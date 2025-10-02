Chicago Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-4, 2025
There are 160 games being played across the Chicago Metro this weekend
from Thursday, October 2 to Saturday, October 4, including 20 games from top ranked Illinois teams. You can follow every game live on our Chicago Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams, as No. 1 Chicago Mt. Carmel hosts No. 4 Brother Rice in a top-five matchup. There is another ranked matchup as No. 23 St. Rita travels to No. 9 Nazareth Academy.
Chicago High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025
There are 11 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Thursday, October 2, 2025. The first game, Urban Prep-Bronzeville vs Richards, starts at 4:00 PM.
Back of the Yards College Prep vs Kelly
Bogan vs Harlan
Brooks vs King
Lake View vs Urban Prep-Bronzeville
Richards vs Urban Prep-Bronzeville
Chicago High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 126 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, Longwood vs Dunbar, starts at 4:00 PM.
Abundant Life/St. Ambrose Co-op vs Westminster Christian
Addison Trail vs Leyden
Andrean vs Angola
Andrew vs Stagg
Antioch vs North Chicago
Argo vs Richards
Aurora Christian vs Christ the King
Aurora East vs Bartlett
Barrington vs Conant
Batavia vs Geneva
Benet Academy vs St. Patrick
Benton Central vs Rensselaer Central
Berwyn/Cicero Morton vs Willowbrook
Bishop McNamara vs Marian Central Catholic
Blue Island Eisenhower vs Reavis
Bloom vs Thornwood
Bolingbrook vs Joliet Central
Boone Grove vs Whiting
Bowman Academy vs North Newton
Bradley-Bourbonnais vs Lincoln-Way Central
Bremen vs Hillcrest
Brother Rice vs Chicago Mt. Carmel
Buffalo Grove vs Rolling Meadows
Bulls College Prep vs Lane Tech
Burlington Central vs McHenry
Carl Sandburg vs Naperville North
Carmel vs Montini Catholic
Carver vs Goode STEM Academy
Calumet New Tech vs Wheeler
Chesterton vs Lake Central
Chicago Academy vs Von Steuben
Chicago Christian vs St. Edward
Chicago Hope Academy vs Wheaton Academy
Clemente vs Schurz
Coal City vs Manteno
Conant vs Barrington
Crete-Monee vs Thornridge
Crown Point vs LaPorte
Crystal Lake Central vs Jacobs
Crystal Lake South vs Hampshire
De La Salle vs Leo
Deerfield vs Glenbrook North
DeKalb vs Lincoln-Way West
DePaul College Prep vs Saint Viator
Downers Grove North vs Oak Park-River Forest
Downers Grove South vs Proviso East
Dunbar vs Longwood
East Chicago Central vs Thomas Edison
Elgin vs Larkin
Elk Grove vs Hersey
Elmwood Park vs West Chicago
Englewood STEM High School vs Solorio
Evanston vs Glenbrook South
Evergreen Park vs Oak Lawn Community
Faith Christian vs West Central
Fenwick vs St. Laurence
Fenton vs Glenbard East
Fremd vs Hoffman Estates
Frontier vs Tri-County
Gary West Side vs Griffith
Genoa-Kingston vs Lutheran
Glenbard North vs Lake Park
Glenbard South vs Riverside-Brookfield
Glenn vs LaVille
Grant vs Wauconda
Grayslake Central vs Grayslake North
Hammond Bishop Noll vs River Forest
Hammond Central vs Hammond Morton
Hanover Central vs Hobart
Harvard vs Woodstock North
Herscher vs Streator
Highland vs Munster
Hinsdale Central vs York
Homewood-Flossmoor vs Neuqua Valley
Huntley vs Prairie Ridge
IC Catholic Prep vs St. Francis
ITW David Speer Academy vs Rauner
Joliet Catholic vs Notre Dame
Joliet West vs Oswego
Kaneland vs Sycamore
Kankakee vs Rich Township
Kankakee Valley vs Lowell
Kewanee vs Mendota
Lake Forest vs Stevenson
Lake Zurich vs Zion-Benton
Lakes vs Round Lake
LaSalle-Peru vs Ottawa
Lemont vs Thornton Fractional North
Leyden vs Addison Trail
Libertyville vs Waukegan
Lincoln-Way East vs Metea Valley
Lockport vs Naperville Central
Maine East vs Vernon Hills
Maine South vs New Trier
Marengo vs Johnsburg
Marian Catholic vs Marmion
Marist vs Providence Catholic
Marquette vs Seneca
Merrillville vs Valparaiso
Michigan City vs Portage
Minooka vs Plainfield Central
Mishawaka Marian vs New Prairie
Momence vs Salt Fork
Morris vs Rochelle
Mundelein vs Warren Township
Nazareth Academy vs St. Rita
Niles North vs Niles West
Normal West vs Waubonsie Valley
North Lawndale vs Prosser
North Miami vs South Central
North White vs South Newton
Oak Forest vs Shepard
Oswego East vs Romeoville
Palatine vs Schaumburg
Peotone vs Reed-Custer
Phillips vs Whitney Young
Plainfield East vs Plainfield North
Plainfield South vs Yorkville
Plano vs Woodstock
Prospect vs Wheeling
Proviso West vs Lyons
Richmond-Burton vs Sandwich
Ridgewood vs West Aurora
South Elgin vs Streamwood
St. Charles East vs St. Charles North
Thornton vs Wilmington
Thornton Fractional South vs Tinley Park
Wheaton North vs Wheaton-Warrenville South
Chicago High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025
There are 23 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, October 4, 2025. The first game, Cary-Grove vs Dundee-Crown, starts at 7:00 AM. There are two games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Saint Ignatius College Prep vs Loyola Academy at 1:30 PM.
Agricultural Science vs Comer
Amundsen vs Simeon
Aurora Central Catholic vs Pacelli
Cary-Grove vs Dundee-Crown
Catalyst-Maria vs Little Village
Chicago Sullivan vs Senn
Chicago Vocational vs Muchin College Prep
Chicago Washington vs Woodlawn
Clark vs Payton College Prep
Crane Medical vs Pritzker
Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington vs St. Bede
Fieldcrest vs Walther Christian
Glenbard West vs Hinsdale South
Golder vs The Noble Academy
Havana vs Westmont
Highland Park vs Maine West
Hubbard vs Kennedy
Johnson vs Westinghouse
Kenwood vs Taft
Lindblom vs South Shore
Lincoln Park vs Morgan Park
Loyola Academy vs Saint Ignatius College Prep