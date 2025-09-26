High School

Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025

Get Champaign-Springfield Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Illinois high school football season rolls into Week 5 on September 26

Mattoon faces Charleston this week.
There are 45 games being played in the Champaign-Springfield Metro this Friday, September 26. You can follow every game live on our Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup of the week is a battle between two undefeated teams as MacArthur travels to Glenwood on Friday, September 26, 2025.

Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

There are 45 Champaign-Springfield high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, Western vs West Lafayette, starts at 6:00 PM.

Argenta-Oreana vs Madison

Arcola vs Cumberland

Athens vs Auburn

Attica vs North Vermillion

Beardstown vs Routt Catholic/Lutheran

Bismarck-Henning vs Salt Fork

Bloomington vs Urbana

Bloomington Central Catholic vs Monticello

Carlinville vs North Mac

Central A & M vs LeRoy

Champaign Central vs Peoria Notre Dame

Charleston vs Mattoon

Clifton Central vs Watseka

Clinton vs Eureka

Covington vs Parke Heritage

Crete-Monee vs Danville

Decatur Eisenhower vs Lincoln

Effingham vs Taylorville

Fisher vs Heyworth

Fountain Central vs Seeger

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs Warrensburg-Latham

Glenwood vs MacArthur

Greenville vs Pana

Herscher vs Lisle

Iroquois West vs Momence

Jacksonville vs Springfield Southeast

Lanphier vs Sacred Heart-Griffin

Mahomet-Seymour vs Mt. Zion

Maroa-Forsyth vs Riverton

Marshall vs Robinson

Metro-East Lutheran vs Meridian

Mt. Carmel vs Paris

Nokomis vs Sangamon Valley

Normal University vs Rochester

Oakwood vs Westville

Olympia vs Williamsville

Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs Tuscola

Pleasant Plains vs PORTA

Pontiac vs Tolono Unity

Quincy Notre Dame vs Springfield

Rantoul vs St. Joseph-Ogden

Ridgeview/Lexington vs St. Teresa

West Lafayette vs Western

Published
Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

