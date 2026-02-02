Top 25 Illinois High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 2, 2026
Another week of the 2025-26 Illinois High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.
These composite Washington boys basketball rankings use an average-rank formula to combine the Top 25 rankings from MaxPreps and On3/Rivals.
Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.
Benet Academy and Warren Township take the top two spots this week. Benet comes in at number one in both Rivals and MaxPreps with Warren at number two in both rankings.
Here is a look at the latest Illinois Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 2:
1. Benet Academy – Average Rank: 1.0
Benet Academy tops the Illinois composite with first-place rankings from both Rivals and MaxPreps. Their dominance at the very top across both sources makes them the state’s clear number one.
2. Warren Township – Average Rank: 2.5
Warren Township ranks second with second on Rivals and third on MaxPreps. Consistent top-three finishes in both sources keep them just behind Benet Academy in the composite.
3. DePaul College Prep – Average Rank: 4.0
DePaul College Prep benefits from third on Rivals and fifth on MaxPreps. Steady top-five placements allow them to secure a top-tier spot ahead of most other programs.
4. East St. Louis – Average Rank: 4.5
East St. Louis places fourth with fifth on Rivals and fourth on MaxPreps. Balanced top-five rankings across sources give them a strong composite, narrowly trailing DePaul College Prep.
5. Curie Metropolitan – Average Rank: 5.0
Curie rises due to eighth on Rivals and second on MaxPreps. Their high MaxPreps peak offsets the lower Rivals ranking, keeping them among the state’s elite programs.
6. Kankakee – Average Rank: 6.0
Kankakee ranks sixth with sixth-place finishes on both Rivals and MaxPreps. Consistent mid-to-upper top-ten rankings provide stability in the composite and place them firmly in the upper tier.
7. Marist – Average Rank: 8.0
Marist ranks seventh thanks to fourth on Rivals and twelfth on MaxPreps. A strong Rivals showing lifts their composite, though a lower MaxPreps placement keeps them just outside the top five.
8. Homewood-Flossmoor – Average Rank: 10.0
Homewood-Flossmoor earns eighth with tenth on both Rivals and MaxPreps. Consistent top-ten finishes across sources maintain their spot in the upper mid-tier of Illinois teams.
9. Evanston Township – Average Rank: 10.0
Evanston Township ranks ninth with ninth on Rivals and eleventh on MaxPreps. Balanced mid-tier rankings secure a steady top-10 composite position alongside Homewood-Flossmoor.
10. St. Ignatius – Average Rank: 10.5
St. Ignatius places tenth with twelfth on Rivals and ninth on MaxPreps. Their strong MaxPreps peak helps offset a slightly lower Rivals ranking, keeping them competitive in the top ten.
11. MacArthur – Average Rank: 10.5
MacArthur ranks eleventh with thirteenth on Rivals and eighth on MaxPreps. Balanced upper-mid placements in both sources keep them solidly within the top 15.
12. Neuqua Valley – Average Rank: 10.5
Neuqua Valley ranks twelfth with fourteenth on Rivals and seventh on MaxPreps. Their high MaxPreps ranking elevates their composite above similar mid-tier programs.
13. Fremd – Average Rank: 12.5
Fremd ranks thirteenth with eleventh on Rivals and fourteenth on MaxPreps. Mid-tier rankings in both sources give them a reliable composite placing.
14. Centralia – Average Rank: 15.0
Centralia ranks fourteenth with fifteenth on both Rivals and MaxPreps. Steady mid-level finishes keep them comfortably in the middle of the top 25.
15. St. Patrick – Average Rank: 15.5
St. Patrick ranks fifteenth with eighteenth on Rivals and thirteenth on MaxPreps. A stronger MaxPreps showing helps boost their composite despite a lower Rivals placement.
16. Loyola Academy – Average Rank: 16.0
Loyola Academy appears only on Rivals in sixteenth place. Their lack of MaxPreps recognition limits upward movement, keeping them in the lower top 20.
17. Palatine – Average Rank: 16.5
Palatine ranks seventeenth with seventeenth on Rivals and sixteenth on MaxPreps. Consistent mid-to-lower top-20 placements define their composite ranking.
18. East Peoria – Average Rank: 17.0
East Peoria appears only on MaxPreps in seventeenth place. Absence from Rivals keeps them in the lower mid-tier of the composite.
19. New Trier – Average Rank: 19.5
New Trier ranks nineteenth with twentieth on Rivals and nineteenth on MaxPreps. Consistent lower top-25 placements keep them just above the bottom tier.
20. Kaneland Senior – Average Rank: 20.0
Kaneland Senior places twentieth with nineteenth on Rivals and twenty-first on MaxPreps. Moderate rankings across sources position them in the lower half of the composite.
21. Whitney Young – Average Rank: 21.0
Whitney Young appears only on Rivals in twenty-first place. Limited cross-source presence keeps them near the bottom of the top 25.
22. John Hersey – Average Rank: 22.0
John Hersey is ranked twenty-second on Rivals and not listed on MaxPreps. Single-source recognition confines them to the lower composite rankings.
23. Rock Island – Average Rank: 23.0
Rock Island ranks twenty-third with twenty-third on Rivals and no MaxPreps listing. Minimal recognition prevents upward movement in the composite.
24. Mount Carmel – Average Rank: 24.0
Mount Carmel appears twenty-fourth on Rivals with no MaxPreps presence. Their low visibility keeps them near the bottom of the top 25.
25. St. Laurence – Average Rank: 25.0
St. Laurence appears only on Rivals in twenty-fifth place. Absence from MaxPreps cements their position as the lowest-ranked team in the composite.