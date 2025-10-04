High School

Illinois high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025

Brady Twombly

The 2025 Illinois High School Football season rolled into Week 6 on Friday, October 3, and High School on SI has all of the final scores from the weekend.

Abingdon/Avon 34, Astoria/VIT 27

Addison Trail 46, Leyden 6

Alleman 13, Sterling 55

Althoff Catholic 16, Collinsville 14

Amboy 68, Peoria Heights 0

Andrew 56, Stagg 6

Antioch 62, North Chicago 12

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 48, Arcola 6

Aurora Christian 26, Christ the King 0

Barrington 42, Conant 14

Bartlett 41, Aurora East 2

Batavia 24, Geneva 21

Belleville East 47, Alton 6

Belleville West 30, O'Fallon 46

Belvidere North 37, Belvidere 20

Benton 34, Nashville 24

Biggsville West Central 26, Galva 18

Bloomington Central Catholic 61, St. Teresa 21

Blue Island Eisenhower 19, Reavis 13

Boylan Catholic 42, Rockford Auburn 28

Breese Central 48, Salem 13

Bremen 52, Hillcrest 0

Brother Rice 14, Chicago Mt. Carmel 27

Bureau Valley 44, Lewistown 6

Burlington Central 42, McHenry 7

Byron 42, Durand/Pecatonica 14

Cahokia 42, Mt. Vernon 18

Calhoun/Brussels 14, Greenfield/Northwestern 6

Camp Point Central 27, Brown County 6

Carbondale 49, Granite City 13

Carlinville 48, Litchfield 35

Carrollton 56, North Greene 0

Carterville 39, Harrisburg 0

Casey-Westfield 50, Marshall 34

Centralia 55, Marion 28

Chandler Prep 64, Lincoln Prep 0

Chester 42, Carlyle 21

Chicago Christian 45, St. Edward 0

Chicago Hope Academy 28, Wheaton Academy 21

Chicago Mt. Carmel 27, Brother Rice 14

Coal City 55, Manteno 0

Columbia 62, East Alton-Wood River 0

Crete-Monee 68, Thornridge 6

Crystal Lake South 21, Hampshire 24

Cumberland 41, Sangamon Valley 19

Deerfield 24, Glenbrook North 2

DePaul College Prep 36, Saint Viator 7

Dixon 55, Stillman Valley 0

Downers Grove North 21, Oak Park-River Forest 0

Downers Grove South 57, Proviso East 6

Dunlap 56, Canton 21

Dupo 56, Red Bud 14

DuQuoin 30, Frankfort 28

East St. Louis 54, Edwardsville 0

Eastland 51, Forreston 24

Edwards County 14, Hamilton County 13

El Paso-Gridley 38, Tremont 6

Elgin 43, Larkin 21

Erie 42, Riverdale 36

Eureka 17, Shelbyville 20

Evanston 6, Glenbrook South 18

Farmington 30, Macomb 16

Fenwick 41, St. Laurence 7

Freeburg 21, Roxana 19

Fremd 35, Hoffman Estates 13

Fulton 55, Dakota 14

Geneseo 38, Galesburg 20

Genoa-Kingston 63, Lutheran 14

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20, Iroquois West 12

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 20, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14

