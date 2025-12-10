High School

Illinois high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025

See every Illinois high school girls basketball final score from December 9, 2025

Brady Twombly

The 2025 Illinois girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

ALAH (CO-OP) 34, Argenta-Oreana 26

Alden-Hebron 55, Hiawatha 53

Andrew 60, Lincoln-Way West 58

Anna-Jonesboro 66, Benton 42

Antioch 50, Wauconda 39

Arcola 47, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 21

Argo 60, Thornton Fractional South 14

Attica 40, Westville 35

Aurora Central Catholic 69, St. Laurence 57

Aurora Christian 50, Marian Central Catholic 49

Aurora East 62, Streamwood 31

Barrington 55, Hampshire 38

Barry Western 56, Hamilton/Warsaw 28

Belleville East 64, Collinsville 5

Belleville West 63, Edwardsville 40

Belvidere 62, Boylan Catholic 11

Belvidere North 41, Harlem 34

Benet Academy 52, Prospect 47

Berwyn/Cicero Morton 54, Hinsdale South 30

Blue Island Eisenhower 55, Lemont 23

Bloomington 60, Springfield 49

Bowen 28, Chicago Washington 18

Bradley-Bourbonnais 78, Homewood-Flossmoor 21

Bremen 45, Shepard 20

Butler 59, Naperville Central 51

CAHF 40, Westmont 21

Calvary Christian Academy 29, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 26

Carbondale 71, Charleston 53

Carlyle 50, Greenville 24

Carmel 48, Glenbrook South 41

Carterville 46, Eldorado 9

Cary-Grove 56, Dundee-Crown 38

Casey-Westfield 37, Oblong/Hutsonville/Palestine 29

Central 62, Crystal Lake Central 32

Centralia 51, Mt. Vernon 38

Century 58, Pope County 54

Chester 46, Sparta 33

Chicago University 41, Woodlands Academy 38

Chicago Vocational 51, South Shore International 44

Christ Our Rock Lutheran 36, Metro-East Lutheran 14

Christ the King 44, Wheaton Academy 14

Crete-Monee 57, Southland College Prep 27

De La Salle 74, Resurrection 73

DePaul College Prep 48, Trinity 44

Downers Grove North 51, Lyons 46

Downers Grove South 49, Proviso East 21

DuQuoin 49, Pinckneyville 22

Dwight 47, Lexington 34

Eastland 51, Lena-Winslow 29

Elmwood Park 52, Glenbard South 19

Evergreen Park 58, Oak Forest 40

Faith Christian 35, Quad Cities Christian 33

Fenwick 51, Providence Catholic 46

Freeburg 47, Triad 40

Fremd 51, Maine South 40

Galva 42, Henry-Senachwine 32

Geneva 47, Wheaton-Warrenville South 43

Genoa-Kingston 54, Mendota 29

Geneseo 63, Quincy 31

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 47, Heyworth 36

Glenbard East 68, West Chicago 29

Glenbard North 58, St. Charles East 29

Glenbrook North 49, New Trier 47

Grant Community 59, North Chicago 17

Grayslake Central 57, Round Lake 22

Grayslake North 48, Lakes 34

Guilford 60, Hononegah 37

Harrisburg 63, Woodlawn 36

Herrin 63, Murphysboro 24

Hersey 50, Vernon Hills 41

Hillcrest 53, Oak Lawn 45

Hinsdale Central 36, Naperville North 20

IC Catholic Prep 55, Rosary 32

Ida Crown Jewish Academy 61, Saint Viator 26

Indian Creek 41, IMSA 37

Jacobs 48, Prairie Ridge 29

Kaneland 60, Rochelle 29

Lake County Baptist 42, MMBA 8

Lake Forest 54, Warren Township 43

Lake Zurich 38, St. Charles North 37

Lanphier 61, Taylorville 50

LaSalle-Peru 57, Sycamore 38

Lawrenceville 64, Mt. Carmel 36

Lockport 61, Lincoln-Way Central 26

Loyola Academy 62, Kenwood 46

MacArthur 84, Rantoul 27

Mahomet-Seymour 50, Peoria Notre Dame 37

Leyden 32, Maine West 30

Libertyville 51, Rolling Meadows 42

Massac County 55, Vienna 39

Minooka 50, Plainfield Central 19

Montini Catholic 52, Mother McAuley 35

Morning Star Academy 52, Galesburg Christian 12

Morris 57, Ottawa 38

Mundelein 59, Zion-Benton 16

Newark 50, Parkview Christian Academy 12

O'Fallon 83, East St. Louis 17

Oregon 56, Rockford Christian 30

Oswego 51, Joliet West 15

Oswego East 74, Romeoville 17

Pekin 81, Washington 30

Peoria Christian 45, Riverton 43

Plainfield North 63, Plainfield East 34

Pleasant Plains 79, Springfield Southeast 32

Pontiac 44, Roanoke-Benson 43

Prairie Central 40, Reed-Custer 37

Princeton 52, Rock Falls 21

Prosser 38, Victoria Soto 13

Reavis 69, Thornton Fractional North 40

Richards 42, Tinley Park 34

Riverside-Brookfield 58, Ridgewood 19

Rock Island 60, Springfield 49

Sandburg 52, Stagg 45

Somonauk/Leland 46, Streator 25

South Elgin 43, West Aurora 19

St. Bede 71, Wethersfield 69

TC (CO-OP) 45, Neoga 34

