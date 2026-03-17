Illinois Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

The 2026 Illinois girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Nazareth Academy Roadrunners

Runner-Up: Loyola Academy Ramblers

Champions: Washington Panthers

Runner-Up: Glenwood Titans

Champions: Breese Central Cougars

Runner-Up: Byron Tigers

Champions: Deer Creek-Mackinaw Chiefs

Runner-Up: Mt. Pulaski Hilltoppers

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