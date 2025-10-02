High School

Chicago Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-4, 2025

Get Chicago Metro schedules and scores as Week 6 of the 2025 Illinois high school football season rolls on from October 2-4, 2025

Brady Twombly

There are 160 games being played across the Chicago Metro this weekend
from Thursday, October 2 to Saturday, October 4, including 20 games from top ranked Illinois teams. You can follow every game live on our Chicago Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams, as No. 1 Chicago Mt. Carmel hosts No. 4 Brother Rice in a top-five matchup. There is another ranked matchup as No. 23 St. Rita travels to No. 9 Nazareth Academy.

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025

There are 11 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Thursday, October 2, 2025. The first game, Urban Prep-Bronzeville vs Richards, starts at 4:00 PM.

Back of the Yards College Prep vs Kelly

Bogan vs Harlan

Brooks vs King

Curie vs Mather

Dyett vs Hyde Park

Foreman vs Uplift

Hansberry vs Julian

Lake View vs Urban Prep-Bronzeville

Orr vs Rowe-Clark

Phoenix Military vs UIC College Prep

Richards vs Urban Prep-Bronzeville

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 126 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, Longwood vs Dunbar, starts at 4:00 PM.

Abundant Life/St. Ambrose Co-op vs Westminster Christian

Addison Trail vs Leyden

Andrean vs Angola

Andrew vs Stagg

Antioch vs North Chicago

Argo vs Richards

Aurora Christian vs Christ the King

Aurora East vs Bartlett

Barrington vs Conant

Batavia vs Geneva

Benet Academy vs St. Patrick

Benton Central vs Rensselaer Central

Berwyn/Cicero Morton vs Willowbrook

Bishop McNamara vs Marian Central Catholic

Blue Island Eisenhower vs Reavis

Bloom vs Thornwood

Bolingbrook vs Joliet Central

Boone Grove vs Whiting

Bowman Academy vs North Newton

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs Lincoln-Way Central

Bremen vs Hillcrest

Brother Rice vs Chicago Mt. Carmel

Buffalo Grove vs Rolling Meadows

Bulls College Prep vs Lane Tech

Burlington Central vs McHenry

Carl Sandburg vs Naperville North

Carmel vs Montini Catholic

Carver vs Goode STEM Academy

Calumet New Tech vs Wheeler

Chesterton vs Lake Central

Chicago Academy vs Von Steuben

Chicago Christian vs St. Edward

Chicago Hope Academy vs Wheaton Academy

Christ the King vs Aurora Christian

Clemente vs Schurz

Coal City vs Manteno

Conant vs Barrington

Crete-Monee vs Thornridge

Crown Point vs LaPorte

Crystal Lake Central vs Jacobs

Crystal Lake South vs Hampshire

Curie vs Mather

De La Salle vs Leo

Deerfield vs Glenbrook North

DeKalb vs Lincoln-Way West

DePaul College Prep vs Saint Viator

Downers Grove North vs Oak Park-River Forest

Downers Grove South vs Proviso East

Dunbar vs Longwood

Dyett vs Hyde Park

East Chicago Central vs Thomas Edison

Elgin vs Larkin

Elk Grove vs Hersey

Elmwood Park vs West Chicago

Englewood STEM High School vs Solorio

Evanston vs Glenbrook South

Evergreen Park vs Oak Lawn Community

Faith Christian vs West Central

Fenwick vs St. Laurence

Fenton vs Glenbard East

Foreman vs Uplift

Fremd vs Hoffman Estates

Frontier vs Tri-County

Gary West Side vs Griffith

Genoa-Kingston vs Lutheran

Glenbard East vs Fenton

Glenbard North vs Lake Park

Glenbard South vs Riverside-Brookfield

Glenn vs LaVille

Grant vs Wauconda

Grayslake Central vs Grayslake North

Hammond Bishop Noll vs River Forest

Hammond Central vs Hammond Morton

Hanover Central vs Hobart

Harvard vs Woodstock North

Herscher vs Streator

Highland vs Munster

Hillcrest vs Bremen

Hinsdale Central vs York

Hoffman Estates vs Fremd