Gillespie 36, Southwestern 6

Glenbard East 49, Fenton 0

Glenbard North 41, Lake Park 23

Glenwood 42, Normal University 0

Goode STEM Academy 36, Carver 0

Grayslake Central 28, Grayslake North 6

Hamilton 42, Elmwood 34

Hampshire 24, Crystal Lake South 21

Harlem 59, Freeport 14

Hersey 54, Elk Grove 14

Heyworth 24, Marquette Catholic 0

Highland 40, Civic Memorial 17

Hillsboro 43, North Mac 20

Hononegah 34, Rockford East 0

IC Catholic Prep 35, St. Francis 28

Jacobs 27, Crystal Lake Central 21

Johnsburg 28, Marengo 0

Johnston City 46, Fairfield 22

Joliet Catholic 16, Notre Dame 7

Kaneland 34, Sycamore 14

Kankakee 64, Rich Township 24

Knoxville 32, Illini West 22

Lake Zurich 31, Zion-Benton 0

Lakes 49, Round Lake 0

LaSalle-Peru 28, Ottawa 14

Lena-Winslow 46, Morrison 7

Leo 46, De La Salle 13

LeRoy 42, Fisher 14

Lemont 29, Thornton Fractional North 14

Lift for Life Academy 46, Murphysboro 34

Lincoln-Way Central 28, Bradley-Bourbonnais 20

Lincoln-Way East 42, Metea Valley 6

Lincoln-Way West 52, DeKalb 21

Lockport 14, Naperville Central 7

Lyons 51, Proviso West 0

MacArthur 61, Lincoln 20

Mahomet-Seymour 49, Effingham 7

Maine South 35, New Trier 7

Marian Catholic 34, Marmion 20

Maroa-Forsyth 46, Pittsfield 6

Mascoutah 16, Triad 7

Massac County 35, Herrin 20

Mater Dei 48, Miller Career Academy 8

Mendota 45, Kewanee 13

Metamora 37, Pekin 13

Minooka 74, Plainfield Central 7

Moline 62, Rock Island 7

Monmouth-Roseville 49, Sherrard 13

Monticello 28, St. Joseph-Ogden 21

Montini Catholic 55, Carmel 54

Morris 37, Rochelle 14

Mt. Zion 70, Charleston 0

Naperville North 36, Carl Sandburg 35

Nazareth Academy 48, St. Rita 24

Neuqua Valley 42, Homewood-Flossmoor 27

New Berlin 48, Olympia 32

Niles North 23, Niles West 22

Nokomis 1, Cerro Gordo 0

Normal Community 56, Bloomington 42

Normal West 40, Waubonsie Valley 35

O'Fallon 46, Belleville West 30

Oak Forest 44, Shepard 21

Oregon 45, North Boone 13

Oswego 48, Joliet West 6

Oswego East 51, Romeoville 6

Palatine 49, Schaumburg 14

Pana 62, Staunton 20

Paris 34, Newton 21

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, Illinois Valley Central 30

Pearl City-Eastland 51, Forreston 24

Peoria 80, Richwoods 30

Peoria Notre Dame 67, Manual 24

Pinckneyville 27, Anna-Jonesboro 0

Plainfield North 42, Plainfield East 7

Pleasant Plains 32, Riverton 16

Polo 54, Orangeville 8

Pontiac 42, Rantoul 22

PORTA 44, Auburn 20

Prairie Ridge 35, Huntley 34

Princeton 27, Hall 12

Princeville 42, ROWVA 8

Prosser 30, North Lawndale 16

Prospect 70, Wheeling 19

Providence Catholic 28, Marist 14

Quincy 23, East Moline United 21

Quincy Notre Dame 47, Lanphier 8

Reed-Custer 31, Peotone 28

Richards 55, Argo 6

Richland County 42, Mt. Carmel 26

Richmond-Burton 42, Sandwich 12

Ridgeview/Lexington 17, Warrensburg-Latham 0

River Ridge 52, Ashton-Franklin Center 12

Riverside-Brookfield 21, Glenbard South 17

Robinson 39, Lawrenceville 19

Rochester 63, Decatur Eisenhower 24

Rockridge 50, Orion 7

Rolling Meadows 59, Buffalo Grove 27

Rushville-Industry 54, Monmouth United 18

St. Anne 54, Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 12

St. Charles North 24, St. Charles East 13

St. Patrick 46, Benet Academy 24

Salt Fork 16, Momence 14

Seneca 43, Marquette 26

Sesser-Valier 38, Carmi-White County 6

South Beloit 49, Alden-Hebron 7

South Fork 58, Metro-East Lutheran 50

Springfield 28, Jacksonville 17

Stevenson 24, Lake Forest 7

Sterling 55, Alleman 13

Stockton 30, Galena 12

Taylorville 50, Mattoon 6

Thornton Fractional South 27, Tinley Park 22

Thornwood 28, Bloom 0

Tolono Unity 46, Prairie Central 7

Triopia 38, Beardstown 13

Tri-Valley 56, Clinton 6

Tuscola 35, Central A & M 14

Vandalia 28, Greenville 18

Vernon Hills 42, Maine East 0

Villa Grove 14, Argenta-Oreana 10

Warren Township 58, Mundelein 13

Washington 56, East Peoria 0

Wauconda 43, Grant 39

West Aurora 49, Ridgewood 0

West Chicago 61, Elmwood Park 6

West Hancock High School 42, Elmwood 34

Wesclin 48, Sparta 30

Westville 37, Clifton Central 14

Wethersfield/Annawan 48, Stark County 7

Wheaton-Warrenville South 14, Wheaton North 0

Williamsville 45, Athens 14

Willowbrook 49, Berwyn/Cicero Morton 6

Wilmington 47, Thornton 0

Winchester 22, Pleasant Hill 6

Woodstock 20, Plano 14

Woodstock North 44, Harvard 8

York 28, Hinsdale Central 18

Yorkville 35, Plainfield South 19

Zeigler-Royalton 36, Red Hill 28

