Illinois' best high school boys basketball players: SBLive's 2024 all-state team
Check out SBLive's Illinois high school boys basketball all-state team for the 2023-24 season.
Player of the Year
Morez Johnson | Thornton | Forward | Sr.
Four-star prospect heading to Illinois was consensus No. 1 senior in the state, ranked 29th nationally. He was a double-double machine, averaging 20 points per game, 15 rebounds per game, 4 assists per game, 4 blocks per game and 3 steals per game.
Newcomers of the Year
Jaxon Davis | Warren Township | Guard | Fr.
First freshman to be named MVP at the Proviso West Holiday Tournament. Already holds Illinois and Arizona State offers. Averaged 19.4 ppg, 5.3 apg, 3.6 rpg and 3.5 spg.
Davion Thompson | Bolingbrook | Guard | Fr.
Part of the state's strongest freshman class in years. Averaged 19.2 ppg, 5 rpg, 2.3 apg. Shot 59% from the floor and 45% on 3-pointers.
Coach of the Year
Tom Kleinschmidt, DePaul Prep
Led the Rams to their second straight IHSA championship after moving up from Class 3A in 2022-23 to Class 3A this season. DePaul went 35-2, going unbeaten in the Catholic League Blue, arguably the state's best conference. The Rams' only two losses came against the two teams that played for the Class 4A title: champ Homewood-Flossmoor and runner-up Normal.
First Team
Nick Allen | Bradley-Bourbonnais | Forward | Jr.
Has double-digit Division I offers. Averaged 19.5 ppg, 9 rpg and 2 bpg.
Angelo Ciaravino | Mount Carmel | Forward | Sr.
Northwestern recruit led the Caravan to second place in Class 3A. Averaged 21 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 2.1 apg through the sectional. Won Lawless Award as top player in the state's toughest conference, the Catholic League Blue.
Gianni Cobb | Homewood-Flossmoor | Guard | Sr.
Ivy League-bound as a Columbia recruit. Southwest Suburban Blue Player of the Year. One of the leaders of the Class 4A champs, he averaged 16.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.7 apg and 2.5 spg.
Carlos Harris III | Curie | Guard | Sr.
UIC recruit was a steadying presence for the Condors for four seasons. Averaged 14 ppg, 6 apg, 5 rpg and 2 spg.
Lathan Sommerville | Peoria Richwoods | Center | Sr.
Rutgers recruit. Averaged 24.6 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 4.1 bpg, 1.4 apg through the sectional. Shot 59% from the field, 43% on 3-pointers and 90% from the line.
Jack Stanton | Downers Grove North | Guard | Sr.
Princeton recruit led Trojans' resurgence over past two seasons, including a Class 4A fourth-place trophy in 2023. Averaged 16 ppg. Shot 42% from 3-point range. Scored more than 1,000 career points.
Je'Shawn Stevenson | Lindblom | Guard | Sr.
One of the state's top scorers proved himself in the rugged Public League Red South-Central. Cleveland State recruit averaged 25.6 ppg, 7 rpg and 4 apg, finishing as the program's leading scorer.
Gabe Sularski | Benet Academy | Guard | So.
One of the season's breakout stars already has a bunch of Division I offers. Averaged 14.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 2.2 apg. Transferred to Lemont after the season.
Second Team
J.C. Anderson | Mount Zion | Center | Soph.
Led Braves to third place in Class 3A. Owns multiple Power Four football offers. Averaged 14.7 ppg and 8.8 rpg through sectional play. Shot 62% from the field and 68% from the line.
Camden Cerese | Lake Park | Guard | Sr.
Committed to Division II St. Leo. Averaged 24.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.0 apg. Shot 54% from the floor and 37% on 3-pointers.
PJ Chambers | DePaul Prep | Guard | Sr.
Integral part of back-to-back state champs (this year in Class 3A). Averaged 12.5 ppg through the sectional. Shot 36% on 3-pointers, 85% on free throws.
Stefan Cicic | Riverside-Brookfield | Center | Sr.
Dominant big man as a 7-footer. Passed 1,000 career points, averaged a double-double of 19 ppg and 12 rpg with 2 apg and 2 bpg.
Bryce Heard | Homewood-Flossmoor | Guard | Jr.
Holds offers from USC, LSU, Georgia and Oklahoma State among others. Consensus four-star prospect ranked in top 100 nationally in his class. Averaged 16.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg and 1.5 apg though the sectional for the Class 4A champs. Shot 48% from the field, 37% on 3-pointers and 78% on free throws.
Cooper Koch | Metamora | Forward | Sr.
Iowa recruit. Averaged 17.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.4 apg. Shot 58% from the floor, 47% from 3-point range and 83% on free throws.
Connor May | Palatine | Forward | Sr.
Washington University recruit averaged 18.8 ppg and 7.9 rpg. Back-to-back conference Player of the Year.
Jaheem Webber | Normal Community | Center | Sr.
Wright State recruit. Averaged 10.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.3 bpg and 1.1 apg through the sectional for the Class 4A runner-up. Shot 73% from the field and 61% from the line.
Third Team
Jurrell Baldwin | Hyde Park | Guard | Sr.
Averaged a double-double of 23 ppg and 12 rpg with 3 apg and 2 bpg.
Jakob Blakley | Payton | Guard | Sr.
LeMoyne recruit was Public League's top scorer at 31 ppg.
DJ Bolden | Westinghouse | Guard | Sr.
Public League Red North-West Player of the Year. Averaged 26.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.7 apg. Finished with more than 1,000 career points.
Tyreek Coleman | Waubonsie Valley | Guard | Jr.
Player of the Year in the DuPage Valley Conference averaged 14.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.5 apg and 2.5 spg.
Josh Fridman | Glenbrook North | Guard | Sr.
Illinois Wesleyan recruit was named Central Suburban South Player of the Year. Averaged 15 ppg and 5 apg. Shot 40% on 3-pointers, 80% on free throws. Finished with more than 1,000 career points.
Luke Kinkade | Neuqua Valley | Guard | Sr.
Program's all-time scoring leader. Averaged 19.5 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.5 apg and 1.5 spg.
Justus McNair | Joliet West | Guard | Sr.
Valparaiso recruit was Southwest Prairie Conference MVP. Averaged 19 ppg, 5 rpg and 3 apg. Shot 44% from the floor, 37% from 3-point range and 74% from the line. Finished with more than 1,100 career points.
JT Pettigrew | Bolingbrook | Forward | Jr.
Averaged a double-double of 17.1 ppg and 10 rpg with 3 bpg. Shot 58% from the floor.
- Mike Clark | latsch@scorebooklive.com