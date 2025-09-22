Michigan High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - September 22, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football season is underway, and High School On SI has top 25 rankings every week. Here are the rankings after four weeks of the season.
No. 1 Cass Tech (4-0)
Previous rank: 1
Next game: At Mumford
The Technicians eventually defeated PSL rival Detroit King 27-22 in a game that was suspended on Friday night due to overcrowding and resumed on Saturday. Star Corey Sadler Jr. scored multiple touchdowns in the game.
No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central (4-0)
Previous rank: 2
Next game: At De La Salle
The Shamrocks banked the best win of the season with a 29-14 victory over previous No. 3 Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. They led 29-0 at halftime thanks to big plays from Samson and Gideon Gash.
No. 3 Hudsonville (4-0)
Previous rank: 4
Next game: At Jenison
The Eagles kept West Ottawa winless with a 42-21 route. They’ll play Jenison next week.
No. 4 Saline (4-0)
Previous rank: 5
Next game: At Monroe
Saline defeated a quality Dexter team 61-34. The Hornets’ offense is as good as any teams in the state, and they’re averaging 49.75 points per game through two games.
No. 5 Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (3-1)
Previous rank: 3
Next game: At Detroit Country Day
The Eaglets lost to No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central 29-14. They could move the ball but not finish drives against their rival.
No. 6 Davison (4-0)
Previous rank: 6
Next game: vs. Saginaw United
The Cardinals defeated Heritage 63-42 and will look to roll again next week against a 0-4 Saginaw United team.
No. 7 Dakota (4-0)
Previous rank: 8
Next week: At Chippewa Valley
The Cougars executed in a 28-14 win against previous No. 25 Sterling Heights Stevenson. Dakota had a 21-0 before the Titans closed the gap to 21-14, but the Cougars held and finished strong.
No. 8 DeWitt (4-0)
Previous rank: 9
Next game: vs East Lansing
The Panthers defeated Westland (OH) 38-28. Trav Moore finished the game with 147 yards rushing and a touchdown, and he threw for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
No. 9 Rockford (3-1)
Previous rank: 14
Next game: At No. 13 Grandville
The Rams passed the first test of a difficult three-game stretch. They defeated previous No. 7 East Kentwood 21-14,and they’ll face No. 13 Grandville next week.
No. 10 Harper Woods (4-0)
Previous rank: 10
Next game: At Southfield A&T
Harper Woods escaped at Stoney Creek with a 28-27 win. Stoney Creek scored with six seconds left, but the Pioneers stopped the 2-point conversion to hold on to win.
No. 11 Grand Blanc (4-0)
Previous rank: 12
Net week: At Everett
The Bobcats rolled Traverse City West 49-6. They play a 4-0 Everett squad this week.
No. 12 Grandville (3-1)
Previous rank: 13
Next week: vs. No. 9 Rockford
Grandville defeated Caledonia 28-7, but star running back Jayden Terry suffered a leg injury and did not return to the game. The Bulldogs face No. 9 Rockford next week.
No. 13 East Kentwood (3-1)
Previous rank: 7
Next week: vs. Caledonia
The Falcons fell to No. 9 Rockford 21-14 in their first big test of the season. They’ll have a chance to rebound with Caledonia this upcoming week.
No. 14 Detroit King (2-2)
Previous rank: 11
Next game: Detroit Western
The Crusaders almost pulled off an incredible comeback against No. 1 Cass Tech, but they ultimately lost 27-22.
No. 15 Clarkston (3-1)
Previous rank: 15
Next week: vs. No. 19 Adams
Clarkston routed Troy 41-0, and six different Wolves scored touchdowns. They have a big game next week against No. 19 Adams.
No. 16 Belleville (3-1)
Previous rank: 16
Next week: at Franklin
The Tigers defeated Churchill 42-21 as they continued to roll through KLAA-E play.
No. 17 Grosse Pointe South (4-0)
Previous rank: 17
Next week: at Roseville
The Blue Devils defeated L’Anse Creuse 29-7. They will play Roseville, a team just outside the top 25, next week.
No. 18 West Bloomfield (4-0)
Previous rank: 18
Next game: vs Groves
The Lakers stayed undefeated with a 33-16 win against Lake Orion.
No. 19 Adams (3-1)
Previous rank 19
Next week: At Clarkston
Adams defeated Oxford 33-6. The Highlanders will have big-game redemption this week. After losing to No. 18 West Bloomfield on September 12, they will play No. 15 Clarkston this week.
No. 20 Goodrich (4-0)
Previous rank: 20
Next game: vs Clio
The Martians defeated Lake Fenton 56-14 with six touchdowns in the first half, all rushing scores from within the red zone.
No. 21 Carlson (4-0)
Previous rank: 22
Next game: vs. Taylor
Carlson overcame a team that defeated them last year, Trenton, with a 17-14 win. Carlson’s 14-0 lead after one quarter was critical after the Trenton defense limited its offense for much of the game.
No. 22 Mona Shores (3-1)
Previous rank: 24
Next game: at Byron Center
The Sailors rolled against Reeths-Puffer 48-7. Tamarion “Ike” Steward ran for three touchdowns, including a 53-yard score.
No. 23 Portage Central (4-0)
Previous rank: N/R
Next week: vs. Mattawan
The Mustangs have yet to allow any team to score this season. They defeated Battle Creek Central 55-0 to add a to 198-0 season scoring margin.
No. 24 Northville (4-0)
Previous rank: N/R
Next week: at Brighton
Northville remained undefeated with a 37-23 win against Salem. They have quality wins against Lake Orion and Howell this season.
No. 25 Dexter (3-1)
Previous rank: 21
Next week: vs Chelsea
The Dreadnaughts suffered their first loss of the season in a 61-34 loss to No. 4 Saline. A loss to the Hornets shouldn't drop them too far, and they’ll play 4-0 Chelsea next week.
