Illinois high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025
The 2025 Illinois girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Illinois high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025
ALAH (CO-OP) 34, Argenta-Oreana 26
Alden-Hebron 55, Hiawatha 53
Andrew 60, Lincoln-Way West 58
Anna-Jonesboro 66, Benton 42
Antioch 50, Wauconda 39
Arcola 47, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 21
Argo 60, Thornton Fractional South 14
Attica 40, Westville 35
Aurora Central Catholic 69, St. Laurence 57
Aurora Christian 50, Marian Central Catholic 49
Aurora East 62, Streamwood 31
Barrington 55, Hampshire 38
Barry Western 56, Hamilton/Warsaw 28
Belleville East 64, Collinsville 5
Belleville West 63, Edwardsville 40
Belvidere 62, Boylan Catholic 11
Belvidere North 41, Harlem 34
Benet Academy 52, Prospect 47
Benton 66, Anna-Jonesboro 42
Berwyn/Cicero Morton 54, Hinsdale South 30
Blue Island Eisenhower 55, Lemont 23
Bloomington 60, Springfield 49
Bowen 28, Chicago Washington 18
Bradley-Bourbonnais 78, Homewood-Flossmoor 21
Bremen 45, Shepard 20
Butler 59, Naperville Central 51
CAHF 40, Westmont 21
Calvary Christian Academy 29, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 26
Carbondale 71, Charleston 53
Carlyle 50, Greenville 24
Carmel 48, Glenbrook South 41
Carterville 46, Eldorado 9
Cary-Grove 56, Dundee-Crown 38
Casey-Westfield 37, Oblong/Hutsonville/Palestine 29
Central 62, Crystal Lake Central 32
Centralia 51, Mt. Vernon 38
Century 58, Pope County 54
Chester 46, Sparta 33
Chicago University 41, Woodlands Academy 38
Chicago Vocational 51, South Shore International 44
Christ Our Rock Lutheran 36, Metro-East Lutheran 14
Christ the King 44, Wheaton Academy 14
Crete-Monee 57, Southland College Prep 27
De La Salle 74, Resurrection 73
DePaul College Prep 48, Trinity 44
Downers Grove North 51, Lyons 46
Downers Grove South 49, Proviso East 21
DuQuoin 49, Pinckneyville 22
Dwight 47, Lexington 34
Eastland 51, Lena-Winslow 29
Edwardsville 63, Belleville West 40
Elmwood Park 52, Glenbard South 19
Evergreen Park 58, Oak Forest 40
Faith Christian 35, Quad Cities Christian 33
Fenwick 51, Providence Catholic 46
Freeburg 47, Triad 40
Fremd 51, Maine South 40
Galva 42, Henry-Senachwine 32
Geneva 47, Wheaton-Warrenville South 43
Genoa-Kingston 54, Mendota 29
Geneseo 63, Quincy 31
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 47, Heyworth 36
Glenbard East 68, West Chicago 29
Glenbard North 58, St. Charles East 29
Glenbrook North 49, New Trier 47
Grant Community 59, North Chicago 17
Grayslake Central 57, Round Lake 22
Grayslake North 48, Lakes 34
Guilford 60, Hononegah 37
Harrisburg 63, Woodlawn 36
Henry-Senachwine 42, Galva 32
Herrin 63, Murphysboro 24
Hersey 50, Vernon Hills 41
Hillcrest 53, Oak Lawn 45
Hinsdale Central 36, Naperville North 20
Homewood-Flossmoor 78, Bradley-Bourbonnais 21
IC Catholic Prep 55, Rosary 32
Ida Crown Jewish Academy 61, Saint Viator 26
Indian Creek 41, IMSA 37
Jacobs 48, Prairie Ridge 29
Kaneland 60, Rochelle 29
Lake County Baptist 42, MMBA 8
Lake Forest 54, Warren Township 43
Lake Zurich 38, St. Charles North 37
Lanphier 61, Taylorville 50
LaSalle-Peru 57, Sycamore 38
Lawrenceville 64, Mt. Carmel 36
Lockport 61, Lincoln-Way Central 26
Loyola Academy 62, Kenwood 46
MacArthur 84, Rantoul 27
Mahomet-Seymour 50, Peoria Notre Dame 37
Leyden 32, Maine West 30
Libertyville 51, Rolling Meadows 42
Massac County 55, Vienna 39
Metro-East Lutheran 36, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 14
Minooka 50, Plainfield Central 19
Montini Catholic 52, Mother McAuley 35
Morning Star Academy 52, Galesburg Christian 12
Morris 57, Ottawa 38
Mundelein 59, Zion-Benton 16
Newark 50, Parkview Christian Academy 12
O'Fallon 83, East St. Louis 17
Oregon 56, Rockford Christian 30
Oswego 51, Joliet West 15
Oswego East 74, Romeoville 17
Pekin 81, Washington 30
Peoria Christian 45, Riverton 43
Plainfield North 63, Plainfield East 34
Pleasant Plains 79, Springfield Southeast 32
Pontiac 44, Roanoke-Benson 43
Prairie Central 40, Reed-Custer 37
Princeton 52, Rock Falls 21
Prosser 38, Victoria Soto 13
Reavis 69, Thornton Fractional North 40
Richards 42, Tinley Park 34
Riverside-Brookfield 58, Ridgewood 19
Rock Island 60, Springfield 49
Sandburg 52, Stagg 45
Somonauk/Leland 46, Streator 25
South Elgin 43, West Aurora 19
St. Bede 71, Wethersfield 69
TC (CO-OP) 45, Neoga 34