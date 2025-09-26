Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
There are 45 games being played in the Champaign-Springfield Metro this Friday, September 26. You can follow every game live on our Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the week is a battle between two undefeated teams as MacArthur travels to Glenwood on Friday, September 26, 2025.
Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 45 Champaign-Springfield high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, Western vs West Lafayette, starts at 6:00 PM.
Argenta-Oreana vs Madison
Arcola vs Cumberland
Athens vs Auburn
Attica vs North Vermillion
Beardstown vs Routt Catholic/Lutheran
Bismarck-Henning vs Salt Fork
Bloomington vs Urbana
Bloomington Central Catholic vs Monticello
Carlinville vs North Mac
Central A & M vs LeRoy
Champaign Central vs Peoria Notre Dame
Charleston vs Mattoon
Clifton Central vs Watseka
Clinton vs Eureka
Covington vs Parke Heritage
Crete-Monee vs Danville
Decatur Eisenhower vs Lincoln
Effingham vs Taylorville
Fisher vs Heyworth
Fountain Central vs Seeger
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs Warrensburg-Latham
Glenwood vs MacArthur
Greenville vs Pana
Herscher vs Lisle
Iroquois West vs Momence
Jacksonville vs Springfield Southeast
Lanphier vs Sacred Heart-Griffin
LeRoy vs Central A & M
Mahomet-Seymour vs Mt. Zion
Maroa-Forsyth vs Riverton
Marshall vs Robinson
Metro-East Lutheran vs Meridian
Monticello vs Bloomington Central Catholic
Mt. Carmel vs Paris
Nokomis vs Sangamon Valley
Normal University vs Rochester
Oakwood vs Westville
Olympia vs Williamsville
Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs Tuscola
Pleasant Plains vs PORTA
Pontiac vs Tolono Unity
Quincy Notre Dame vs Springfield
Rantoul vs St. Joseph-Ogden
Ridgeview/Lexington vs St. Teresa
West Lafayette vs Western