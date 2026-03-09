It's March, so the 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys basketball season is almost over, andHigh School On SI has top 25 statewide rankings.

Minnesota High School Boys Basketball State Rankings - March 9

No. 1 Tartan (28-0)

Previous ranking: 1

This week’s games: March 12 vs. No. 8 Cretin-Derham Hall (23-5)

Ranking rationale: The Tartans are a game away from making the state tournament for the first ime since 2014. Tartan has perhaps the toughest section of any to traverse. As the top seed in Section 4-4A, it breezed by No. 8 seed Two Rivers (9-18) 89-32.

The playoff path quickly steepened with a matchup against No. 4 seed and state No. 25 St. Paul Central (25-4). The Titans got a scare as they trailed 34-29 at the half at home before storming back to win 75-61. K.J. Wilson Jr. put up 29 points and Duke King added 17 against the Minutemen.

No. 2 Wayzata (23-3)

Previous ranking: 2

This week’s games: March 10 vs. Edina (13-14), March 13 TBD

Ranking rationale: Wayzata was the lone team in the Power 25 that was idle last week. The Trojans are the top seed in Section 6-4A and earned a bye into the semifinals. A tough one against state No. 4 Hopkins (20-7) or state No. 9 Buffalo (22-5) looms in the finals.

No. 3 Totino-Grace (23-2)

Previous ranking: 3

This week’s games: March 12 vs. Becker (22-6) at St. Francis

Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace received a first-round bye in the Section 5-3A tournament. In the semifinals, the Eagles defeated No. 4 seed Big Lake (15-13) 110-65 at Hamline.

No. 4 Hopkins (20-7)

Previous ranking: 4

This week’s games: March 10 vs. No. 9 Buffalo (22-5), March 13 TBD

Ranking rationale: Hopkins had no trouble advancing to the Section 6-4A semifinals, but things quickly ratchet up with the three of the four remaining semifinalists all currently inside the top nine in the Power 25. The No. 2 seed Royals downed No. 7 seed Robbinsdale Armstrong (13-14) 92-58 to earn head coach Ken Novak Jr. his new state record 1,013th win. JoJo Smith and Xavier Frelix each had 19 points.

No. 5 Maple Grove (22-6)

Previous ranking: 5

This week’s games: March 13 vs. No. 20 Osseo (22-6)

Ranking rationale: Maple Grove received one of the easier routes to its respective section title game, but the Crimson did not give their outmatched Section 5-4A opponents any hope. The Crimson eliminated No. 8 seed Park Center (5-20) 76-41 and beat No. 4 seed Mounds View (16-12) 77-41. Babou Ann led with 24 points against the Pirates. Max Iversen was the top scorer against the Mustangs with 25.

No. 6 DeLaSalle (25-3)

Previous ranking: 6

This week’s games: March 12 vs. No. 14 Mahtomedi (25-3)

Ranking rationale: DeLaSalle waltzed into the Section 4-3A finals. The Islanders trounced No. 9 seed North St. Paul (1-25) 102-49 and routed No. 5 seed Columbia Heights (14-12) 83-68. A 15th straight section championship is on the line, but it won’t be easy against a strong Mahtomedi team that two of its three losses came to No. 1 Tartan (28-0).

No. 7 Richfield (26-2)

Previous ranking: 7

This week’s games: March 12 vs. Orono (18-10)

Ranking rationale: The top-seeded Spartans are rolling heading into the Section 6-3A championship game. They’ve won nine in a row and picked up playoff victories against No. seed Westonka (3-25) 67-28 and 87-41 vs. No. 4 seed Holy Angels (15-13). Gideon Horne led RIchfield with 18 points against Westonka and threw down a thunderous dunk that shattered the backboard with 15 minutes left in the second half.

The rest of the game was called off. The Stars were held to 14 first-half points. Waleed Muhammad and Tyrece Hagler had 15 points to go with 14 for Horne and Adin Inda.

No. 8 Cretin-Derham Hall (23-5)

Previous ranking: 9

This week’s games: March 12 at No. 1 Tartan (28-0)

Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall is not your typical section No. 3 seed. The state tournament title contender rolled 80-48 vs. No. 6 seed Woodbury (9-18). The Raiders were bolstered by 21 points for Ty Schlagel and 18 for Julian Smith. Next, they got by the unenviable task of having to travel to section No. 2 seed and then-state No. 8 East Ridge (22-6).

C-DH came back from a 30-27 deficit to win 60-52. Julian Smith led with 18 points. The Raiders put the clamps down on future Golden Gopher Cedric Tomes, who needed 26 field goal attempts to get to 21 points.

