High School

Live update: North Coast Section basketball championships

From San Leandro High School, Open Division boys and Division 1 boys and D2 girls meet for championships

Mitch Stephens

Salesian senior Elias Obenyah goes up for two of his game-high 26 points during a 74-62 win over Modesto Christian in the 28th MLK Classic at De La Salle on Jan. 19, 2026. Salesian plays Clayton Valley Feb. 28 in a North Coast Section Open Division title game at San Leandro High School.
Salesian senior Elias Obenyah goes up for two of his game-high 26 points during a 74-62 win over Modesto Christian in the 28th MLK Classic at De La Salle on Jan. 19, 2026. Salesian plays Clayton Valley Feb. 28 in a North Coast Section Open Division title game at San Leandro High School. / Photo by Sam Stringer

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — It’s that time of year again. March is almost here.

That means championship high school basketball and for the first time, San Leandro High School’s relatively new gym is the site for North Coast Section championship games.

It begins with a Division 2 girls tilt between third-seed Justin-Siena (26-5) against top seed Salesian (20-10) at 3 p.m. Salesian is after its ninth crown — all since 2012 — and Justin-Siena seeks No. 2 after winning one in 2008. This is the highest division Justin-Siena has ever played in.

The Division 1 boys game features No. 1 seed Bishop O’Dowd (22-7) against third-seed Granada (21-7) in the first meeting between the programs. O’Dowd is after NCS title No. 20 while Granada is after just its second crown and first since 1996. Tip-off is 5 p.m.

The final game is the Open Division contest between No. 1 Salesian (25-3) and No. 2 Clayton Valley Charter (25-3) at 7 p.m. The Pride has won 11 titles, all since 2006, while Clayton Valley has won just two crowns, but both since 2022 (the other was 2023). Remarkably these two programs have yet to meet.

Stay tune all day for updated action as well as details about other games in the NCS.

Salesian girls (20-10) vs. Justin Siena (26-5)

Bishop O'Dowd boys (22-7) vs. Granada (21-7)

Salesian boys (25-3) vs. Clayton Valley (25-3)

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/California