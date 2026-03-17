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Illinois Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every IHSA champion and runner-up for all classifications as the Illinois high school girls basketball season comes to a close
Brady Twombly|
Teammates congratulate Nazareth Academy freshman Stella Sakalas (32) on two points and a foul against Peoria High in the second half of the Class 3A state semifinals Friday, March 3, 2023 at CEFCU Arena in Normal. The Lions ultimately fell to the Roadrunners 48-35.
Teammates congratulate Nazareth Academy freshman Stella Sakalas (32) on two points and a foul against Peoria High in the second half of the Class 3A state semifinals Friday, March 3, 2023 at CEFCU Arena in Normal. The Lions ultimately fell to the Roadrunners 48-35. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2026 Illinois girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 4A

Champions: Nazareth Academy Roadrunners

Runner-Up: Loyola Academy Ramblers

Class 3A

Champions: Washington Panthers

Runner-Up: Glenwood Titans

Class 2A

Champions: Breese Central Cougars

Runner-Up: Byron Tigers

Class 1A

Champions: Deer Creek-Mackinaw Chiefs

Runner-Up: Mt. Pulaski Hilltoppers

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Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

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