Donovan Robinson, 2025 Loyola Academy (Chicago) standout safety, commits to Washington

Robinson was previously committed to Virginia

Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

Loyola Academy (Chicago) standout Class of 2025 defender Donovan Robinson criss-crossed the country with his recruitment over the past few months.

Originally committed to Virginia, Robinson backed off that pledge earlier this month and on Sunday night announced a new home for his college football career: the University of Washington.

Robinson chose the Huskies over Missouri, Minnesota and Arizona.

A 6-foot-3, 210-pounder, Robinson is a 3-star prospect who has played safety and linebacker, wide receiver and also returned kicks. He could end up playing linebacker or safety in college. He is ranked by 247Sports as the 27th-best prospect in Illinois in the Class of 2025 and the 98th-best linebacker prospect nationally.

During his junior season, Robinson was credited with 34 tackles, one interception and one blocked field goal as the Ramblers went 14-0 and won their second straight state Illinois Class 8A championship.

Robinson committed to Virginia on April 19, but announced he was decommitting from the Cavaliers on June 3.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank Coach Adams and Coach Elliott for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime," Robinson posted on his X/Twitter account. "It has always been a dream of mine to play football at the next level. I wish nothing but the best to the UVA coaching staff and football team. After much consideration and talking with my family, I have decided to de-commit from the University of Virginia."

Robinson received scholarship offers from Washington on April 27 and from Minnesota on May 2. A few days after his decommitment from Virginia, he announced his new top four schools: Missouri, Minnesota, Washington and Arizona.

Check out Robinson's junior season highlights: junior season highlights

Loyola Academy won the Illinois Class 8A football championship on November 25, 2023. / Photo by Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