No. 9 Buffalo (22-5)

Previous ranking: 10

This week’s games: March 10 at No. 4 Hopkins (20-7), March 13 TBD

Ranking rationale: No. 3 seed Buffalo survived on a last-second buzzer beater to fend off No. 6 seed Minneapolis Washburn (15-12) 67-66 in the Section 6-4A quarterfinals. Matthew Jordan hit Will Miriovsky as he cut to the basket for the game-winning layup. The Bison avoided squandering a 43-33 halftime lead. Jordan led with 18 points to go with 16 for Thomas Jordan.

No. 10 Prior Lake (21-6)

Previous ranking: 11

This week’s games: March 13 vs. No. 11 Chaska (24-4)

Ranking rationale: A rested top-seeded Prior Lake team that earned a first-round bye in the Section 2-4A playoffs put a beating on No. 5 seed Chanhassen, winning 75-54 in the semifinals. A balanced effort was led by 19 points for Colten GUnderson, followed by 18 for Kolby Tompson and 16 for Kobby Sam-Brew.

No. 11 Chaska (24-4)

Previous ranking: 12

This week’s games: March 13 at No. 10 Prior Lake (21-6)

Ranking rationale: The No. 2 seed Hawks escaped in the Section 2-4A opener, erasing a nine-point halftime deficit to win 63-54 vs. No. 7 seed Shakopee (7-20). Kalin Jochum’s 14 points led the way as seven Hawks scored five or more points.

Chaska had another battle on its hands in the semifinals, at least for a while. After leading just 24-23 at halftime, the Hawks took control to win 60-43 vs. No. 3 seed and former state No. 23 Eden Prairie (18-10). Tyler Forrest posted 22 points and Chase Maetzold put in 14 points.

No. 12 East Ridge (22-6)

Previous ranking: 8

This week’s games: None

Ranking rationale: No. 2 seed East Ridge dismantled No. 7 seed White Bear Lake (9-18) 77-51 in the Section 4-4A opener. Cedric Tomes led with 32 points. Tomes put in 21 the next time out in what would be his final prep game before heading off to Niko Medved and the Gophers next season.

He needed 26 shot attempts to get that 21 against a strong defensive team in No. 2 seed and new state No. 8 Cretin-Derham Hall (23-5). The Raptors fell 60-52 in a physical battle that was more befitting of a section final or state tournament game.

No. 13 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (28-0)

Previous ranking: 13

This week’s games: March 12 vs. Jackson County Central (24-6) at Southwest Minnesota State

Ranking rationale: The Tigers are a win away from making it to state for the seventh time in program history and third in the last six years. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta won the 3-2A North subsection title last week with a 69-37 win vs. subsection No. 4 seed New London-Spicer (13-15) in Willmar and a 74-44 win vs. No. 3 seed Minnewaska Area (18-10) in Marshall. Alex Asmus led with 19 points against the Wildcats. Riley Asmus led with 26 against the Lakers.

No. 14 Mahtomedi (25-3)

Previous ranking: 14

This week’s games: March 12 at No. 6 DeLaSalle (25-3)

Ranking rationale: Mahtomedi will need an upset to do it, but it’s a win away from making the state tournament for the first time since 2019 and just the third time in program history. The second-seeded Zephyrs opened the Section 4-3A playoffs with an 80-58 win vs. No. 7 seed Minneapolis Camden (9-18).

Willie Roeloefs led with 23 points and Mark Graff added 21. Mahtomedi escaped in the semifinals with a 53-48 win vs. No. 3 seed St. Paul Johnson (20-7). This was a one- or two-possession game throughout. Graff hit clutch free throws late to help seal it and finished with 27.

No. 15 Lakeville South (22-6)

Previous ranking: 15

This week’s games: March 12 vs. No. 18 Farmington (19-9) in Rochester

Ranking rationale: The No. 1 seed Cougars rolled 67-46 against No. 8 seed Rochester John Marshall (4-23) in the Section 1-4A playoffs opener. Seven Cougars scored five or more, led by 11 points each for Collin Johnson and Ryker Sanders. Lakeville South held No. 5 seed Owatonna (16-12) to 17 first-half points in a commanding 61-43 win in the semis. Johnson led with 18.

No. 16 Henning (28-0)

Previous ranking: 16

This week’s games: March 11 vs. Breckenridge (22-6), March 13 TBD

Ranking rationale: Henning stayed perfect with two wins to start the Section 6-1A playoffs. The No. 1 seed Hornets took down No. 16 seed Border West (12-14) 78-47 and No. 8 seed Underwood (19-9) 85-78 in overtime in the quarterfinals. Kale Misegades led with 29 points and 15 rebounds against the Buccaneers.

The Hornets were on the verge of upset down two in the closing moments when Misegades was fouled with less than a second left. He made both free throws to tie it and finished with a whopping 44 points.

No. 17 Eagan (20-8)

Previous ranking: 17

This week’s games: March 12 vs. No. 21 Apple Valley (18-10)

Ranking rationale: With three teams separating themselves from the rest in the Section 3-4A standings, Eagan earning the top seed was huge. The Wildcats avoided a ranked matchup in the first two rounds, beating No. 8 seed Bloomington Jefferson (3-24) 76-25 and No. 4 seed Park of Cottage Grove (12-16) 69-57.

