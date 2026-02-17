Detroit Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 17, 2026
There are 73 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Tuesday, February 17, including matchups featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Detroit Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Detroit High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 17, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as Fraser takes on Lamphere on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. Meanwhile, St. Clair faces off against Powers Catholic.
All game times and matchups:
Milford vs. Grosse Pointe North — 3:00 PM
Frontier International Academy vs. Osborn — 5:30 PM
Bishop Foley vs. Genesee Christian — 5:30 PM
New Haven vs. Anchor Bay — 5:30 PM
L'Anse Creuse vs. Romeo — 6:00 PM
Fraser vs. Lamphere — 6:00 PM
Our Lady of the Lakes vs. River Valley — 7:00 PM
Roeper vs. Parkway Christian — 7:00 PM
Lincoln-King Academy vs. Southeastern — 7:00 PM
St. Clair vs. Powers Catholic — 7:00 PM
Milan vs. Jefferson — 7:00 PM
Lutheran vs. Michigan Collegiate — 7:00 PM
Lutheran North vs. Marine City — 7:00 PM
Reading vs. Stockbridge — 7:00 PM
Tecumseh vs. Lincoln — 7:00 PM
Oxford vs. Mott — 7:00 PM
Clintondale vs. Lakeview — 7:00 PM
South Lake vs. Port Huron — 7:00 PM
Port Huron Northern vs. Marysville — 7:00 PM
Carman-Ainsworth vs. L'Anse Creuse North — 7:00 PM
Kettering vs. Harper Woods — 7:00 PM
Riverview vs. St. Mary Catholic Central — 7:00 PM
Richard vs. Lincoln Park — 7:00 PM
Huron vs. Grosse Ile — 7:00 PM
Everest Collegiate vs. Divine Child — 7:00 PM
Onsted vs. Dundee — 7:00 PM
Ecorse vs. Lake Shore — 7:00 PM
Detroit Leadership Academy vs. Henry Ford — 7:00 PM
Southfield Arts & Tech vs. University — 7:00 PM
Detroit Community vs. Communication Media Arts — 7:00 PM
Clinton vs. Dundee — 7:00 PM
Stoney Creek vs. Lake Orion — 7:00 PM
Trenton vs. Roosevelt — 7:00 PM
Troy vs. Pontiac — 7:00 PM
Fitzgerald vs. Edison Academy — 7:00 PM
Edsel Ford vs. Taylor — 7:00 PM
Manchester vs. Summerfield — 7:00 PM
Madison vs. East English Village Prep — 7:00 PM
Lutheran Northwest vs. Our Lady of the Lakes — 7:00 PM
Pioneer vs. Dexter — 7:00 PM
Mt. Clemens vs. Cabrini — 7:00 PM
De La Salle Collegiate vs. Grosse Pointe South — 7:00 PM
Dakota vs. East Kentwood — 7:00 PM
West Bloomfield vs. Farmington — 7:00 PM
Sterling Heights vs. Cranbrook Kingswood — 7:00 PM
Ida vs. Hudson — 7:00 PM
Clarkston vs. North Farmington — 7:00 PM
L'Anse Creuse vs. Carman-Ainsworth — 7:00 PM
Hillsdale vs. Clinton — 7:00 PM
Carrollton vs. Chandler Park Academy — 7:00 PM
Cody vs. American International Academy — 7:00 PM
Blissfield vs. Madison — 7:00 PM
Ypsilanti vs. Jackson — 7:00 PM
Bloomfield Hills vs. Seaholm — 7:00 PM
Berkley vs. Oak Park — 7:00 PM
Groves vs. Avondale — 7:00 PM
Royal Oak vs. Athens (Troy) — 7:00 PM
Flat Rock vs. Airport — 7:00 PM
Carlson vs. Anderson — 7:00 PM
University Prep Science & Math vs. Advanced Tech Academy — 7:00 PM
Adrian vs. Chelsea — 7:00 PM
Arbor Prep vs. Romulus — 7:00 PM
Woodhaven vs. Allen Park — 7:00 PM
Rochester vs. Adams — 7:00 PM
Livingston Christian vs. Pinckney — 7:30 PM
Imlay City vs. North Branch — 7:30 PM
Clarenceville vs. Charyl Stockwell — 7:30 PM
Ann Arbor Christian vs. Whitmore Lake — 7:30 PM
Armada vs. Yale — 7:30 PM
Croswell-Lexington vs. Almont — 7:30 PM
Algonac vs. Richmond — 7:30 PM
Fowlerville vs. Webberville — 8:00 PM
