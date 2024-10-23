Illinois high school football computer rankings (10/22/2024)
Entering Week 9 of the Illinois high school football season, High School on SI is running its new computer rankings for the week.
The East St. Louis Flyers steal the show this week as they find themselves in the top spot of this week's computer rankings. Jumping five places after a gratifying 14-7 win over Edwardsville, the Flyers hope to end their regular season undefeated as they will host IMG Academy on Friday.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Illinois football computer rankings, as of Oct 22, 2024:
ILLINOIS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
1. East St. Louis (8-0)
1.037 pts
2. Lyons (8-0)
1.034 pts
3. Geneva (8-0)
1.008 pts
4. LeRoy (8-0)
1.001 pts
5. Sycamore (8-0)
0.998 pts
6. Farmington (7-0)
0.996 pts
7. Marist (7-1)
0.996 pts
8. Nazareth Academy (7-1)
0.994
9. Batavia (7-1)
0.987 pts
10. Chicago Mt. Carmel (6-2)
0.986 pts
Complete Illinois high school football computer rankings
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Ben Dagg | @sblivesports