Chicago Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025

Get Chicago Metro schedules and scores as Week 5 of the 2025 Illinois high school football season rolls on from September 25-27, 2025

Lincoln-Way East Griffins vs Kankakee Kays - Sep 5
There are 163 games being played across the Chicago Metro this weekend from Thursday, September 25 to Saturday, September 27 including 20 games from top ranked Illinois teams. You can follow every game live on our Chicago Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No. 1 Chicago Mt. Carmel is traveling to Benet Academy as well as No. 2 Lincoln-Way East traveling to Naperville Central. Both games are being played on Friday, September 26.

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025

There are nine Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The first game, Clemente vs Phoenix Military, starts at 4:15 p.m.

Agricultural Science vs Chicago Vocational

Amundsen vs Taft

Back of the Yards College Prep vs Gage Park

Bowen vs Julian

Clemente vs Phoenix Military

Collins vs Rowe-Clark

Fenger vs Harlan

Kennedy vs Muchin College Prep

Rauner vs Schurz

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

There are 131 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 26, 2025. The slate is highlighted by Chicago Mt. Carmel vs Benet Academy at 7:30 p.m.

Addison Trail vs Berwyn/Cicero Morton

Andrean vs Highland

Andrew vs Hammond Central

Antioch vs Lakes

Argo vs Oak Lawn Community

Aurora Central Catholic vs Catholic Central

Aurora Christian vs Bishop McNamara

Aurora East vs Elgin

Bartlett vs West Aurora

Batavia vs St. Charles North

Benet Academy vs Chicago Mt. Carmel

Bishop McNamara vs Aurora Christian

Blue Island Eisenhower vs Hillcrest

Bolingbrook vs Oswego East

Boone Grove vs River Forest

Bowman Academy vs North White

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs Stagg

Bremen vs Glenn

Bremen vs Thornton Fractional North

Brother Rice vs St. Patrick

Buffalo Grove vs Prospect

Bulls College Prep vs Clark

Burlington Central vs Hampshire

Calumet New Tech vs Whiting

Carl Sandburg vs Homewood-Flossmoor

Carmel vs Marian Catholic

Carver vs South Shore

Cary-Grove vs Crystal Lake Central

Central Catholic vs Rensselaer Central

Chesterton vs Portage

Chicago Christian vs Marian Central Catholic

Chicago Hope Academy vs Christ the King

Chicago Mt. Carmel vs Benet Academy

Chicago Sullivan vs Prosser

Coal City vs Reed-Custer

Comer vs Hubbard

Conant vs Fremd

Corliss vs Hyde Park

Crete-Monee vs Danville

Crown Point vs Valparaiso

Culver Academies vs Kankakee Valley

De La Salle vs Fenwick

Deerfield vs New Trier

DeKalb vs Lincoln-Way Central

DePaul College Prep vs Loyola Academy

Downers Grove North vs Proviso West

Downers Grove South vs Hinsdale Central

Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington vs Seneca

East Chicago Central vs Griffith

Elk Grove vs Rolling Meadows

Elgin vs Aurora East

Elmwood Park vs Glenbard South

Evanston vs Maine South

Evergreen Park vs Reavis

Faith Christian vs Tri-County

Fenton vs Riverside-Brookfield

Foreman vs Von Steuben

Frontier vs North Newton

Gary West Side vs Wheeler

Geneva vs Lake Park

Genoa-Kingston vs North Boone

Glenbard East vs Ridgewood

Glenbard North vs Wheaton-Warrenville South

Glenbard South vs Elmwood Park

Glenbrook North vs Glenbrook South

Grant vs Grayslake North

Grayslake Central vs North Chicago

Hammond Bishop Noll vs Thomas Edison

Hampshire vs Burlington Central

Hanover Central vs Munster

Harvard vs Sandwich

Hersey vs Wheeling

Herscher vs Lisle

Highland Park vs Vernon Hills

Hillcrest vs Blue Island Eisenhower

Hinsdale South vs Willowbrook

Hobart vs Lowell

Hoffman Estates vs Schaumburg

Huntley vs Jacobs

Hyde Park vs Corliss

IC Catholic Prep vs Marist

Iroquois West vs Momence

ITW David Speer Academy vs UIC College Prep

Johnsburg vs Woodstock North

Joliet Catholic vs Nazareth Academy

