VCU vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament 2nd Round

The VCU Rams pulled off the biggest comeback win of the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, storming back to eventually beat the UNC Tar Heels in overtime. They have an even tougher challenge ahead of them in the Round of 32 when they take on the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Illinois put up 105 points in a 105-70 victory against Pennsylvania on Thursday. Can they put together another sweat-free victory on Saturday? The oddsmakers certainly think that's a possibility.

VCU vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

VCU +10.5 (-102)

Illinois -10.5 (-120)

Moneyline

VCU +450

Illinois -630

Total

OVER 152.5 (-110)

UNDER 152.5 (-110)

VCU vs. Illinois How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 21

Game Time: 7:50 pm ET

Venue: Ben Secours Wellness Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBS

VCU Record: 28-7

Illinois Record: 25-8

VCU vs. Illinois Betting Trends

VCU is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 5-1 in VCU's last six games

VCU is 1-8 straight up in its last nine games vs. Big Ten opponents

VCU is 16-2 ATS in its last 18 games played on a Saturday

Illinois is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 5-2 in Illinois' last seven games

VCU vs. Illinois Best Prop Bet

Keaton Wagler 20+ Points (+134)

Keaton Wagler has a chance to have a massive game against this VCU defense. The Rams have struggled to defend the perimeter at times, which is great news for the Fighting Illini's primary three-point shooter. He's averaging 17.9 points per game this season.

VCU vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick

Illinois ranks 13th in the country in three-point shot rate, with 50.6% of its shots coming from beyond the arc. Now, they get to face a VCU team that has struggled to defend the perimeter at times this season, ranking 113th in opponent three-point field goal percentage (32.9%).

One of the things I like most about this Illinois team is its ability to play fundamental basketball. Their turnover rate is the ninth-lowest in the country, while also sporting the ninth-highest rebounding rate. That makes it difficult for mid-major teams like VCU to compete with. If the Rams can't win the rebounding or turnover battles, they'll have to shoot better than the Fighting Illini, and I don't think they have the roster to do that.

Pick: Illinois -10.5 (-120)

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