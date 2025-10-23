Chicago Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-25, 2025
There are 138 games being played across the Chicago Metro this weekend, from Thursday, October 23, to Saturday, October 25, including 20 games with top-ranked Illinois teams. You can follow every game live on our Chicago Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams, as No. 1 Chicago Mt. Carmel travels to No. 15 Loyola Academy. In another ranked matchup, No. 24 Carmel hosts No. 18 Fenwick on Friday night.
Chicago High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There is one Chicago high school football game in Illinois on Thursday, October 23, 2025
Carl Sandburg vs Lincoln-Way East
Chicago High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 126 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 24, 2025, highlighted by Chicago Mt. Carmel vs Loyola Academy at 7:30 PM.
Addison Trail vs Willowbrook
Althoff Catholic vs Kaneland
Amundsen vs Lincoln Park
Andrew vs Bradley-Bourbonnais
Antioch vs Grant
Argo vs Thornton Fractional North
Aurora Central Catholic vs Fisher
Aurora Christian vs Marian Central Catholic
Aurora East vs South Elgin
Barrington vs Hoffman Estates
Bartlett vs Elgin
Batavia vs Wheaton-Warrenville South
Benet Academy vs DePaul College Prep
Berwyn/Cicero Morton vs Downers Grove South
Bishop McNamara vs St. Edward
Blue Island Eisenhower vs Shepard
Bolingbrook vs Yorkville
Boone Grove vs Rensselaer Central
Bowman Academy vs North Newton
Bremen vs Thornton Fractional South
Brother Rice vs Saint Ignatius College Prep
Brooks vs Bulls College Prep
Buffalo Grove vs Wheeling
Byron Center vs Morris
Cahokia vs Sycamore
Calumet New Tech vs Glenn
Carmel vs Fenwick
Carver vs Hyde Park
Cary-Grove vs Jacobs
Carlyle vs Seneca
Chicago Christian vs Chicago Hope Academy
Chicago Mt. Carmel vs Loyola Academy
Chicago Sullivan vs Curie
Christ the King vs Wheaton Academy
Coal City vs Wilmington
Conant vs Palatine
Corliss vs Dyett
Crete-Monee vs Kankakee
Crystal Lake Central vs McHenry
Crystal Lake South vs Prairie Ridge
De La Salle vs Marian Catholic
Deerfield vs Maine South
DeKalb vs Waubonsie Valley
Dixon vs Genoa-Kingston
Downers Grove North vs Proviso East
East Chicago Central vs Highland
Elk Grove vs Prospect
Elmwood Park vs Ridgewood
Evanston vs Glenbrook North
Evergreen Park vs Richards
Fenton vs West Chicago
Fremd vs Schaumburg
Frontier vs Tri-County
Gary West Side vs Kankakee Valley
Geneva vs St. Charles East
Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs Momence
Glenbard East vs Riverside-Brookfield
Glenbard North vs Wheaton North
Glenbard South vs Larkin
Glenbrook South vs New Trier
Granite City vs Ottawa
Grayslake Central vs Round Lake
Griffith vs Hammond Bishop Noll
Hamilton vs Walther Christian
Hampshire vs Huntley
Hanover Central vs Lowell
Harvard vs Johnsburg
Hersey vs Rolling Meadows
Herscher vs Peotone
Highland Park vs Maine East
Hillcrest vs Tinley Park
Hinsdale South vs Leyden
Hobart vs New Prairie
Homewood-Flossmoor vs Metea Valley
IC Catholic Prep vs St. Rita
Joliet Catholic vs Providence Catholic
Joliet Central vs Joliet West
King vs Lane Tech
Lake Forest vs Mundelein
Lake Park vs St. Charles North
Lake Zurich vs Stevenson
Lakes vs Wauconda
LaSalle-Peru vs O'Fallon
Leo vs Marmion
Libertyville vs Warren Township
Lincoln-Way Central vs Rich Township
Lisle vs Reed-Custer
Lockport vs Neuqua Valley
Lyons vs York
Manteno vs Streator
Marengo vs Sandwich
Marist vs Notre Dame
Marquette vs Morrison
Mendota vs Mercer County
Minooka vs Oswego East
Mishawaka Marian vs River Forest
Montini Catholic vs St. Laurence
Naperville Central vs Naperville North
Nazareth Academy vs St. Francis
Niles North vs Vernon Hills
Niles West vs Maine West
North Chicago vs Grayslake North
North Judson-San Pierre vs South Central
North White vs Taylor
Oak Forest vs Lemont
Oak Park-River Forest vs Hinsdale Central
Oswego vs Plainfield North
Palatine vs Conant
Plainfield Central vs Plainfield East
Plano vs Richmond-Burton
Prosser vs Urban Prep-Bronzeville
Reavis vs Oak Lawn Community
Ridgewood vs Elmwood Park
Riverside-Brookfield vs Glenbard East
Rochelle vs Waterloo
Romeoville vs Plainfield South
Round Lake vs Grayslake Central
Schaumburg vs Fremd
South Central vs North Judson-San Pierre
South Newton vs West Central
St. Bede vs St. Teresa
St. Charles North vs Lake Park
St. Patrick vs Saint Viator
Stagg vs Lincoln-Way West
Stevenson vs Lake Zurich
Streamwood vs West Aurora
Sullivan vs Curie
Taft vs Whitney Young
Thornridge vs Thornwood
Vernon Hills vs Niles North
Warren Township vs Libertyville
Waubonsie Valley vs DeKalb
Wauconda vs Lakes
West Hancock High School vs Walther Christian
Wheaton North vs Glenbard North
Wheaton-Warrenville South vs Batavia
Wheeling vs Buffalo Grove
Whiting vs Bremen
Whitney Young vs Taft
Wilmington vs Coal City
Woodstock vs Woodstock North
Zion-Benton vs Waukegan
Chicago High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25, 2025
There are 11 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, October 25, 2025. The first game, Dundee-Crown vs Burlington Central, starts at 8:00 AM.
Bloom vs Thornton
Burlington Central vs Dundee-Crown
Clark vs Johnson
Glenbard West vs Proviso West
Goode STEM Academy vs Lindblom
Kenwood vs Phillips
Lake View vs Senn
Mather vs North Lawndale
Morgan Park vs Simeon
Payton College Prep vs Westinghouse
Schlarman vs Westminster Christian