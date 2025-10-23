High School

Chicago Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-25, 2025

Get Chicago Metro schedules and scores as Week 9 of the 2025 Illinois high school football season rolls on from October 23-25, 2025

Brady Twombly

There are 138 games being played across the Chicago Metro this weekend, from Thursday, October 23, to Saturday, October 25, including 20 games with top-ranked Illinois teams. You can follow every game live on our Chicago Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams, as No. 1 Chicago Mt. Carmel travels to No. 15 Loyola Academy. In another ranked matchup, No. 24 Carmel hosts No. 18 Fenwick on Friday night.

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025

There is one Chicago high school football game in Illinois on Thursday, October 23, 2025

Carl Sandburg vs Lincoln-Way East

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

There are 126 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 24, 2025, highlighted by Chicago Mt. Carmel vs Loyola Academy at 7:30 PM.

Addison Trail vs Willowbrook

Althoff Catholic vs Kaneland

Amundsen vs Lincoln Park

Andrew vs Bradley-Bourbonnais

Antioch vs Grant

Argo vs Thornton Fractional North

Aurora Central Catholic vs Fisher

Aurora Christian vs Marian Central Catholic

Aurora East vs South Elgin

Barrington vs Hoffman Estates

Bartlett vs Elgin

Batavia vs Wheaton-Warrenville South

Benet Academy vs DePaul College Prep

Berwyn/Cicero Morton vs Downers Grove South

Bishop McNamara vs St. Edward

Blue Island Eisenhower vs Shepard

Bolingbrook vs Yorkville

Boone Grove vs Rensselaer Central

Bowman Academy vs North Newton

Bremen vs Thornton Fractional South

Bremen vs Whiting

Brother Rice vs Saint Ignatius College Prep

Brooks vs Bulls College Prep

Buffalo Grove vs Wheeling

Byron Center vs Morris

Cahokia vs Sycamore

Calumet New Tech vs Glenn

Carmel vs Fenwick

Carver vs Hyde Park

Cary-Grove vs Jacobs

Carlyle vs Seneca

Chicago Christian vs Chicago Hope Academy

Chicago Mt. Carmel vs Loyola Academy

Chicago Sullivan vs Curie

Christ the King vs Wheaton Academy

Coal City vs Wilmington

Conant vs Palatine

Corliss vs Dyett

Crete-Monee vs Kankakee

Crystal Lake Central vs McHenry

Crystal Lake South vs Prairie Ridge

De La Salle vs Marian Catholic

Deerfield vs Maine South

DeKalb vs Waubonsie Valley

Dixon vs Genoa-Kingston

Downers Grove North vs Proviso East

East Chicago Central vs Highland

Elk Grove vs Prospect

Elmwood Park vs Ridgewood

Evanston vs Glenbrook North

Evergreen Park vs Richards

Fenton vs West Chicago

Fremd vs Schaumburg

Frontier vs Tri-County

Gary West Side vs Kankakee Valley

Geneva vs St. Charles East

Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs Momence

Glenbard East vs Riverside-Brookfield

Glenbard North vs Wheaton North

Glenbard South vs Larkin

Glenbrook South vs New Trier

Granite City vs Ottawa

Grayslake Central vs Round Lake

Grayslake North vs North Chicago

Griffith vs Hammond Bishop Noll

Hamilton vs Walther Christian

Hampshire vs Huntley

Hanover Central vs Lowell

Harvard vs Johnsburg

Hersey vs Rolling Meadows

Herscher vs Peotone

Highland Park vs Maine East

Hillcrest vs Tinley Park

Hinsdale Central vs Oak Park-River Forest

Hinsdale South vs Leyden

Hobart vs New Prairie

Homewood-Flossmoor vs Metea Valley

IC Catholic Prep vs St. Rita

Joliet Catholic vs Providence Catholic

Joliet Central vs Joliet West

King vs Lane Tech

Lake Forest vs Mundelein

Lake Park vs St. Charles North

Lake Zurich vs Stevenson

Lakes vs Wauconda

LaSalle-Peru vs O'Fallon

Lemont vs Oak Forest

Leo vs Marmion

Libertyville vs Warren Township

Lincoln-Way Central vs Rich Township

Lincoln-Way West vs Stagg

Lisle vs Reed-Custer

Lockport vs Neuqua Valley

Lyons vs York

Manteno vs Streator

Marengo vs Sandwich

Marist vs Notre Dame

Marquette vs Morrison

Mendota vs Mercer County

Minooka vs Oswego East

Mishawaka Marian vs River Forest

Montini Catholic vs St. Laurence

Naperville Central vs Naperville North

Nazareth Academy vs St. Francis

Niles North vs Vernon Hills

Niles West vs Maine West

North Chicago vs Grayslake North

North Judson-San Pierre vs South Central

North White vs Taylor

Oak Forest vs Lemont

Oak Lawn Community vs Reavis

Oak Park-River Forest vs Hinsdale Central

Oswego vs Plainfield North

Palatine vs Conant

Plainfield Central vs Plainfield East

Plainfield South vs Romeoville

Plano vs Richmond-Burton

Prosser vs Urban Prep-Bronzeville

Reavis vs Oak Lawn Community

Ridgewood vs Elmwood Park

Riverside-Brookfield vs Glenbard East

Rochelle vs Waterloo

Romeoville vs Plainfield South

Round Lake vs Grayslake Central

Schaumburg vs Fremd

South Central vs North Judson-San Pierre

South Newton vs West Central

St. Bede vs St. Teresa

St. Charles North vs Lake Park

St. Patrick vs Saint Viator

Stagg vs Lincoln-Way West

Stevenson vs Lake Zurich

Streamwood vs West Aurora

Sullivan vs Curie

Taft vs Whitney Young

Thomas Edison vs Wheeler

Thornridge vs Thornwood

Thornton Fractional South vs Bremen

Tinley Park vs Hillcrest

Vernon Hills vs Niles North

Warren Township vs Libertyville

Waubonsie Valley vs DeKalb

Wauconda vs Lakes

West Hancock High School vs Walther Christian

Wheaton North vs Glenbard North

Wheaton-Warrenville South vs Batavia

Wheeler vs Thomas Edison

Wheeling vs Buffalo Grove

Whiting vs Bremen

Whitney Young vs Taft

Wilmington vs Coal City

Woodstock vs Woodstock North

Zion-Benton vs Waukegan

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25, 2025

There are 11 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, October 25, 2025. The first game, Dundee-Crown vs Burlington Central, starts at 8:00 AM.

Bloom vs Thornton

Burlington Central vs Dundee-Crown

Clark vs Johnson

Glenbard West vs Proviso West

Goode STEM Academy vs Lindblom

Kenwood vs Phillips

Lake View vs Senn

Mather vs North Lawndale

Morgan Park vs Simeon

Payton College Prep vs Westinghouse

Schlarman vs Westminster Christian

Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