Homewood-Flossmoor vs Neuqua Valley

Huntley vs Prairie Ridge

IC Catholic Prep vs St. Francis

ITW David Speer Academy vs Rauner

Joliet Catholic vs Notre Dame

Joliet West vs Oswego

Kaneland vs Sycamore

Kankakee vs Rich Township

Kankakee Valley vs Lowell

Kewanee vs Mendota

Lake Forest vs Stevenson

Lake Zurich vs Zion-Benton

Lakes vs Round Lake

LaPorte vs Crown Point

LaSalle-Peru vs Ottawa

Lemont vs Thornton Fractional North

Leyden vs Addison Trail

Libertyville vs Waukegan

Lincoln-Way East vs Metea Valley

Lockport vs Naperville Central

Maine East vs Vernon Hills

Maine South vs New Trier

Manteno vs Coal City

Marengo vs Johnsburg

Marian Catholic vs Marmion

Marist vs Providence Catholic

Marquette vs Seneca

Merrillville vs Valparaiso

Michigan City vs Portage

Minooka vs Plainfield Central

Mishawaka Marian vs New Prairie

Momence vs Salt Fork

Morris vs Rochelle

Mundelein vs Warren Township

Munster vs Highland

Nazareth Academy vs St. Rita

Niles North vs Niles West

Normal West vs Waubonsie Valley

North Lawndale vs Prosser

North Miami vs South Central

North White vs South Newton

Oak Forest vs Shepard

Orr vs Rowe-Clark

Oswego East vs Romeoville

Palatine vs Schaumburg

Peotone vs Reed-Custer

Phillips vs Whitney Young

Phoenix Military vs UIC College Prep

Plainfield East vs Plainfield North

Plainfield South vs Yorkville

Plano vs Woodstock

Prairie Ridge vs Huntley

Prospect vs Wheeling

Providence Catholic vs Marist

Proviso West vs Lyons

Richards vs Argo

Richmond-Burton vs Sandwich

Ridgewood vs West Aurora

Rolling Meadows vs Buffalo Grove

Romeoville vs Oswego East

Rensselaer Central vs Benton Central

Saint Viator vs DePaul College Prep

Schurz vs Clemente

Seneca vs Marquette

South Elgin vs Streamwood

South Newton vs North White

St. Charles East vs St. Charles North

St. Francis vs IC Catholic Prep

St. Laurence vs Fenwick

St. Patrick vs Benet Academy

St. Rita vs Nazareth Academy

Stevenson vs Lake Forest

Streator vs Herscher

Thomas Edison vs East Chicago Central

Thornton vs Wilmington

Thornton Fractional North vs Lemont

Thornton Fractional South vs Tinley Park

Tinley Park vs Thornton Fractional South

Tri-County vs Frontier

Valparaiso vs Merrillville

Von Steuben vs Chicago Academy

Warren Township vs Mundelein

Waukegan vs Libertyville

Waubonsie Valley vs Normal West

West Aurora vs Ridgewood

West Central vs Faith Christian

West Chicago vs Elmwood Park

Wheaton Academy vs Chicago Hope Academy

Wheaton North vs Wheaton-Warrenville South

Wheeler vs Calumet New Tech

Wheeling vs Prospect

Whiting vs Boone Grove

Wilmington vs Thornton

Woodstock North vs Harvard

Yorkville vs Plainfield South

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025

There are 23 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, October 4, 2025. The first game, Cary-Grove vs Dundee-Crown, starts at 7:00 AM. There are two games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Saint Ignatius College Prep vs Loyola Academy at 1:30 PM.

Agricultural Science vs Comer

Amundsen vs Simeon

Aurora Central Catholic vs Pacelli

Cary-Grove vs Dundee-Crown

Catalyst-Maria vs Little Village

Chicago Sullivan vs Senn

Chicago Vocational vs Muchin College Prep

Chicago Washington vs Woodlawn

Clark vs Payton College Prep

Crane Medical vs Pritzker

Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington vs St. Bede

Fieldcrest vs Walther Christian

Glenbard West vs Hinsdale South

Golder vs The Noble Academy

Havana vs Westmont

Highland Park vs Maine West

Hubbard vs Kennedy

Johnson vs Westinghouse

Kenwood vs Taft

Lindblom vs South Shore

Lincoln Park vs Morgan Park

Little Village vs Catalyst-Maria

Loyola Academy vs Saint Ignatius College Prep

Published
Published
BRADY TWOMBLY

