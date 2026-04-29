Legendary Iowa High School Girls Basketball Coach Steps Down

A legendary Iowa high school girls basketball coach has decided to step down after 50 years on the sidelines.

Dr. Anthony Pappas announced his resignation in an official release from the social media account of Waterloo Schools on Wednesday. Pappas had spent the past 47 seasons leading Waterloo West High School .

“I was a tremendously lucky individual to have landed a job I loved at a very young age, coaching in a district that supported me for decades,” Pappas said. “Looking back, I have no regrets; being a coach, teacher and administrator has truly been a life well lived. I am honored that my work allowed me to positively impact lives not only here in Waterloo, but across the state and the entire country.

“Every person I encountered enriched my own journey just as much as I hope I enriched theirs.”

Waterloo Legend Dr. Pappas Announces Resignation After 50 Years of Coaching Excellence

After a legendary 50-year run on the sidelines, Dr. Pappas has announced his resignation as the Head Girls Basketball Coach at Waterloo West High School. This marks the end of an era for Iowa… pic.twitter.com/iMh38h0bNv — Waterloo Schools (@WaterlooSchools) April 29, 2026

Medical Emergency, Recovery Led To Dr. Anthony Pappas Making Decision

Pappas recently underwent a medical emergency that led to his decision to step away from coaching high school basketball at this time. As he continues to recovery, though, he has not ruled out a return to the sidelines.

“Dr. Pappas is more than just a coach; he is an institution in Waterloo,” Waterloo Community Schools superintendent Dr. Jared Smith said. “For 47 years, he has modeled what it means to be fully committed to the success of our students, both on the court and in the classroom.

“His influence stretches across generations, and the impact he has made on thousands of lives is truly immeasurable. We are profoundly grateful for his decades of service, his relentless work ethic and his unwavering loyalty to the Waterloo Community School District. He leaves a legacy of excellence that will be felt for years to come.”

Waterloo will merge Waterloo East and Waterloo West into one high school in the near future, having recently tabbed Waterloo native and former University of Northern Iowa football player Tim Moses as the first athletic director at Waterloo United .

This past season, the Wahawks finished 11-12 overall, the third consecutive losing season the program has had. Waterloo West won 20-plus games in three of four seasons between 2019-2023, finishing with 19 in the other.

Legendary Head Coach Led Waterloo West To Several State Appearances

During the 2021-22 season, the Wahawks reached the Class 5A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Tournament championship game, falling to Johnston. They also reached the state tournament the following year, completing a run of four consecutive trips to the elite eight.

Waterloo West reached the state tournament 11 times under Pappas.

The new head coach for the Wahawks will inherit a group that includes returning starters Kingslee Thomas and Maelyn Wass, but must replace all-stater Nakia Olliveirre , who led the team in scoring, assists, steals and made 3-pointers.