Joliet Central vs Plainfield Central

Joliet West vs Romeoville

Kaneland vs Morris

Kankakee vs Thornwood

Kankakee Valley vs Culver Academies

Lake Central vs Michigan City

Lake Forest vs Lake Zurich

Lake Park vs Geneva

LaPorte vs Merrillville

Larkin vs Streamwood

LaSalle-Peru vs Rochelle

Lemont vs Thornton Fractional South

Leo vs St. Laurence

Leyden vs Proviso East

Libertyville vs Mundelein

Lincoln Park vs Whitney Young

Lincoln-Way Central vs DeKalb

Lincoln-Way East vs Naperville Central

Lincoln-Way West vs Waubonsie Valley

Lindblom vs Perspectives Leadership/Technology

Little Village vs Noble Charter-DRW Trading

Lockport vs Naperville North

Loyola Academy vs DePaul College Prep

Maine East vs Niles West

Maine West vs Niles North

Manteno vs Wilmington

Marengo vs Plano

Marian Central Catholic vs Chicago Christian

Marmion vs Montini Catholic

Marquette vs St. Bede

McHenry vs Prairie Ridge

Mendota vs Sherrard

Metea Valley vs Neuqua Valley

Minooka vs Plainfield North

Montini Catholic vs Marmion

Mundelein vs Libertyville

Nazareth Academy vs Joliet Catholic

Neuqua Valley vs Metea Valley

New Prairie vs South Bend Riley

Niles North vs Maine West

North Chicago vs Grayslake Central

North White vs Bowman Academy

Oak Forest vs Tinley Park

Oak Lawn Community vs Argo

Oswego vs Yorkville

Oswego East vs Bolingbrook

Ottawa vs Sycamore

Peotone vs Streator

Pioneer vs South Central

Plainfield Central vs Joliet Central

Plainfield East vs Plainfield South

Plainfield North vs Minooka

Portage vs Chesterton

Prospect vs Buffalo Grove

Providence Catholic vs St. Francis

Proviso East vs Leyden

Proviso West vs Downers Grove North

Rauner vs Schurz

Rensselaer Central vs Central Catholic

Richards vs Shepard

Richmond-Burton vs Woodstock

River Forest vs Boone Grove

Rockford Christian vs Westminster Christian

Romeoville vs Joliet West

Round Lake vs Wauconda

Saint Ignatius College Prep vs Saint Viator

Schaumburg vs Hoffman Estates

Sherrard vs Mendota

South Central vs Pioneer

South Newton vs West Central

St. Bede vs Marquette

St. Charles East vs Wheaton North

St. Edward vs Wheaton Academy

St. Francis vs Providence Catholic

St. Laurence vs Leo

Stagg vs Bradley-Bourbonnais

Steinmetz vs Uplift

Stevenson vs Waukegan

Sycamore vs Ottawa

Thomas Edison vs Hammond Bishop Noll

Thornridge vs Thornton

Thornwood vs Kankakee

Tinley Park vs Oak Forest

Tri-County vs Faith Christian

UIC College Prep vs ITW David Speer Academy

Uplift vs Steinmetz

Valparaiso vs Crown Point

Vernon Hills vs Highland Park

Walther Christian vs Westmont

Warren Township vs Zion-Benton

Waubonsie Valley vs Lincoln-Way West

Wauconda vs Round Lake

Waukegan vs Stevenson

West Central vs South Newton

Westminster Christian vs Rockford Christian

Wheaton Academy vs St. Edward

Wheaton-Warrenville South vs Glenbard North

Wheeler vs Gary West Side

Whiting vs Calumet New Tech

Willowbrook vs Hinsdale South

Woodstock vs Richmond-Burton

York vs Oak Park-River Forest

Zion-Benton vs Warren Township

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025

There are 23 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, September 27, 2025. There are two games including ranked teams, highlighted by No. 8 Glenbard West vs No. 24 Lyons at 1:30 p.m.

Barrington vs Palatine

Bloom vs Rich Township

Calumet Christian vs Hammond Morton

Catalyst-Maria vs Golder

Chicago Academy vs Marine Leadership Academy

Chicago Marshall vs Crane Medical

Chicago Military Academy vs Dunbar

Chicago Washington vs DuSable

Crystal Lake South vs Dundee-Crown

Curie vs Senn

Dyett vs Goode STEM Academy

Englewood STEM High School vs Richards

Glenbard West vs Lyons

Johnson vs Brooks

Kelly vs Woodlawn

Kenwood vs Simeon

King vs Westinghouse

Lake View vs North Lawndale

Lane Tech vs Payton College Prep

Longwood vs Solorio

Mather vs Urban Prep-Bronzeville

Morgan Park vs Phillips

Orr vs Pritzker

Published
