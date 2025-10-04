Illinois high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025
The 2025 Illinois High School Football season rolled into Week 6 on Friday, October 3, and High School on SI has all of the final scores from the weekend.
Abingdon/Avon 34, Astoria/VIT 27
Addison Trail 46, Leyden 6
Alleman 13, Sterling 55
Althoff Catholic 16, Collinsville 14
Amboy 68, Peoria Heights 0
Andrew 56, Stagg 6
Antioch 62, North Chicago 12
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 48, Arcola 6
Aurora Christian 26, Christ the King 0
Barrington 42, Conant 14
Bartlett 41, Aurora East 2
Batavia 24, Geneva 21
Belleville East 47, Alton 6
Belleville West 30, O'Fallon 46
Belvidere North 37, Belvidere 20
Benton 34, Nashville 24
Biggsville West Central 26, Galva 18
Bloomington Central Catholic 61, St. Teresa 21
Blue Island Eisenhower 19, Reavis 13
Boylan Catholic 42, Rockford Auburn 28
Breese Central 48, Salem 13
Bremen 52, Hillcrest 0
Brother Rice 14, Chicago Mt. Carmel 27
Bureau Valley 44, Lewistown 6
Burlington Central 42, McHenry 7
Byron 42, Durand/Pecatonica 14
Cahokia 42, Mt. Vernon 18
Calhoun/Brussels 14, Greenfield/Northwestern 6
Camp Point Central 27, Brown County 6
Carbondale 49, Granite City 13
Carlinville 48, Litchfield 35
Carrollton 56, North Greene 0
Carterville 39, Harrisburg 0
Casey-Westfield 50, Marshall 34
Centralia 55, Marion 28
Chandler Prep 64, Lincoln Prep 0
Chester 42, Carlyle 21
Chicago Christian 45, St. Edward 0
Chicago Hope Academy 28, Wheaton Academy 21
Chicago Mt. Carmel 27, Brother Rice 14
Coal City 55, Manteno 0
Columbia 62, East Alton-Wood River 0
Crete-Monee 68, Thornridge 6
Crystal Lake South 21, Hampshire 24
Cumberland 41, Sangamon Valley 19
Deerfield 24, Glenbrook North 2
DePaul College Prep 36, Saint Viator 7
Dixon 55, Stillman Valley 0
Downers Grove North 21, Oak Park-River Forest 0
Downers Grove South 57, Proviso East 6
Dunlap 56, Canton 21
Dupo 56, Red Bud 14
DuQuoin 30, Frankfort 28
East St. Louis 54, Edwardsville 0
Eastland 51, Forreston 24
Edwards County 14, Hamilton County 13
El Paso-Gridley 38, Tremont 6
Elgin 43, Larkin 21
Erie 42, Riverdale 36
Eureka 17, Shelbyville 20
Evanston 6, Glenbrook South 18
Farmington 30, Macomb 16
Fenwick 41, St. Laurence 7
Freeburg 21, Roxana 19
Fremd 35, Hoffman Estates 13
Fulton 55, Dakota 14
Geneseo 38, Galesburg 20
Genoa-Kingston 63, Lutheran 14
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20, Iroquois West 12
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 20, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14
Gillespie 36, Southwestern 6
Glenbard East 49, Fenton 0
Glenbard North 41, Lake Park 23
Glenwood 42, Normal University 0
Goode STEM Academy 36, Carver 0
Grayslake Central 28, Grayslake North 6
Hamilton 42, Elmwood 34
Hampshire 24, Crystal Lake South 21
Harlem 59, Freeport 14
Hersey 54, Elk Grove 14
Heyworth 24, Marquette Catholic 0
Highland 40, Civic Memorial 17
Hillsboro 43, North Mac 20
Hononegah 34, Rockford East 0
IC Catholic Prep 35, St. Francis 28
Jacobs 27, Crystal Lake Central 21
Johnsburg 28, Marengo 0
Johnston City 46, Fairfield 22
Joliet Catholic 16, Notre Dame 7
Kaneland 34, Sycamore 14
Kankakee 64, Rich Township 24
Knoxville 32, Illini West 22
Lake Zurich 31, Zion-Benton 0
Lakes 49, Round Lake 0
LaSalle-Peru 28, Ottawa 14
Lena-Winslow 46, Morrison 7
Leo 46, De La Salle 13
LeRoy 42, Fisher 14
Lemont 29, Thornton Fractional North 14
