Illinois High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Illinois high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Illinois Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our computer rankings, Chicago Mt. Carmel.
Here are High School On SI's latest Illinois high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
IHSA High School Football Rankings
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (6-0)
2. Glenbard West (6-0)
3. Lincoln-Way East (6-0)
4. Morris (6-0)
5. Barrington (5-1)
6. Maine South (5-1)
7. Glenwood (6-0)
8. St. Charles North (6-0)
9. Yorkville (6-0)
10. Lincoln-Way West (6-0)
11. El Paso-Gridley (6-0)
12. Nazareth Academy (5-1)
13. Milledgeville (7-0)
14. Montini Catholic (6-0)
15. Fremd (6-0)
16. Vandalia (6-0)
17. Farmington (7-0)
18. Rockridge (6-0)
19. Prairie Ridge (6-0)
20. Camp Point Central (6-0)
21. South Fork (6-0)
22. Richmond-Burton (6-0)
23. Bloomington Central Catholic (5-0)
24. Pawnee (6-0)
25. Casey-Westfield (6-0)
26. Byron (6-0)
27. Goode STEM Academy (6-0)
28. Brother Rice (5-1)
29. Loyola Academy (4-1)
30. Moline (5-1)
31. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond (6-0)
32. Ridgeview/Lexington (6-0)
33. Johnston City (6-0)
34. Maroa-Forsyth (6-0)
35. Bishop McNamara (6-0)
36. Downers Grove North (5-1)
37. Rochester (5-1)
38. Westville (5-1)
39. Richland County (6-0)
40. Payton College Prep (6-0)
41. Carterville (6-0)
42. Oswego (5-1)
43. Benton (6-0)
44. Sacred Heart-Griffin (5-1)
45. Belvidere North (6-0)
46. Wilmington (5-1)
47. Dunlap (6-0)
48. Freeburg (5-1)
49. Wethersfield/Annawan (6-0)
50. Stockton (6-0)