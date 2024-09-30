Illinois high school football computer rankings (9/30/2024)
Entering Week 6 of the Illinois high school football season, High School on SI is running its new computer rankings for this week.
Libertyville come in at No.1 in this week's rankings with a 5-0 start to the season. East St. Louis had a huge jump this week, moving up 19 spots to land at No. 7 ahead of Week 6.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Illinois football computer rankings, as of Sept. 30, 2024:
ILLINOIS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
-- Brady Twombly | @sblivesports