Colton Gumino, Illinois 3-star QB, commits to UCLA

Hersey High School quarterback took official visit to UCLA last weekend

Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

Hersey 2025 QB Colton Gumino
Hersey 2025 QB Colton Gumino / Twitter/X: Colton Gumino

One of the top quarterbacks in Illinois is headed to California.

Hersey High School (Arlington Heights, Ill.) 2025 quarterback Colton Gumino committed to the UCLA Bruins on Friday.

Gumino, a 6-foot-2, 190-pounder, is rated as the 40th-best prospect in Illinois in the Class of 2025 as well as the 84th-best quarterback prospect nationally. He is ranked as the 97th-best quarterback prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings and No. 106 in 247Sports' rankings.

As a junior, Gumino completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,172 yards and 27 touchdowns (with four interceptions) and also ran for 51 yards and five scores as Hersey went 10-1.

Gumino's recruitment jumped up a notch when UCLA offered him a scholarship on May 14. Prior to that, he had received offers from Murray State, Bowling Green, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Fordham, Akron, Western Michigan, Arkansas State and Marshall.

After his offer from UCLA, Gumino received offers from James Madison and then Florida.

Gumino took his official visit to UCLA last weekend and he announced his commitment less than a week later.

Gumino becomes the 13th known verbal commitment in UCLA's 2025 recruiting class and is the second quarterback committed to the Bruins. Madden Iamaleava, a 4-star QB from California rated by 247Sports as the 11th-best quarterback prospect nationally, commited to UCLA on May 25.

Watch Gumino's junior season highlights here: Colton Gumino 2023 highlights

