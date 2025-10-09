High School

Chicago Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025

Get Chicago Metro schedules and scores as Week 7 of the 2025 Illinois high school football season rolls on from October 9-11, 2025

Brady Twombly

Lincoln Way East vs Andrew 2025
Lincoln Way East vs Andrew 2025 / Dean Reid

There are 160 games being played across the Chicago Metro this weekend from Thursday, October 2 to Saturday, October 4, including 20 games from top ranked Illinois teams. You can follow every game live on our Chicago Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams, as Fremd travels to Barrington, Hinsdale Central is hosting Glenbard West as well as Downers Grove North taking on York.

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

Addison Trail vs Proviso East

Alden-Hebron vs Westminster Christian

Amundsen vs Brooks

Andrean vs Hanover Central

Andrew vs Lincoln-Way Central

Antioch vs Grayslake North

Argo vs Shepard

Aurora Central Catholic vs Living Word Lutheran

Aurora Christian vs Chicago Christian

Aurora East vs Fenton

Barrington vs Fremd

Bartlett vs South Elgin

Batavia vs Wheaton North

Benet Academy vs Fenwick

Berwyn/Cicero Morton vs Leyden

Bishop McNamara vs Wheaton Academy

Bismarck-Henning vs Momence

Bloom vs Kankakee

Blue Island Eisenhower vs Evergreen Park

Bolingbrook vs Plainfield North

Boone Grove vs Thomas Edison

Bowman Academy vs Tri-County

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs DeKalb

Bremen vs Oak Forest

Brother Rice vs Notre Dame

Buffalo Grove vs Hersey

Burlington Central vs Huntley

Byron vs Genoa-Kingston

Calumet New Tech vs Griffith

Carl Sandburg vs Lockport

Carmel vs DePaul College Prep

Cary-Grove vs Crystal Lake South

Centennial vs Thornridge

Chesterton vs Crown Point

Chicago Academy vs Steinmetz

Chicago Hope Academy vs St. Edward

Chicago Mt. Carmel vs Joliet Catholic

Chicago Vocational vs Hubbard

Christ the King vs Marian Central Catholic

Clark vs Whitney Young

Coal City vs Peotone

Corliss vs Lindblom

Crane Medical vs Rowe-Clark

Crete-Monee vs Rich Township

Crystal Lake Central vs Prairie Ridge

Curie vs North Lawndale

De La Salle vs Nazareth Academy

Deerfield vs Glenbrook South

Downers Grove North vs York

Downers Grove South vs Hinsdale South

East Chicago Central vs Hammond Central

Elk Grove vs Wheeling

Elgin vs Streamwood

Elmwood vs Marquette

Elmwood Park vs Riverside-Brookfield

Evergreen Park vs Blue Island Eisenhower

Faith Christian vs South Newton

Fenger vs Julian

Fenwick vs Benet Academy

Foreman vs Marine Leadership Academy

Fremd vs Barrington

Frontier vs West Central

Gary West Side vs Hammond Bishop Noll

Geneva vs Glenbard North

Genoa-Kingston vs Byron

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs Manteno

Glenbard East vs West Chicago

Glenbard South vs Ridgewood

Glenbard West vs Hinsdale Central

Glenbrook North vs Maine South

Glenn vs Tippecanoe Valley

Grant vs Round Lake

Grayslake Central vs Wauconda

Hammond Morton vs Hobart

Hampshire vs McHenry

Hansberry vs Harlan

Harvard vs Marengo

Herscher vs Reed-Custer

Highland vs Kankakee Valley

Highland Park vs Niles North

Hillcrest vs Lemont

Hoffman Estates vs Palatine

Homewood-Flossmoor vs Lincoln-Way East

Hyde Park vs South Shore

IC Catholic Prep vs Marmion

ITW David Speer Academy vs Schurz

Johnson vs Lincoln Park

Johnsburg vs Plano

Joliet Central vs Romeoville

Joliet West vs Plainfield East

Kaneland vs Rochelle

Lake Central vs Merrillville

Lake Forest vs Waukegan

Lake Park vs St. Charles East

Lake View vs Mather

Lake Zurich vs Mundelein

Lakes vs North Chicago

Lane Tech vs Phillips

LaPorte vs Michigan City

Larkin vs West Aurora

LaSalle-Peru vs Sycamore

Lemont vs Hillcrest

Leo vs St. Rita

Libertyville vs Zion-Benton

Lincoln-Way Central vs Andrew

Lincoln-Way East vs Homewood-Flossmoor

Lockport vs Carl Sandburg

Lowell vs Munster

Loyola Academy vs Providence Catholic

Lyons vs Oak Park-River Forest

Maine East vs Maine West

Marengo vs Harvard

Marian Catholic vs St. Francis

Marist vs Saint Ignatius College Prep

Mendota vs Princeton

Metea Valley vs Naperville Central

Merrillville vs Lake Central

Michigan City vs LaPorte

Minooka vs Oswego

Montini Catholic vs Saint Viator

Morris vs Ottawa

Munster vs Lowell

Naperville North vs Neuqua Valley

New Prairie vs Penn

Niles West vs Vernon Hills

North Chicago vs Lakes

North Newton vs North White

Oak Lawn Community vs Richards

Oswego East vs Yorkville

Peotone vs Coal City

Phoenix Military vs Rauner

Plainfield Central vs Plainfield South

Portage vs Valparaiso

Prairie Ridge vs Crystal Lake Central

Prospect vs Rolling Meadows

Reavis vs Thornton Fractional South

Rensselaer Central vs River Forest

Richmond-Burton vs Woodstock North

Sandwich vs Woodstock

Schaumburg vs Conant

Seneca vs St. Bede

South Central vs Winamac

St. Charles North vs Wheaton-Warrenville South

St. Laurence vs St. Patrick

Stagg vs Waubonsie Valley

Stevenson vs Warren Township

Streator vs Wilmington

Thornton vs Thornwood

Thornton Fractional North vs Tinley Park

Von Steuben vs Uplift

Wauconda vs Grayslake Central

West Central vs Frontier

Wheeler vs Whitko

Wheeler vs Whiting

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025

Bulls College Prep vs Taft

Carver vs Dyett

Chicago Marshall vs Pritzker

Chicago Sullivan vs Urban Prep-Bronzeville

Chicago Washington vs Gage Park

Clemente vs UIC College Prep

Collins vs Orr

Comer vs Kennedy

Dunbar vs Solorio

Dundee-Crown vs Jacobs

DuSable vs Kelly

Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington vs Walther Christian

Evanston vs New Trier

Golder vs Noble Charter-DRW Trading

Kenwood vs Payton College Prep

King vs Morgan Park

Lapeer vs Lincoln-Way West

Little Village vs Noble Street College Prep

Longwood vs Richards

Prosser vs Senn

Simeon vs Westinghouse

Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

