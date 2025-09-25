Chicago Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025
There are 163 games being played across the Chicago Metro this weekend from Thursday, September 25 to Saturday, September 27 including 20 games from top ranked Illinois teams. You can follow every game live on our Chicago Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No. 1 Chicago Mt. Carmel is traveling to Benet Academy as well as No. 2 Lincoln-Way East traveling to Naperville Central. Both games are being played on Friday, September 26.
Chicago High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are nine Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The first game, Clemente vs Phoenix Military, starts at 4:15 p.m.
Agricultural Science vs Chicago Vocational
Amundsen vs Taft
Back of the Yards College Prep vs Gage Park
Bowen vs Julian
Clemente vs Phoenix Military
Collins vs Rowe-Clark
Fenger vs Harlan
Kennedy vs Muchin College Prep
Rauner vs Schurz
Chicago High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 131 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 26, 2025. The slate is highlighted by Chicago Mt. Carmel vs Benet Academy at 7:30 p.m.
Addison Trail vs Berwyn/Cicero Morton
Agricultural Science vs Chicago Vocational
Amundsen vs Taft
Andrean vs Highland
Andrew vs Hammond Central
Antioch vs Lakes
Argo vs Oak Lawn Community
Aurora Central Catholic vs Catholic Central
Aurora Christian vs Bishop McNamara
Aurora East vs Elgin
Back of the Yards College Prep vs Gage Park
Bartlett vs West Aurora
Batavia vs St. Charles North
Benet Academy vs Chicago Mt. Carmel
Berwyn/Cicero Morton vs Addison Trail
Bishop McNamara vs Aurora Christian
Blue Island Eisenhower vs Hillcrest
Bolingbrook vs Oswego East
Boone Grove vs River Forest
Bowen vs Julian
Bowman Academy vs North White
Bradley-Bourbonnais vs Stagg
Bremen vs Glenn
Bremen vs Thornton Fractional North
Brother Rice vs St. Patrick
Buffalo Grove vs Prospect
Bulls College Prep vs Clark
Burlington Central vs Hampshire
Calumet New Tech vs Whiting
Carl Sandburg vs Homewood-Flossmoor
Carmel vs Marian Catholic
Carver vs South Shore
Cary-Grove vs Crystal Lake Central
Catholic Central vs Aurora Central Catholic
Central Catholic vs Rensselaer Central
Chesterton vs Portage
Chicago Christian vs Marian Central Catholic
Chicago Hope Academy vs Christ the King
Chicago Mt. Carmel vs Benet Academy
Chicago Sullivan vs Prosser
Chicago Vocational vs Agricultural Science
Christ the King vs Chicago Hope Academy
Clark vs Bulls College Prep
Clemente vs Phoenix Military
Coal City vs Reed-Custer
Collins vs Rowe-Clark
Comer vs Hubbard
Conant vs Fremd
Corliss vs Hyde Park
Crete-Monee vs Danville
Crown Point vs Valparaiso
Crystal Lake Central vs Cary-Grove
Culver Academies vs Kankakee Valley
Danville vs Crete-Monee
De La Salle vs Fenwick
Deerfield vs New Trier
DeKalb vs Lincoln-Way Central
DePaul College Prep vs Loyola Academy
Downers Grove North vs Proviso West
Downers Grove South vs Hinsdale Central
Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington vs Seneca
East Chicago Central vs Griffith
Elk Grove vs Rolling Meadows
Elgin vs Aurora East
Elmwood Park vs Glenbard South
Evanston vs Maine South
Evergreen Park vs Reavis
Faith Christian vs Tri-County