Michael McKenzie led with 15 against the Jaguars. Alex Schroepfer’s 22 points helped Eagan advance to its fourth straight section final. Kevin Kemp added 15 rebounds.

No. 18 Farmington (19-9)

Previous ranking: 18

This week’s games: March 12 vs. No. 15 Lakeville South (22-6) in Rochester

Ranking rationale: The No. 2 seed Tigers easily dispatched No. 7 seed New Prague (8-19) 82-47 in the Section 1-4A quarterfinals. Benny Fenske was top scorer with 16 points.

Max Blandin was the leader with 19 in the next round where Farmington edged No. 3 seed and previous state No. 21 Rochester Mayo (23-5) 70-65. The Tigers fended off multiple chances for the Spartans to tie it late.

No. 19 Alexandria (20-7)

Previous ranking: 19

This week’s games: March 12 vs. Elk River (14-14)

Ranking rationale: Alexandria moved up a class to 4A this season, but its path to state hasn’t gotten drastically tougher. The top-seeded Cardinals advanced to the Section 8 championship with a 96-65 rout of No. 8 seed St. Michael-Albertville (0-27) and 81-54 win vs. No. 4 seed Monticello (22-6), which entered on a 10-game win streak. Mason Witt led with 35 points against the Knights. Talan Witt and Grady Starzl co-led with 18 points against the Magic.

No. 20 Osseo (22-6)

Previous ranking: 22

This week’s games: March 13 at No. 5 Maple Grove (22-6)

Ranking rationale: It won’t be easy, but the Orioles are a win away from their first state tournament appearance since 2018. No. 2 seed Osseo advanced to the Section 5-4A title game with a 81-46 win vs. No. 7 seed Irondale (9-18) and 78-66 win vs. No. 3 seed Champlin Park (13-15). Both avenged regular season losses.

No. 21 Apple Valley (18-10)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: March 12 at No. 17 Eagan (20-8)

Ranking rationale: The Eagles have bounced in and out of the Power 25 throughout the season. Fortunately, this mercurial team is playing its best ball when it matters most. Apple Valley has advanced to the Section 3-4A championship as the No. 3 seed with an 89-63 win vs. No. 6 seed Hastings (13-14) and a 78-66 win at No. 2 seed and former state No. 20 Rosemount (19-9).

Trey Parker led with 33 points against the Raiders. Against the Irish, the Eagles erased a two-point halftime deficit and were led by 27 points for Young and 24 for Parker.

No. 22 Rosemount (19-9)

Previous ranking: 20

This week’s games: None

Ranking rationale: No. 2 seed Rosemount opened the Section 3-4A playoffs with an 81-71 win vs. No. 7 seed Burnsville (7-20). A tight game against the Blaze may have been an indicator of another rough outing coming. The Irish’s season came to a close in the semifinals, 78-66 vs. No. 3 seed Apple Valley (18-10). Brady Molenaar led with 22 points in the loss to the Eagles. Rosemount led by two at halftime before Apple Valley took over.

No. 23 Rochester Mayo (23-5)

Previous ranking: 21

This week’s games: The No. 3 seed Spartans took care of crosstown rival and No. 6 seed Rochester Century (11-16) 73-55 in the Section 1-4A quarterfinals. Elliot Myszkowski and Isaac Peterson each had 14 points. Rochester Mayo’s resurgent season came to a close in a 70-65 loss at No. 2 seed and state No. 18 Farmington (19-9). The Spartans had chances in the final minute to tie it up but couldn’t find the equalizer. Peterson posted 17.

No. 24 Northfield (24-3)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: March 12 vs. Austin (16-11) in Rochester

Ranking rationale: Seven straight wins and a berth in the Section 1-3A championship game help the Raiders back into the Power 25 for the first time since early February. Top seed Northfield's playoff path included a first-round bye before it thumped defending section champ and No. 4 seed Byron (11-16), 79-42. Kayden Oakland led with 30 points.

No. 25 Goodhue (28-1)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: March 12 vs. Caledonia (18-10) in Rochester

Ranking rationale: A surprising loss at home to Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran (17-10) back on Dec. 27 sent Goodhue out of the Power 25. Twenty-one straight wins and a berth in the Section 1-2A championship later, and the Wildcats are back.

Their playoff path thus far as the top seed has been a 91-58 win vs. No. 16 seed Rochester Lourdes (6-22), an 86-57 win vs. No. 8 seed Lake City (14-13) and an 83-71 win vs. West Virginia football tight end commit Pierce Petersohn and No. 5 seed Triton (25-5). The last two games were in Rochester. Alex Loos led with 27 points against the Cobras in a game that was knotted at 39 at halftime. Owen Roschen added 20 points and Luke Roschen added 18.