Lift for Life Academy 46, Murphysboro 34
Lincoln-Way Central 28, Bradley-Bourbonnais 20
Lincoln-Way East 42, Metea Valley 6
Lincoln-Way West 52, DeKalb 21
Lockport 14, Naperville Central 7
Lyons 51, Proviso West 0
MacArthur 61, Lincoln 20
Mahomet-Seymour 49, Effingham 7
Maine South 35, New Trier 7
Marian Catholic 34, Marmion 20
Maroa-Forsyth 46, Pittsfield 6
Mascoutah 16, Triad 7
Massac County 35, Herrin 20
Mater Dei 48, Miller Career Academy 8
Mendota 45, Kewanee 13
Metamora 37, Pekin 13
Minooka 74, Plainfield Central 7
Moline 62, Rock Island 7
Monmouth-Roseville 49, Sherrard 13
Monticello 28, St. Joseph-Ogden 21
Montini Catholic 55, Carmel 54
Morris 37, Rochelle 14
Mt. Zion 70, Charleston 0
Naperville North 36, Carl Sandburg 35
Nazareth Academy 48, St. Rita 24
Neuqua Valley 42, Homewood-Flossmoor 27
New Berlin 48, Olympia 32
Niles North 23, Niles West 22
Nokomis 1, Cerro Gordo 0
Normal Community 56, Bloomington 42
Normal West 40, Waubonsie Valley 35
O'Fallon 46, Belleville West 30
Oak Forest 44, Shepard 21
Oregon 45, North Boone 13
Oswego 48, Joliet West 6
Oswego East 51, Romeoville 6
Palatine 49, Schaumburg 14
Pana 62, Staunton 20
Paris 34, Newton 21
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, Illinois Valley Central 30
Pearl City-Eastland 51, Forreston 24
Peoria 80, Richwoods 30
Peoria Notre Dame 67, Manual 24
Pinckneyville 27, Anna-Jonesboro 0
Plainfield North 42, Plainfield East 7
Pleasant Plains 32, Riverton 16
Polo 54, Orangeville 8
Pontiac 42, Rantoul 22
PORTA 44, Auburn 20
Prairie Ridge 35, Huntley 34
Princeton 27, Hall 12
Princeville 42, ROWVA 8
Prosser 30, North Lawndale 16
Prospect 70, Wheeling 19
Providence Catholic 28, Marist 14
Quincy 23, East Moline United 21
Quincy Notre Dame 47, Lanphier 8
Reed-Custer 31, Peotone 28
Richards 55, Argo 6
Richland County 42, Mt. Carmel 26
Richmond-Burton 42, Sandwich 12
Ridgeview/Lexington 17, Warrensburg-Latham 0
River Ridge 52, Ashton-Franklin Center 12
Riverside-Brookfield 21, Glenbard South 17
Robinson 39, Lawrenceville 19
Rochester 63, Decatur Eisenhower 24
Rockridge 50, Orion 7
Rolling Meadows 59, Buffalo Grove 27
Rushville-Industry 54, Monmouth United 18
St. Anne 54, Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 12
St. Charles North 24, St. Charles East 13
St. Patrick 46, Benet Academy 24
Salt Fork 16, Momence 14
Seneca 43, Marquette 26
Sesser-Valier 38, Carmi-White County 6
South Beloit 49, Alden-Hebron 7
South Fork 58, Metro-East Lutheran 50
Springfield 28, Jacksonville 17
Stevenson 24, Lake Forest 7
Sterling 55, Alleman 13
Stockton 30, Galena 12
Taylorville 50, Mattoon 6
Thornton Fractional South 27, Tinley Park 22
Thornwood 28, Bloom 0
Tolono Unity 46, Prairie Central 7
Triopia 38, Beardstown 13
Tri-Valley 56, Clinton 6
Tuscola 35, Central A & M 14
Vandalia 28, Greenville 18
Vernon Hills 42, Maine East 0
Villa Grove 14, Argenta-Oreana 10
Warren Township 58, Mundelein 13
Washington 56, East Peoria 0
Wauconda 43, Grant 39
West Aurora 49, Ridgewood 0
West Chicago 61, Elmwood Park 6
West Hancock High School 42, Elmwood 34
Wesclin 48, Sparta 30
Westville 37, Clifton Central 14
Wethersfield/Annawan 48, Stark County 7
Wheaton-Warrenville South 14, Wheaton North 0
Williamsville 45, Athens 14
Willowbrook 49, Berwyn/Cicero Morton 6
Wilmington 47, Thornton 0
Winchester 22, Pleasant Hill 6
Woodstock 20, Plano 14
Woodstock North 44, Harvard 8
York 28, Hinsdale Central 18
Yorkville 35, Plainfield South 19
Zeigler-Royalton 36, Red Hill 28