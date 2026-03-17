Illinois Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

The 2026 Illinois boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Marist RedHawks

Runner-Up: Benet Academy

Champions: East St. Louis Flyers

Runner-Up: Deerfield Warriors

Champions: Manuel Rams

Runner-Up: Quincy Notre Dame Raiders

Champions: Chicago Marshall Commandos

Runner-Up: Goreville Blackcats

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