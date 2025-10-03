High School

Illinois High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSA) — Friday October 3, 2025

Get IHSA live updates and final scores as Week 6 of the 2025 Illinois high school football season kicks off Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 232 games scheduled across Illinois on Friday, October 3, including 19 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Illinois High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring Illinois top-ranked teams as No. 1 Chicago Mt. Carmel is hosting No. 4 Brother Rice in a top-5 match up. In another ranked match up, No. 23 St. Rita is traveling to No. 9 Nazareth Academy.

Illinois High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 3

With 19 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of action as Illinois high school football moves into Week 6.

IHSA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3

There are 79 Class 4A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 3, 2025. The game of the night is No. 1 Chicago Mt. Carmel vs No. 4 Brother Rice.

IHSA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3

There are 82 Class 3A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 3, 2025, highlighted by No. 20 Fenwick hosting St. Laurence.

IHSA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

There are 87 Class 2A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 3, 2025.. The slate is headlined by the only ranked matchup as No. 19 Montini Catholic travels to Carmel.

IHSA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3

There are 51 Class 1A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, Christ the King vs Aurora Christian, starts at 6:00 PM.

