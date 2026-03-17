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Illinois Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every IHSA champion and runner-up for all classifications as the Illinois high school basketball season comes to a close
Brady Twombly|
Manual's Reggie Postlewaite (5), Josh Humbles (22) and Jaquan Brown celebrate as time runs out on their 60-55 win over Quincy Notre Dame in the Class 2A boys high school state basketball championship game Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Manual's Reggie Postlewaite (5), Josh Humbles (22) and Jaquan Brown celebrate as time runs out on their 60-55 win over Quincy Notre Dame in the Class 2A boys high school state basketball championship game Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the State Farm Center in Champaign. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Illinois boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SIhas the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 4A

Champions: Marist RedHawks

Runner-Up: Benet Academy

Class 3A

Champions: East St. Louis Flyers

Runner-Up: Deerfield Warriors

Class 2A

Champions: Manuel Rams

Runner-Up: Quincy Notre Dame Raiders

Class 1A

Champions: Chicago Marshall Commandos

Runner-Up: Goreville Blackcats

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Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

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