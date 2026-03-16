Top 25 Boys High School Basketball National Rankings - March 16, 2026

We have a new team atop the High School On SI Top 25 boys basketball national rankings thanks to the finishes from two of the nation’s top prep school league tournaments.

Dynamic Prep, competing in the Overtime Elite League, dominated the postseason and showed why it deserved to move back atop the rankings ahead of Prolific Prep, which it defeated earlier this season.

Meanwhile, Bella Vista Prep shocked everyone as the No. 9 seed in the Nike EYBL Scholastic Conference tournament, beating the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds on its way to winning the title and an automatic bid into the Chipotle Nationals.

And Sierra Canyon moved into the top five this week thanks to its victory in California’s Open Division state final.

Meanwhile, results from state tournaments around the country again shook up the bottom half of the rankings, with three teams dropping out to make way for North Crowley (TX), Crown Point (IN) and Columbus (FL).

1. Dynamic Prep (Dallas, TX) (21-2)

Previous Rank: 4

Outlook: Dynamic romped to Overtime Elite League championship, sweeping the best-of-7 title series as Kamden McGilveary hit three 3-pointers during a closing 23-8 run in Game 4 to beat Cold Hearts 100-85. With its earlier win over Prolific, it vaults back to the top of the rankings.

2. Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (36-3)

Previous Rank: 1

Outlook: The Crew picked up wins over West Oaks Academy and Gillion Academy as Caleb Holt made his college choice — the University of Arizona .

3. Paul VI (Chantilly, VA) (33-2)

Previous Rank: 3

Outlook: While the Panthers wait to see if they are invited to Chipotle Nationals, star guard Jordan Smith was named MaxPreps Virginia player of the year.

4. Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, AZ) (22-4)

Previous Rank: 20

Outlook: The Bears entered the EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament as the No. 9 seed and exited it as champions, knocking off No. 2 seed Monteverde Academy in the quarterfinals and No. 1 AZ Compass Prep 69-65 in the final behind 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists from West Virginia signee Miles Sadler.

5. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (31-1)

Previous Rank: 6

Outlook: The Trailblazers captured the CIF State Open Division title for the third time , overcoming an early injury to 6-6 senior forward Maximo Adams, a North Carolina signee and fellow McDonald's All-American, to defeat Salesian 78-70.

6. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, AZ) (25-2)

Previous Rank: 2

Outlook: The Dragons were stunned by Bella Vista Prep in the EYBL Scholastic Conference tournament final despite another solid performance from Kaden House (23 points, five steals, four assists).

7. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (24-1)

Previous Rank: 7

Outlook: The Eagles won the Florida 3A championship 87-51 over The Villages Charter.

8. Principia (St. Louis, MO) (29-2)

Previous Rank: 8

Outlook: MaxPreps Player of the Year finalist Quentin Coleman put on quite a closing argument in the Missouri Class 3 state final, going off for 50 points on 18-of-21 shooting in a 98-34 rout of Miller Career Academy.

9. Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) (25-4)

Previous Rank: 9

Outlook: The Crusaders won the CHSAA Class AA championship a week ago.

10. SPIRE Academy (Geneva, OH) (27-4)

Previous Rank: 10

Outlook: SPIRE reached the EYBL semifinals before losing to eventual champion Bella Vista.

11. Monteverde Academy (Montverde, FL) (20-7)

Previous Rank: 5

Outlook: The Eagles were one-and-done in the EYBL tournament, falling to Bella Vista in the quarterfinals.

12. Rainier Beach (Seattle, WA) (29-1)

Previous Rank: 13

Outlook: The Vikings won the Washington Class 3A state title a week ago.

13. Link Academy (Branson, MO) (23-4)

Previous Rank: 12

Outlook: The Lions also went one-and-done in the EYBL postseason, losing to SPIRE Academy in the quarterfinals.

14. Bartlett (Memphis, TN) (32-4)

Previous Rank: 14

Outlook: The Panthers advanced to the Tennessee Class 4A state tournament with a 73-31 sectional win over Rossview.

15. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, UT) (24-6)

Previous Rank: 15

Outlook: The Tigers reached the semifinals of the EYBL tournament before falling to top seed AZ Compass Prep.

16. Sunnyslope (Phoenix, AZ) (28-2)

Previous Rank: 16

Outlook: The Vikings won the Arizona Open Division title last week.

17. Wisconsin Lutheran (Milwaukee, WI) (28-0)

Previous Rank: 18

Outlook: The Vikings are into the final four of the Wisconsin Division 1 state tournament.

18. Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH) (27-6)

Previous Rank: 11

Outlook: The Bobcats lost to Faith Family in the first round of the EYBL tournament.

19. Southeastern Prep Academy (Orlando, FL) (27-6)

Previous Rank: 17

Outlook: The Falcons await whether they’ll be invited to any postseason tournaments.

20. Greensboro Day School (Greensboro, NC) (36-2)

Previous Rank: 19

Outlook: The Bengals finished their season in late February.

21. Wheeler (Marietta, GA) (27-6)

Previous Rank: 23

Outlook: The Wildcats got 29 points and 12 rebounds from University of Connecticut signee Colben Landrew to defeat Pebblebrook 62-52 and capture their second straight Georgia Class 6A title, fifth in the past seven years and 11th overall since 2002.

22. Little Elm (Little Elm, TX) (37-2)

Previous Rank: 24

Outlook: The Lobos claimed their first UIL Class 6A Division 2 state title , with MVP Joshua Weems stuffing the stat sheet in a 57-35 win over Westlake with 16 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals.

23. North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX) (35-3)

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Outlook: The Panthers won the second state championship in program history, beating Brennan 65-52 in the UIL 6A Division 1A final behind 22 points and six assists from junior guard Isaak Hayes.

24. Crown Point (Crown Point, IN) (23-1)

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Outlook: The Bulldogs won the Michigan City Regional of the Indiana Class 4A state tournament, beating Chesterton 54-35, and now head to this weekend’s Elkhart Semi-State.

25. Columbus (Miami, FL) (26-6)

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Outlook: The Explorers became the first team ever to win five consecutive state titles in Florida’s top classification, edging Sarasota 53-50 in the Class 7A final. The Sailors had the ball with a chance to tie in the final seconds but came up short.

Dropped Out

No. 21 Benet Academy

No. 22 La Lumiere

No. 25 Lakota West