Chicago Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025
There are 160 games being played across the Chicago Metro this weekend from Thursday, October 2 to Saturday, October 4, including 20 games from top ranked Illinois teams. You can follow every game live on our Chicago Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams, as Fremd travels to Barrington, Hinsdale Central is hosting Glenbard West as well as Downers Grove North taking on York.
Chicago High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025
Agricultural Science vs Muchin College Prep
Amundsen vs Brooks
Chicago Academy vs Steinmetz
Chicago Vocational vs Hubbard
Curie vs North Lawndale
Fenger vs Julian
Lake View vs Mather
Phoenix Military vs Rauner
Von Steuben vs Uplift
Chicago High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
Addison Trail vs Proviso East
Alden-Hebron vs Westminster Christian
Andrean vs Hanover Central
Andrew vs Lincoln-Way Central
Antioch vs Grayslake North
Argo vs Shepard
Aurora Central Catholic vs Living Word Lutheran
Aurora Christian vs Chicago Christian
Aurora East vs Fenton
Barrington vs Fremd
Bartlett vs South Elgin
Batavia vs Wheaton North
Benet Academy vs Fenwick
Berwyn/Cicero Morton vs Leyden
Bishop McNamara vs Wheaton Academy
Bismarck-Henning vs Momence
Bloom vs Kankakee
Blue Island Eisenhower vs Evergreen Park
Bolingbrook vs Plainfield North
Boone Grove vs Thomas Edison
Bowman Academy vs Tri-County
Bradley-Bourbonnais vs DeKalb
Bremen vs Oak Forest
Brother Rice vs Notre Dame
Buffalo Grove vs Hersey
Burlington Central vs Huntley
Byron vs Genoa-Kingston
Calumet New Tech vs Griffith
Carl Sandburg vs Lockport
Carmel vs DePaul College Prep
Cary-Grove vs Crystal Lake South
Centennial vs Thornridge
Chesterton vs Crown Point
Chicago Hope Academy vs St. Edward
Chicago Mt. Carmel vs Joliet Catholic
Christ the King vs Marian Central Catholic
Clark vs Whitney Young
Coal City vs Peotone
Corliss vs Lindblom
Crane Medical vs Rowe-Clark
Crete-Monee vs Rich Township
Crystal Lake Central vs Prairie Ridge
De La Salle vs Nazareth Academy
Deerfield vs Glenbrook South
Downers Grove North vs York
Downers Grove South vs Hinsdale South
East Chicago Central vs Hammond Central
Elk Grove vs Wheeling
Elgin vs Streamwood
Elmwood vs Marquette
Elmwood Park vs Riverside-Brookfield
Faith Christian vs South Newton
Foreman vs Marine Leadership Academy
Frontier vs West Central
Gary West Side vs Hammond Bishop Noll
Geneva vs Glenbard North
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs Manteno
Glenbard East vs West Chicago
Glenbard South vs Ridgewood
Glenbard West vs Hinsdale Central
Glenbrook North vs Maine South
Glenn vs Tippecanoe Valley
Grant vs Round Lake
Grayslake Central vs Wauconda
Hammond Morton vs Hobart
Hampshire vs McHenry
Hansberry vs Harlan
Harvard vs Marengo
Herscher vs Reed-Custer
Highland vs Kankakee Valley
Highland Park vs Niles North
Hillcrest vs Lemont
Hoffman Estates vs Palatine
Homewood-Flossmoor vs Lincoln-Way East
Hyde Park vs South Shore
IC Catholic Prep vs Marmion
ITW David Speer Academy vs Schurz
Johnson vs Lincoln Park
Johnsburg vs Plano
Joliet Central vs Romeoville
Joliet West vs Plainfield East
Kaneland vs Rochelle
Lake Central vs Merrillville
Lake Forest vs Waukegan
Lake Park vs St. Charles East
Lake Zurich vs Mundelein
Lakes vs North Chicago
Lane Tech vs Phillips
LaPorte vs Michigan City
Larkin vs West Aurora
LaSalle-Peru vs Sycamore
Lemont vs Hillcrest
Leo vs St. Rita
Libertyville vs Zion-Benton
Lowell vs Munster
Loyola Academy vs Providence Catholic
Lyons vs Oak Park-River Forest
Maine East vs Maine West
Marian Catholic vs St. Francis
Marist vs Saint Ignatius College Prep
Mendota vs Princeton
Metea Valley vs Naperville Central
Minooka vs Oswego
Montini Catholic vs Saint Viator
Morris vs Ottawa
Naperville North vs Neuqua Valley
New Prairie vs Penn
Niles West vs Vernon Hills
North Newton vs North White
Oak Lawn Community vs Richards
Oswego East vs Yorkville
Plainfield Central vs Plainfield South
Portage vs Valparaiso
Prospect vs Rolling Meadows
Reavis vs Thornton Fractional South
Rensselaer Central vs River Forest
Richmond-Burton vs Woodstock North
Sandwich vs Woodstock
Schaumburg vs Conant
Seneca vs St. Bede
South Central vs Winamac
St. Charles North vs Wheaton-Warrenville South
St. Laurence vs St. Patrick
Stagg vs Waubonsie Valley
Stevenson vs Warren Township
Streator vs Wilmington
Thornton vs Thornwood
Thornton Fractional North vs Tinley Park
Wheeler vs Whitko
Wheeler vs Whiting
Chicago High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025
Bulls College Prep vs Taft
Carver vs Dyett
Chicago Marshall vs Pritzker
Chicago Sullivan vs Urban Prep-Bronzeville
Chicago Washington vs Gage Park
Clemente vs UIC College Prep
Collins vs Orr
Comer vs Kennedy
Dunbar vs Solorio
Dundee-Crown vs Jacobs
DuSable vs Kelly
Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington vs Walther Christian
Evanston vs New Trier
Golder vs Noble Charter-DRW Trading
Kenwood vs Payton College Prep
King vs Morgan Park
Lapeer vs Lincoln-Way West
Little Village vs Noble Street College Prep
Longwood vs Richards
Prosser vs Senn
Simeon vs Westinghouse