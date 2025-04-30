High School

Illinois high school football: East Alton-Wood River releases 2025 schedule

Among the teams on Oilers' schedule are Breese Central and Civic Memorial

Andy Villamarzo

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across The Prairie State and High School On SI Illinois will share these as we see them.

Recently the East Alton-Wood River Oilers announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Oilers will play 9 games including two contests against Breese Central and Civic Memorial.

Among the other teams on the Oilers' schedule are Chester, Columbia, Freeburg, Marquette and Salem.

They wrap up their season with a road tilt against Roxana and return back home to square off versus Dupo.

Below is the Oilers' 2025 regular season shcedule with official times to be announced.

2025 EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER OILERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug 29: at Chester

Sep 5: vs. Civic Memorial

Sep 13: at Marquette

Sep 19: at Salem

Sep 26: vs. Breese Central

Oct 3: at Columbia

Oct 10: vs. Freeburg

Oct 17: at Roxana

Oct 24: vs. Dupo

