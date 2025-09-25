Detroit Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025
There are 114 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area this weekend from Thursday, September 25 through Saturday, September 27, including 15 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Michigan's top-ranked teams as No. 15 Clarkston hosts No. 19 Adams in the lone top 25 ranked game of the weekend. Meanwhile, No. 16 Belleville takes on Franklin who has an impressive 3-1 record.
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are six games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Thursday, September 25, highlighted by No. 1 Cass Tech taking on Mumford at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Northwestern (1-3) vs Douglass (0-4) - 4:30 PM
Western International (1-3) vs Martin Luther King (2-2) - 5:00 PM
Pershing (2-1) vs Communication Media Arts (2-2) - 5:00 PM
Cody (3-1) vs Denby (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Center Line (3-2) vs University Prep Science & Math (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Cass Tech (4-0) vs Mumford (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 106 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 15 Clarkston taking on No. 19 Adams at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Michigan Collegiate (3-1) vs Old Redford Academy (0-4) - 4:00 PM
Detroit Central (3-1) vs Osborn (2-2) - 5:00 PM
Bradford Academy (2-2) vs Arts & Tech Academy (0-4) - 5:00 PM
Henry Ford (3-1) vs Renaissance (0-4) - 5:00 PM
Annapolis (0-4) vs Robichaud (2-1) - 6:00 PM
Redford Union (3-1) vs Thurston (3-1) - 6:00 PM
Garden City (2-2) vs Melvindale (0-4) - 6:00 PM
Troy (3-1) vs Oak Park (2-2) - 6:00 PM
Central Catholic (2-3) vs River Rouge (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Brother Rice (1-2) vs St. John's Jesuit (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Whiteford (3-1) vs Montpelier (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Vassar (1-3) vs Ubly (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Summerfield (2-2) vs North Central (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Reading (2-2) vs Stockbridge (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Marlette (1-3) vs Reese (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Unionville-Sebewaing (3-1) vs Harbor Beach (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Manchester (2-2) vs Napoleon (2-1) - 7:00 PM
South Lake (3-1) vs Marine City (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Lutheran (1-3) vs Whitmore Lake (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Perry (0-4) vs Saranac (2-2) - 7:00 PM
New Haven (0-4) vs Madison (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Lutheran North (4-0) vs University Liggett (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Parkway Christian (2-2) vs Lutheran Northwest (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Richard (1-3) vs Loyola (0-4) - 7:00 PM
North Branch (2-2) vs Richmond (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Chandler Park Academy (4-1) vs Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School (1-3) - 7:00 PM
East English Village Prep (1-3) vs Southeastern (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Cardinal Mooney Catholic (0-4) vs Our Lady of the Lakes (4-1) - 7:00 PM
St. Clair (2-2) vs Center Line (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Cabrini (4-0) vs Shrine Catholic (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Haslett (3-1) vs Fowlerville (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Grass Lake (0-4) vs East Jackson (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Summit Academy (3-1) vs Ecorse (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Detroit Country Day (2-2) vs Notre Dame Prep (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Clintondale (4-0) vs Hazel Park (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Clawson (1-3) vs Lincoln (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Divine Child (3-0) vs Lumen Christi Catholic (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Clio (4-0) vs Goodrich (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Clinton (3-1) vs Onsted (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Cass City (2-2) vs Sandusky (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Brandon (2-2) vs Lake Fenton (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Blissfield (1-3) vs Ida (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Everest Collegiate (1-3) vs Bishop Foley (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Croswell-Lexington (1-3) vs Almont (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Algonac (1-3) vs Imlay City (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Advanced Tech Academy (0-0) vs Oakland Christian (3-1) - 7:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales (3-2) vs University of Detroit Jesuit (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Sterling Heights (0-4) vs Eastpointe (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Harper Woods (4-0) vs Southfield Arts & Tech (0-4) - 7:00 PM
South Lyon (4-0) vs Walled Lake Western (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Hillsdale (0-4) vs Dundee (0-4) - 7:00 PM
University Prep (1-3) vs Clarenceville (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Armada (3-1) vs Yale (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Port Huron (3-1) vs Port Huron Northern (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Marysville (2-2) vs Lake Shore (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Warren Woods-Tower (1-3) vs Grosse Pointe North (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Woodhaven (4-0) vs Roosevelt (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Walled Lake Northern (0-4) vs South Lyon East (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Fitzgerald (3-1) vs Lamphere (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Fenton (2-2) vs Holly (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Sterling Heights Stevenson (3-1) vs Utica Eisenhower (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Stoney Creek (3-1) vs Rochester (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Cranbrook Kingswood (2-2) vs Gabriel Richard (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Plymouth (1-3) vs Novi (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Saline (4-0) vs Monroe (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Oxford (2-2) vs Lake Orion (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Ypsilanti (2-1) vs Pinckney (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Milan (1-3) vs Grosse Ile (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Riverview (2-2) vs Huron (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Jefferson (4-0) vs Flat Rock (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Airport (0-4) vs St. Mary Catholic Central (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Mott (3-1) vs Walled Lake Central (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Trenton (2-2) vs Milford (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Huron (2-2) vs Pioneer (1-3) - 7:00 PM
L'Anse Creuse North (0-4) vs Lakeview (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Kettering (0-4) vs Lakeland (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Utica (1-3) vs L'Anse Creuse (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Mt. Clemens (0-4) vs Hamtramck (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Salem (2-2) vs Hartland (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Groves (2-2) vs West Bloomfield (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Grosse Pointe South (4-0) vs Roseville (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Glenn (2-3) vs Wayne Memorial (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Fraser (1-3) vs Mott (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Farmington (3-1) vs Seaholm (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Flushing (1-3) vs Linden (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Detroit Catholic Central (4-0) vs De La Salle Collegiate (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Saginaw United (0-4) vs Davison (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Chelsea (4-0) vs Dexter (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Romulus (1-3) vs Crestwood (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Cousino (2-2) vs Utica Ford (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Churchill (2-2) vs Stevenson (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Ferndale (2-2) vs Avondale (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Dakota (4-0) vs Chippewa Valley (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln (4-0) vs Adrian (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Taylor (1-3) vs Carlson (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Canton (0-4) vs Howell (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Berkley (1-3) vs Royal Oak (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Bedford (2-2) vs Skyline (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Northville (4-0) vs Brighton (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Anderson (1-3) vs Edsel Ford (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Pontiac (1-3) vs Bloomfield Hills (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Belleville (3-1) vs Franklin (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Athens (Troy) (1-3) vs North Farmington (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Anchor Bay (1-3) vs Romeo (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Adams (3-1) vs Clarkston (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Allen Park (2-2) vs Lincoln Park (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Saturday, September 27, kicking off with Erie-Mason taking on Hilltop at 2:00 PM. Follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Erie-Mason (0-4) vs Hilltop (1-4) - 2:00 PM
Fordson (2-2) vs Dearborn (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here