bracket final of the POA Holiday Classic.
2. West Linn (8-1)
Last week: 2
The Lions followed up their victory at the Capitol City Classic by finishing third in the POA Holiday Classic Emerald Bracket, losing to Sage Hill (CA) in the semifinals.
3. South Medford (9-2)
Last week: 4
The Panthers bounced back from their loss to West Linn in the Capitol City final by winning the POA Platinum Bracket, beating Washington 4A champion Davis and Texas power Faith Family along the way.
4. South Albany (7-1)
Last week: 3
The RedHawks returned from the holiday break to open Mid-Willamette Conference play with a 56-26 beatdown of Central.
5. Benson (4-2)
Last week: 5
The Astros won their POA Diamond Bracket opener but lost to eventual champion Etiwanda and Mater Dei to close out the tournament.
6. Crater (8-3)
Last week: 7
The Comets rang in the new year with a pair of victories.
7. Springfield (9-1)
Last week: 8
The Millers won the Ruby Division of the Tarkanian Classic, then came back after Christmas to beat Summit and Crescent Valley.
8. South Salem (9-1)
Last week: 9
The Saxons went 2-1 at the Surf ’N Slam Tournament in San Diego, then won 54-30 at Bend on January 2.
9. Redmond (9-1)
Last week: 10
The Panthers picked up a signature win by routing Oregon City 69-43 the day after New Year’s.
10. Sheldon (10-1)
Last week: 12
The Irish went 2-1 at the Cactus Jam in Scottsdale, Ariz., beating teams from Virginia and Alaska but losing to Enumclaw (WA) in the semifinals.
11. Baker (10-2)
Last week: 21
The Bulldogs closed out 2025 by beating defending 4A state champion Stayton 57-56 in the final of the SCTC Holiday Tournament.
12. Stayton (8-1)
Last week: 11
The Eagles became the last Class 4A team to lose when they fell to Baker in the final of their home tournament.
13. Jesuit (7-2)
Last week: 6
The Crusaders reached the POA Sapphire Division final before losing to St. Joseph’s (CA), then lost to West Salem 53-48 on January 2.
14. Southridge (5-5)
Last week: 14
The Skyhawks lost to Faith Family (TX) in the POA Platinum semifinals, then fell 68-49 to Davis (WA) in the third-place game.
15. Sherwood (8-2)
Last week: 18
The Bowmen traveled to San Diego to play in the WNBA Silver Division of the So Cal Holiday Prep Classic, reaching the final before losing to Westview (CA) 64-48.
16. Oregon City (8-2)
Last week: 13
The Pioneers finished third in the POA Pearl Bracket, then traveled to Central Oregon and were trounced by Redmond.
17. Clackamas (7-2)
Last week: Not Ranked
The Cavaliers have won six in a row following wins over Auburn Riverside in the POA Pearl Bracket final and 71-58 over Lebanon to ring in 2026.
18. Vale (9-1)
Last week: Not Ranked
The Vikings traveled to the Willamette Valley and won the Crusader Classic by defeating reigning 3A champion Amity 31-27 in the final.
19. Amity (7-2)
Last week: 15
The Warriors followed up their runner-up finish at the Capitol City Classic by reaching the Crusader Classic final in Salem before losing to Vale.
20. Summit (7-4)
Last week: Not Ranked
The Storm avenged a loss to Mountainside in the third-place game at the Interstate Shootout, winning 34-33 in Beaverton before knocking off La Salle Prep 45-36 the following night.
21. West Salem (5-7)
Last week: 16
The Titans went 0-3 in the POA Emerald Bracket but bounced back with a big win on the road at Jesuit.
22. Philomath (6-5)
Last week: 17
The Warriors traveled to Southern California for the Surf City Holiday Classic, going 1-3 against top teams from the Huntington Beach area.
23. Mountainside (7-4)
Last week: Not Ranked
The Mavericks rebounded from a first-round loss to Clackamas in the POA Pearl Division to beat North Medford and Forest Grove to place fourth.
24. Crook County (7-3)
Last week: Not Ranked
The Cowgirls followed up a third-place finish at the South Coast Classic by winning the Sisters Tournament, beating Henley 57-50 in the final.
25. West Albany (5-4)
Last week: 24
The Bulldogs opened Mid-Willamette Conference play with a 49-42 victory over Crescent Valley.
Dropped Out
No. 19 Century
No. 20 La Salle Prep
No. 22 Lebanon
No. 23 Cascade
No. 25 Silverton
Under Consideration
Dayton
Henley
Lake Oswego
North Bend
Rainier
Regis
Weston-McEwen
Yamhill-Carlton