Projecting Canada’s 2026 Olympics Ice Hockey Roster

Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid will be two of Canada’s biggest stars at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Canada is looking to add another trophy to its extensive collection at the 2026 Olympics in February. Fresh off winning gold at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Team Canada is poised for another deep run at the Olympics, and will look to win Olympic Gold for the first time since 2014 in Sochi.

This is a team stacked from top to bottom, and their talent was on full display during the 4 Nations Face-Off. Now, they’ll look to continue their dominance in Milan in February 2026, and they certainly have a squad capable of winning it all once again.

Even with all the superstars they brought to the 4 Nations Face-Off, there’s room for improvement on Canada’s roster. The emergence of breakout stars in Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard has been impossible to ignore, and the two former No. 1 picks have earned their place in the fold for Team Canada. But who else will enter the mix?

We’re going to project the 2026 Team Canada roster for the Milan Olympics. But first, let’s take a look at what the roster looked like during the 4 Nations Face-Off:

Team Canada roster at 4 Nations Face-Off

Forwards:

PLAYER

TEAM

Sam Bennett

Florida Panthers

Anthony Cirelli

Tampa Bay Lightning

Sidney Crosby

Pittsburgh Penguins

Brandon Hagel

Tampa Bay Lightning

Seth Jarvis

Carolina Hurricanes

Travis Konecny

Philadelphia Flyers

Nathan MacKinnon

Colorado Avalanche

Brad Marchand

Florida Panthers

Mitch Marner

Vegas Golden Knights

Connor McDavid

Edmonton Oilers

Brayden Point

Tampa Bay Lightning

Sam Reinhart

Florida Panthers

Mark Stone

Vegas Golden Knights

Defensemen:

PLAYER

TEAM

Drew Doughty

Los Angeles Kings

Thomas Harley

Dallas Stars

Cale Makar

Colorado Avalanche

Josh Morrissey

Winnipeg Jets

Colton Parayko

St. Louis Blues

Travis Sanheim

Philadelphia Flyers

Shea Theodore

Vegas Golden Knights

Devon Toews

Colorado Avalanche

Goalies:

PLAYER

TEAM

Jordan Binnington

St. Louis Blues

Adin Hill

Vegas Golden Knights

Sam Montembeault

Montreal Canadiens

That was the team that took down the United States, Sweden and Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, but there’s going to be some changes made for the Olympic Games in 2026.

There were some star players left off Team Canada’s roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, a number of whom I think will finally get the nod ahead of the 2026 Olympics. Among them include Nick Suzuki, Mark Scheifele, Bedard and Celebrini. But with four, and potentially more, players set to join the fray for Team Canada, they will have to make some exclusions, too.

Additionally, it’s impossible to deny the immediate impact that No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer has had for the Islanders, playing at a level well beyond his 18 years of age. He certainly has played his way into the conversation for Team Canada, and should be included on the Olympic squad.

So, let’s make some projections for the Olympic roster:

Projecting Team Canada’s roster for 2026 Olympics

PLAYER

TEAM

Connor Bedard

Chicago Blackhawks

Macklin Celebrini

San Jose Sharks

Sidney Crosby

Pittsburgh Penguins

Brandon Hagel

Tampa Bay Lightning

Seth Jarvis

Carolina Hurricanes

Nathan MacKinnon

Colorado Avalanche

Brad Marchand

Florida Panthers

Mitch Marner

Vegas Golden Knights

Connor McDavid

Edmonton Oilers

Brayden Point

Tampa Bay Lightning

Sam Reinhart

Florida Panthers

Mark Scheifele

Winnipeg Jets

Nick Suzuki

Montreal Canadiens

Tom Wilson

Washington Capitals

At the end of the day, there will be some controversial picks no matter how you slice up the Canadian roster. In this projection, players such as Anthony Cirelli, Sam Bennett, Mark Stone and Travis Konecny could be on the outside looking in.

Suzuki arguably should’ve been a part of Canada’s ensemble at the 4 Nations Face-Off. After being left off that roster, he’s made himself near impossible to leave out for the Olympics. Additionally, Celebrini and Bedard have been some of the best offensive players in the NHL this season and should under no circumstances be excluded from the Olympic squad.

Defensemen:

PLAYER

TEAM

Jakob Chychrun

Washington Capitals

Cale Makar

Colorado Avalanche

Josh Morrissey

Winnipeg Jets

Colton Parayko

St. Louis Blues

Travis Sanheim

Philadelphia Flyers

Matthew Schaefer

New York Islanders

Shea Theodore

Vegas Golden Knights

Devon Toews

Colorado Avalanche

As for the defensemen, I’m projecting just two changes to the eight-player corps. Notably, Chychrun and Schaefer are deserving of a spot on the roster, and they’ll take the places of Thomas Harley and the experienced Drew Doughty.

Goalies:

PLAYER

TEAM

Jordan Binnington

St. Louis Blues

MacKenzie Blackwood

Colorado Avalanche

Logan Thompson

Washington Capitals

Changes from 4 Nations Face-Off

IN: Bedard, Celebrini, Suzuki, Wilson, Chychrun, Schaefer, Blackwood, Thompson
OUT: Bennett, Cirelli, Doughty, Harley, Hill, Konecny, Montembeault, Stone

Other deserving players to consider: Mark Stone, Wyatt Johnston, Bo Horvat, Noah Dobson, Drew Doughty, Evan Bouchard

This, at least on paper, has the makings of a team ready to win gold at the Olympics in Milan in February. Canada will be hard to beat, especially if they bring a squad that looks like this one.

