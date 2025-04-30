Illinois high school football: East Alton-Wood River releases 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across The Prairie State and High School On SI Illinois will share these as we see them.
Recently the East Alton-Wood River Oilers announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Oilers will play 9 games including two contests against Breese Central and Civic Memorial.
Among the other teams on the Oilers' schedule are Chester, Columbia, Freeburg, Marquette and Salem.
They wrap up their season with a road tilt against Roxana and return back home to square off versus Dupo.
Below is the Oilers' 2025 regular season shcedule with official times to be announced.
2025 EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER OILERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug 29: at Chester
Sep 5: vs. Civic Memorial
Sep 13: at Marquette
Sep 19: at Salem
Sep 26: vs. Breese Central
Oct 3: at Columbia
Oct 10: vs. Freeburg
Oct 17: at Roxana
Oct 24: vs. Dupo
