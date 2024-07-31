Illinois high school athletes competing in 2024 Paris Olympic Games
The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are in full swing as the best athletes from around the globe descend on France looking to leave their mark on Olympic history.
A total of 39 athletes from Illinois will compete for Team USA at the Olympics and Paralympics.
For most of these athletes, spending time at an Illinois high school was part of their hard-fought journey to get to this point.
Here are the former Illinois high school athletes in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
- Korbin Albert: Classical Consortium Academy (Soccer), 2024 Olympian
- Kamal Bey: Oak Park-River Forest (Wrestling), 2024 Olympian
- Kennedy Blades*: (Wrestling), 2024 Olympian
- Lauren Carlini: West Aurora (Volleyball), 2024 Olympian
- Peter Chatain: New Trier (Rowing), 2024 Olympian
- Anthony Davis: Perspectives Leadership (Basketball), 2-time Olympian; 2012, 2024
- Lauren Doyle: Meridian (Rugby), 3-time Olympian; 2016, 2020, 2024
- Tori Franklin: Downers Grove South (Track and Field), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Evita Griskenas: Sandburg (Gymnastics), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Ryan Held: Sacred Heart-Griffin (Swimming), 2-time Olympian; 2016, 2024
- Thomas Jaeschke: Wheaton-Warrenville South (Volleyball), 3-time Olympian; 2016, 2020, 2024
- Jeff Jendryk: St. Francis (Volleyball), 2024 Olympian
- Grace Joyce: New Trier (Rowing), 2024 Olympian
- Paul Juda: Stevenson (Gymnastics), 2024 Olympian
- Casey Krueger: Naperville Central (Soccer), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Courtney Lindsey: Rock Island (Track and Field), 2024 Olympian
- Shamier Little: Lindblom (Track and Field), 2024 Olympian
- Jewell Loyd: Niles West (Basketball), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Anna Peplowski: Metamora (Swimming), 2024 Olympian
- Josef Rau: St. Patrick (Wrestling), 2024 Olympian
- Erin Reese: Prospect (Track and Field), 2024 Olympian
- Dana Rettke: Riverside-Brookfield (Volleyball), 2024 Olympian
- Kelsey Robinson-Cook: St. Francis (Volleyball), 3-time Olympian; 2016, 2020, 2024
- Maggie Shea: St. Francis (Sailing), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Gabriel Slonina: Addison Trail (Soccer), 2024 Olympian
- Jayden Ulrich: East Alton-Wood River (Track and Field), 2024 Olympian
- Zach Ziemek: Lake Park (Track and Field), 3-time Olympian; 2016, 2020, 2024
*Indicates and athlete born in Illinois who attended high school in another state.
Illinois high school athletes competing for Team USA in 2024 Paralympics
The 2024 Paralympics will take place August 28 through September 8 in Paris.
Below are the 12 Team USA athletes representing Illinois at the Paralympics in France this summer:
- Sarah Adam: Naperville North (Wheelchair Rugby), 2024 Olympian
- Owen Cravens: Huntley (Paratriathlon), 2024 Olympian
- Marco Delarosa: Roosevelt (Para Shooting), 2-time Olympian; 2016, 2024
- Ixhelt Gonzalez: St. Francis de Sales (Wheelchair Basketball), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Kendall Gretsch*: (Paratriathlon), 4-time Olympian; 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024
- Isaac Jean-Paul: Warren Township (Para Track and Field), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Keegan Knott: Warren Township (Para Swimming), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Ahalya Lettenberger: Glenbard West (Para Swimming), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Noelle Malkamaki: St. Teresa (Para Track and Field), 2024 Olympian
- Chuck Melton: Marshall (Wheelchair Rugby), 3-time Olympian; 2016, 2020, 2024
- Eric Newby: Nashville (Wheelchair Rugby), 3-time Olympian; 2016, 2020, 2024
- Brian Siemann*: (Para Track and Field), 4-time Olympian; 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024
*Indicates and athlete born in Illinois who attended high school in another state.
