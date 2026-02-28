Live update: North Coast Section basketball championships
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — It’s that time of year again. March is almost here.
That means championship high school basketball and for the first time, San Leandro High School’s relatively new gym is the site for North Coast Section championship games.
It begins with a Division 2 girls tilt between third-seed Justin-Siena (26-5) against top seed Salesian (20-10) at 3 p.m. Salesian is after its ninth crown — all since 2012 — and Justin-Siena seeks No. 2 after winning one in 2008. This is the highest division Justin-Siena has ever played in.
The Division 1 boys game features No. 1 seed Bishop O’Dowd (22-7) against third-seed Granada (21-7) in the first meeting between the programs. O’Dowd is after NCS title No. 20 while Granada is after just its second crown and first since 1996. Tip-off is 5 p.m.
The final game is the Open Division contest between No. 1 Salesian (25-3) and No. 2 Clayton Valley Charter (25-3) at 7 p.m. The Pride has won 11 titles, all since 2006, while Clayton Valley has won just two crowns, but both since 2022 (the other was 2023). Remarkably these two programs have yet to meet.
Stay tune all day for updated action as well as details about other games in the NCS.