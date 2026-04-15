Former NFL Player Returns As Illinois High School Head Football Coach

An Illinois high school football team has turned the program back over to the winningest head coach in school history.

Loyola Academy is bringing back John Holecek as the head football coach.

After starting out as an assistant football coach at St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago, Illinois, Holecek was named the head football coach at Loyola Academy in 2006. Two years later, he led the Ramblers to the Prep Bowl Championship, defeating Lane Tech, 17-0.

“This program has always meant a great deal to me, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to step back into this role,” Holecek said in a press release from the school (thanks to The Record North Shore for the quotes). “Working alongside Beau (Desherow) and our staff, we’re focused on continuing to raise the standard and creating an environment where our students can grow, compete and thrive.”

Desherow, who was the head coach, will remain on the staff as a general manager. He was an assistant under Holecek and replaced him at the start of the 2023 season.

Ramblers Were Dominating Program Under John Holecek In Illinois High School Football

Loyola Academy reached the state semifinals in 2009 before starting an incredible run of success in 2010 with the first Chicago Catholic League Blue championship. The Ramblers finished as state runners-up in 2011 and again in 2013, winning it all in 2015 by finishing 14-0, highlighted with a 41-0 victory over Marist in the Illinois High School Association Class 8A State Football Championship.

Another runner-up finish happened in 2016, with Holecek become the program’s career wins leader the following season when he reached 133. The Ramblers made the semifinals for the ninth time in a 10-year stretch in 2018, winning the 8A crown once more in 2022.

Holecek enters his second tenure with Loyola Academy having won 185 games overall with nine Chicago Catholic Championships, 17 consecutive playoff appearances, seven championship game bids and three state titles.

Prior to returning, Holecek worked as an assistant coach at the school in 2024 and spent time in the Italian Football League in 2025.

Returning Loyola Academy Head Coach Played In The NFL For Three Teams

Holecek, who turns 54-years-old in May, had an extended NFL career after starring at both Chicago Heights Marian Catholic and the University of Illinois. He was a three-sport athlete for Marian Catholic, excelling in football, wrestling and baseball.

During his prep career, Holecek recorded 243 tackles, 13 sacks and recorded five turnovers while also catching 16 passes for over 200 yards and two touchdowns. Marian Catholic retired his No. 52 jersey in 2000.

From there, Holecek became an All-Big 12 player for the Fighting Illini, including being named a team captain. He was part of a linebacker group with future NFL first round picks Simeon Rice and Kevin Hardy, as well as Butkus award winner Dana Howard, that became known as “Linebacker U” in the 1990s.

John Holecek Earned All-Big Ten Honors At Illinois

Holecek finished his career fifth on the school’s career tackles list with 436, twice being named an honorable mention All-America. He battled multiple ACL injuries during his time at Illinois.

In the 1995 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills selected Holecek in the fifth round with the 144th overall pick. He would play with Buffalo until 2000 before spending a season each with the San Diego Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons.

Holecek recorded 380 career tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions before retiring due to career-ending wrist surgery following the 2002 season. He was inducted into the Chicago Sports Hall of Fame in 2011