Fenwick vs De La Salle
Fenger vs Harlan
Fenton vs Riverside-Brookfield
Foreman vs Von Steuben
Fremd vs Conant
Frontier vs North Newton
Gage Park vs Back of the Yards College Prep
Gary West Side vs Wheeler
Geneva vs Lake Park
Genoa-Kingston vs North Boone
Glenbard East vs Ridgewood
Glenbard North vs Wheaton-Warrenville South
Glenbard South vs Elmwood Park
Glenbrook North vs Glenbrook South
Glenn vs Bremen
Grant vs Grayslake North
Grayslake Central vs North Chicago
Grayslake North vs Grant
Griffith vs East Chicago Central
Hammond Bishop Noll vs Thomas Edison
Hammond Central vs Andrew
Hampshire vs Burlington Central
Hanover Central vs Munster
Harlan vs Fenger
Harvard vs Sandwich
Hersey vs Wheeling
Herscher vs Lisle
Highland vs Andrean
Highland Park vs Vernon Hills
Hillcrest vs Blue Island Eisenhower
Hinsdale Central vs Downers Grove South
Hinsdale South vs Willowbrook
Hobart vs Lowell
Hoffman Estates vs Schaumburg
Homewood-Flossmoor vs Carl Sandburg
Hubbard vs Comer
Huntley vs Jacobs
Hyde Park vs Corliss
IC Catholic Prep vs Marist
Iroquois West vs Momence
ITW David Speer Academy vs UIC College Prep
Jacobs vs Huntley
Johnsburg vs Woodstock North
Joliet Catholic vs Nazareth Academy
Joliet Central vs Plainfield Central
Joliet West vs Romeoville
Julian vs Bowen
Kaneland vs Morris
Kankakee vs Thornwood
Kankakee Valley vs Culver Academies
Kennedy vs Muchin College Prep
Lake Central vs Michigan City
Lake Forest vs Lake Zurich
Lake Park vs Geneva
Lake Zurich vs Lake Forest
Lakes vs Antioch
LaPorte vs Merrillville
Larkin vs Streamwood
LaSalle-Peru vs Rochelle
Lemont vs Thornton Fractional South
Leo vs St. Laurence
Leyden vs Proviso East
Libertyville vs Mundelein
Lincoln Park vs Whitney Young
Lincoln-Way Central vs DeKalb
Lincoln-Way East vs Naperville Central
Lincoln-Way West vs Waubonsie Valley
Lindblom vs Perspectives Leadership/Technology
Lisle vs Herscher
Little Village vs Noble Charter-DRW Trading
Lockport vs Naperville North
Lowell vs Hobart
Loyola Academy vs DePaul College Prep
Maine East vs Niles West
Maine South vs Evanston
Maine West vs Niles North
Manteno vs Wilmington
Marengo vs Plano
Marian Catholic vs Carmel
Marian Central Catholic vs Chicago Christian
Marist vs IC Catholic Prep
Marmion vs Montini Catholic
Marquette vs St. Bede
McHenry vs Prairie Ridge
Mendota vs Sherrard
Merrillville vs LaPorte
Metea Valley vs Neuqua Valley
Michigan City vs Lake Central
Minooka vs Plainfield North
Momence vs Iroquois West
Montini Catholic vs Marmion
Morris vs Kaneland
Muchin College Prep vs Kennedy
Mundelein vs Libertyville
Munster vs Hanover Central
Naperville Central vs Lincoln-Way East
Naperville North vs Lockport
Nazareth Academy vs Joliet Catholic
Neuqua Valley vs Metea Valley
New Prairie vs South Bend Riley
New Trier vs Deerfield
Niles North vs Maine West
Niles West vs Maine East
Noble Charter-DRW Trading vs Little Village
North Boone vs Genoa-Kingston
North Chicago vs Grayslake Central
North Newton vs Frontier
North White vs Bowman Academy
Notre Dame vs St. Rita
Oak Forest vs Tinley Park
Oak Lawn Community vs Argo
Oak Park-River Forest vs York
Oswego vs Yorkville
Oswego East vs Bolingbrook
Ottawa vs Sycamore
Peotone vs Streator
Perspectives Leadership/Technology vs Lindblom
Phoenix Military vs Clemente
Pioneer vs South Central
Plainfield Central vs Joliet Central
