Iowa United Prep Lands One Of Top High School Coaches

One of the top high school coaches in the country is leaving his current post for a spot at a prep program in Iowa.

Garrett Winegar is stepping down as head boys basketball coach at Fishers High School in Indiana to become the freshman/sophomore coach at Iowa United Prep in Des Moines, Iowa.

Kyle Neddenriep posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Wingar told him it was a “difficult decision to leave Fishers and Indiana (high school) basketball.” The news was first reported by Jeff Rabjohns on social media.

Sources: Fishers (IN) coach Garrett Winegar is joining the coaching staff at Iowa United Prep. Winegar has a 4A state title, a 4A state runner up, was a Naismith national HS coach of the year nominee. — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) March 16, 2026

Talked at length with Garrett Winegar. Will be leaving Fishers to join staff at Iowa United Prep. He will coach the freshman/sophomore team there. Keith Smart will be coaching the junior/senior group. Said it was difficult to decision to leave Fishers and Indiana HS basketball. — Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) March 17, 2026

Top Indiana High School Basketball Coach Will Lead Freshman/Sophomore Players

Winegar will work with Keith Smart at Iowa United Prep, as Smart coaches the junior/senior players at the academy.

Under Winegar, Fishers went 132-25 in six seasons, winning the Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 4A boys basketball state championship while also finishing second another season.

The Tigers went 24-1 this past season, falling to Carmel in the finals, 50-49.

Garrett Winegar Joining Coaching Staff Led By Keith Smart

Smart is taking over at Iowa United Prep after working at Utah Prep Academy where he coached AJ Dybantsa. He won an NCAA championship in 1987 and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Final Four with Indiana.

Along with several years spent as an assistant in the NBA, Smart has served as a head coach for 263 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

Arafan Diane, one of the top centers in the Class of 2026 and a Houston commit, is part of the Iowa United Prep roster, along with Navon Shabazz, a Murray State commit.