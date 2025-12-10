Projecting Canada’s 2026 Olympics Ice Hockey Roster
Canada is looking to add another trophy to its extensive collection at the 2026 Olympics in February. Fresh off winning gold at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Team Canada is poised for another deep run at the Olympics, and will look to win Olympic Gold for the first time since 2014 in Sochi.
This is a team stacked from top to bottom, and their talent was on full display during the 4 Nations Face-Off. Now, they’ll look to continue their dominance in Milan in February 2026, and they certainly have a squad capable of winning it all once again.
Even with all the superstars they brought to the 4 Nations Face-Off, there’s room for improvement on Canada’s roster. The emergence of breakout stars in Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard has been impossible to ignore, and the two former No. 1 picks have earned their place in the fold for Team Canada. But who else will enter the mix?
We’re going to project the 2026 Team Canada roster for the Milan Olympics. But first, let’s take a look at what the roster looked like during the 4 Nations Face-Off:
More: Projecting Team USA’s 2026 Olympics Ice Hockey Roster
Team Canada roster at 4 Nations Face-Off
Forwards:
PLAYER
TEAM
Sam Bennett
Florida Panthers
Anthony Cirelli
Tampa Bay Lightning
Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
Brandon Hagel
Tampa Bay Lightning
Seth Jarvis
Carolina Hurricanes
Travis Konecny
Philadelphia Flyers
Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
Brad Marchand
Florida Panthers
Mitch Marner
Vegas Golden Knights
Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
Brayden Point
Tampa Bay Lightning
Sam Reinhart
Florida Panthers
Mark Stone
Vegas Golden Knights
Defensemen:
PLAYER
TEAM
Drew Doughty
Los Angeles Kings
Thomas Harley
Dallas Stars
Cale Makar
Colorado Avalanche
Josh Morrissey
Winnipeg Jets
Colton Parayko
St. Louis Blues
Travis Sanheim
Philadelphia Flyers
Shea Theodore
Vegas Golden Knights
Devon Toews
Colorado Avalanche
Goalies:
PLAYER
TEAM
Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
That was the team that took down the United States, Sweden and Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, but there’s going to be some changes made for the Olympic Games in 2026.
There were some star players left off Team Canada’s roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, a number of whom I think will finally get the nod ahead of the 2026 Olympics. Among them include Nick Suzuki, Mark Scheifele, Bedard and Celebrini. But with four, and potentially more, players set to join the fray for Team Canada, they will have to make some exclusions, too.
Additionally, it’s impossible to deny the immediate impact that No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer has had for the Islanders, playing at a level well beyond his 18 years of age. He certainly has played his way into the conversation for Team Canada, and should be included on the Olympic squad.
So, let’s make some projections for the Olympic roster:
Projecting Team Canada’s roster for 2026 Olympics
PLAYER
TEAM
Connor Bedard
Chicago Blackhawks
Macklin Celebrini
San Jose Sharks
Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
Brandon Hagel
Tampa Bay Lightning
Seth Jarvis
Carolina Hurricanes
Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
Brad Marchand
Florida Panthers
Mitch Marner
Vegas Golden Knights
Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
Brayden Point
Tampa Bay Lightning
Sam Reinhart
Florida Panthers
Mark Scheifele
Winnipeg Jets
Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens
Tom Wilson
Washington Capitals
At the end of the day, there will be some controversial picks no matter how you slice up the Canadian roster. In this projection, players such as Anthony Cirelli, Sam Bennett, Mark Stone and Travis Konecny could be on the outside looking in.
Suzuki arguably should’ve been a part of Canada’s ensemble at the 4 Nations Face-Off. After being left off that roster, he’s made himself near impossible to leave out for the Olympics. Additionally, Celebrini and Bedard have been some of the best offensive players in the NHL this season and should under no circumstances be excluded from the Olympic squad.
Defensemen:
PLAYER
TEAM
Jakob Chychrun
Washington Capitals
Cale Makar
Colorado Avalanche
Josh Morrissey
Winnipeg Jets
Colton Parayko
St. Louis Blues
Travis Sanheim
Philadelphia Flyers
Matthew Schaefer
New York Islanders
Shea Theodore
Vegas Golden Knights
Devon Toews
Colorado Avalanche
As for the defensemen, I’m projecting just two changes to the eight-player corps. Notably, Chychrun and Schaefer are deserving of a spot on the roster, and they’ll take the places of Thomas Harley and the experienced Drew Doughty.
Goalies:
PLAYER
TEAM
Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
MacKenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
Changes from 4 Nations Face-Off
IN: Bedard, Celebrini, Suzuki, Wilson, Chychrun, Schaefer, Blackwood, Thompson
OUT: Bennett, Cirelli, Doughty, Harley, Hill, Konecny, Montembeault, Stone
Other deserving players to consider: Mark Stone, Wyatt Johnston, Bo Horvat, Noah Dobson, Drew Doughty, Evan Bouchard
This, at least on paper, has the makings of a team ready to win gold at the Olympics in Milan in February. Canada will be hard to beat, especially if they bring a squad that looks like this one.