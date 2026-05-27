Top National High School Football Power Lands New Quarterback For 2026

One of the top national high school football powerhouse programs in the country has added a new quarterback for the upcoming 2026 season.

According to a report by Greg Biggins of Rivals, Chance Thomas is transferring from a high school in California to Nevada, where he will play for Bishop Gorman High School .

Thomas, who committed to the University of Kansas, played for Orangeview Western High School in California. He led the Pioneers to a 6-5 record this past fall, completing 193 of 270 passes for 3,327 yards and 33 touchdowns.

New Bishop Gorman Quarterback Averaged Over 300 Yards Passing As A Junior

In addition to averaging over 302 yards passing per game and throwing just seven interceptions on nearly 300 pass attempts, Thomas ran for 734 yards and scored seven touchdowns. He had one game with over 100 yards rushing, averaging just under eight per attempt.

As a sophomore, Thomas played in seven games for Orangeview Western, completing 138 of 225 for 1,736 yards with 17 touchdowns against four interceptions. He ran for 94 yards and a TD that year.

Bishop Gorman finished 11-1 in 2026, with the lone loss coming to Mater Dei out of California, 27-24. They did not allow more than seven points in the final seven games after that, including a 14-0 victory over Santa Margarita, who went on to defeat De La Salle for the CIF State Open Division Championship under head coach Carson Palmer.

Chance Thomas Set To Lead National Power During His Senior Season

Thomas is likely the replacement for Maika Eugenio, who threw for 3,084 yards and 42 touchdowns with just five interceptions last year. Eugenio is set to attend Hawaii.

Ace Amina, a junior-to-be this fall, played in seven games last year, finishing 14-for-23 for 207 yards with a TD and two interceptions.

According to 247Sports, Thomas is now the third-ranked player in Nevada and the No. 27 quarterback in the Class of 2027. The 247Sports Composite rankings have him as the No. 6 players in Nevada, the No. 42 quarterback and the No. 737 player overall.

New Bishop Gorman Signal-Caller Holds Over 20 Division I Offers

Thomas holds 22 offers to play football from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Duke, Iowa State, North Carolina, Stanford, UCF, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, SMU, Hawaii, Oregon State, Southern Miss, Washington State, Idaho, Portland State, Sacramento State, Nevada and San Diego State in addition to the Jayhawks.

Bishop Gorman has produced the likes of Eugenio, current Hawaii starting quarterback Micah Alejado, NFL player Dorian Thompson-Robinson and 2016 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Tate Martell.