Plainfield East vs Plainfield South
Plainfield North vs Minooka
Plano vs Marengo
Portage vs Chesterton
Prairie Ridge vs McHenry
Prospect vs Buffalo Grove
Prosser vs Chicago Sullivan
Providence Catholic vs St. Francis
Proviso East vs Leyden
Proviso West vs Downers Grove North
Rauner vs Schurz
Reavis vs Evergreen Park
Reed-Custer vs Coal City
Rensselaer Central vs Central Catholic
Richards vs Shepard
Richmond-Burton vs Woodstock
Ridgewood vs Glenbard East
Riverside-Brookfield vs Fenton
River Forest vs Boone Grove
Rochelle vs LaSalle-Peru
Rockford Christian vs Westminster Christian
Rolling Meadows vs Elk Grove
Romeoville vs Joliet West
Round Lake vs Wauconda
Rowe-Clark vs Collins
Saint Ignatius College Prep vs Saint Viator
Sandwich vs Harvard
Schaumburg vs Hoffman Estates
Schurz vs Rauner
Seneca vs Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington
Shepard vs Richards
Sherrard vs Mendota
South Bend Riley vs New Prairie
South Central vs Pioneer
South Elgin vs West Chicago
South Newton vs West Central
South Shore vs Carver
St. Bede vs Marquette
St. Charles East vs Wheaton North
St. Charles North vs Batavia
St. Edward vs Wheaton Academy
St. Francis vs Providence Catholic
St. Laurence vs Leo
St. Patrick vs Brother Rice
St. Rita vs Notre Dame
Stagg vs Bradley-Bourbonnais
Steinmetz vs Uplift
Stevenson vs Waukegan
Streamwood vs Larkin
Streator vs Peotone
Sycamore vs Ottawa
Taft vs Amundsen
Thomas Edison vs Hammond Bishop Noll
Thornridge vs Thornton
Thornton Fractional North vs Bremen
Thornton Fractional South vs Lemont
Thornwood vs Kankakee
Tinley Park vs Oak Forest
Tri-County vs Faith Christian
UIC College Prep vs ITW David Speer Academy
Uplift vs Steinmetz
Valparaiso vs Crown Point
Vernon Hills vs Highland Park
Von Steuben vs Foreman
Walther Christian vs Westmont
Warren Township vs Zion-Benton
Waubonsie Valley vs Lincoln-Way West
Wauconda vs Round Lake
Waukegan vs Stevenson
West Aurora vs Bartlett
West Central vs South Newton
West Chicago vs South Elgin
Westminster Christian vs Rockford Christian
Westmont vs Walther Christian
Wheaton Academy vs St. Edward
Wheaton North vs St. Charles East
Wheaton-Warrenville South vs Glenbard North
Wheeling vs Hersey
Wheeler vs Gary West Side
Whiting vs Calumet New Tech
Whitney Young vs Lincoln Park
Willowbrook vs Hinsdale South
Wilmington vs Manteno
Woodstock vs Richmond-Burton
Woodstock North vs Johnsburg
York vs Oak Park-River Forest
Yorkville vs Oswego
Zion-Benton vs Warren Township
Chicago High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
There are 23 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, September 27, 2025. There are two games including ranked teams, highlighted by No. 8 Glenbard West vs No. 24 Lyons at 1:30 p.m.
Barrington vs Palatine
Bloom vs Rich Township
Calumet Christian vs Hammond Morton
Catalyst-Maria vs Golder
Chicago Academy vs Marine Leadership Academy
Chicago Marshall vs Crane Medical
Chicago Military Academy vs Dunbar
Chicago Washington vs DuSable
Crystal Lake South vs Dundee-Crown
Curie vs Senn
Dyett vs Goode STEM Academy
Englewood STEM High School vs Richards
Glenbard West vs Lyons
Johnson vs Brooks
Kelly vs Woodlawn
Kenwood vs Simeon
King vs Westinghouse
Lake View vs North Lawndale
Lane Tech vs Payton College Prep
Longwood vs Solorio
Mather vs Urban Prep-Bronzeville
Morgan Park vs Phillips
Orr vs Pritzker