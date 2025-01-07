Geneva’s Anthony Chahino Voted High School On SI’s 2024 Illinois Football Player Of The Year
After fan voting, Geneva’s Anthony Chahino has been voted High School On SI’s Illinois Player of the Year. Chahino won the voting with 22,287 votes casted.
Vote: Who was the 2024 Illinois Football Player of the Year?
Anthony Chahino, QB, Geneva
Chahino was a touchdown machine through the air for the Vikings this past fall campaign. The senior signal caller put on a clinic against opposing offenses, completing 184-of-291 passes for 3,600 yards and 49 touchdowns. To go along with his prolific passing numbers, Chahino also rushed for six touchdowns as a runner.
