Illinois high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
The 2025 Illinois High School Football season rolled into Week 2 on Friday, September 5, 2025, and High School on SI has all of the final scores from the weekend.
Illinois High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (IHSA) - September 5, 2025
Illinois high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
Agricultural Science 42, Hansberry 0
Alden-Hebron 38, Cambridge 24
Althoff Catholic 42, Highland 20
Andrew 44, Plainfield South 29
Athens 42, Pittsfield 19
Aurora Central Catholic 26, Christ the King 20
Aurora Christian 51, Crane Medical 0
Barrington 35, Hersey 21
Batavia 13, South Elgin 3
Belleville East 26, Pekin 14
Belvidere North 21, Freeport 0
Benton 63, Robinson 0
Bishop McNamara 45, Herscher 28
Bloomington 19, Normal University 14
Blue Island Eisenhower 56, Johnson 0
Boylan Catholic 21, Rockford East 7
Bradley-Bourbonnais 41, Crete-Monee 6
Breese Central 46, Mater Dei 0
Brown County 51, Pleasant Hill 14
Bulls College Prep 35, UIC College Prep 0
Burlington Central 10, Cary-Grove 7
Byron 28, Dixon 7
Calhoun/Brussels 41, Beardstown 0
Camp Point Central 24, Greenfield/Northwestern 6
Carl Sandburg 27, Richards 25
Carlinville 41, Gillespie 0
Carmel 51, Lake Forest 7
Carterville 21, Nashville 14
Casey-Westfield 20, Tuscola 16
Centralia 29, Collinsville 8
Chester 53, Pinckneyville 7
Chicago Christian 55, Elmwood Park 20
Chicago Hope Academy 60, Brooks 0
Chicago Mt. Carmel 35, St. Rita 10
Civic Memorial 49, East Alton-Wood River 0
Clifton Central 48, Momence 14
Clinton 22, Winnebago 14
Columbia 27, Waterloo 18
Comer 36, Back of the Yards College Prep 0
Cumberland 55, Argenta-Oreana 10
Danville 12, Urbana 7
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 42, Tremont 13
Downers Grove North 55, Downers Grove South 8
DuQuoin 41, Harrisburg 0
Dunlap 50, Rock Island 3
Dupo 50, Principia 28
Durand/Pecatonica 34, Fulton 21
Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington 32, Alleman 14
East Moline United 56, Muchin College Prep 0
East Peoria 49, Lanphier 0
Effingham 35, Mt. Carmel 14
El Paso-Gridley 49, Fieldcrest 6
Elgin 40, Grayslake North 26
Erie-Prophetstown 19, Hall 7
Eureka 35, St. Bede 0
Farmington 58, Elmwood 6
Fenton 18, Streamwood 13
Fenwick 35, Oak Park-River Forest 0
Forreston 50, Dakota 14
Fort Zumwalt West 35, Belleville West 14
Frankfort 46, Herrin 14
Freeburg 44, Jersey 21
Fremd 55, Buffalo Grove 6
Galena 34, Benton 14
Galena 34, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg Co-op 14
Galesburg 42, Limestone 25
Galva 62, Peoria Heights 12
Geneseo 26, Assumption 18
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 57, Fisher 7
Glenbard North 41, Benet Academy 15
Glenbard South 47, Aurora East 0
Glenbrook South 47, Taft 0
Glenwood 48, North County 0
Goode STEM Academy 52, Solorio 8
Grant 40, Glenbrook North 20
Grayslake Central 43, Bremen 29
Greenville 49, Litchfield 21
Hammond Morton 42, Shepard 20
Hampshire 42, Crystal Lake Central 14
Hiawatha 50, Westminster Christian 8
Highland Park 28, Deerfield 21
Hinsdale Central 28, Naperville Central 14
Hoffman Estates 63, Wheeling 6
Hononegah 28, Jefferson 12
IC Catholic Prep 40, Woodstock North 13
Illini West 34, St. Teresa 15
Jacksonville 47, Decatur Eisenhower 12
Johnston City 45, Zeigler-Royalton 13
Kaneland 42, Lemont 37
Kenwood 27, Saint Viator 7
Lake Park 42, Bartlett 20
Lake View 32, Orr 0
Lake Zurich 33, Antioch 0
Lakes 49, Vernon Hills 6
Lane Tech 35, Thornton Fractional South 0
Lawrence Central 61, Edwardsville 21
Lincoln Park 49, Kennedy 9
Lincoln-Way Central 26, Providence Catholic 14
Lincoln-Way East 41, Kankakee 0
Lincoln-Way West 21, Lockport 17
Lyons 31, Wheaton-Warrenville South 28
Macomb 42, Hamilton 0
Macomb 42, West Hancock High School 6
Maine South 42, Warren Township 14
Manteno 28, Plano 14
Marengo 34, Peotone 21
Marian Central Catholic 46, Clemente 0
Marion 63, Granite City 12
Marmion 55, North Lawndale 0
Maroa-Forsyth 68, Pleasant Plains 21
Marquette 56, Madison 14
Massac County 42, Ballard Memorial 0
Mather 21, Chicago Marshall 18
McHenry 43, Crystal Lake South 7
Mercer County 28, Sherrard 6
Metamora 32, LaSalle-Peru 20
Metea Valley 48, Plainfield Central 7
Metro-East Lutheran 54, Oblong/Hutsonville/Palestine 0
Milford 40, St. Thomas More 28
Milledgeville 46, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose Academy 20
Milledgeville 46, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose Co-op 20
Minooka 14, Neuqua Valley 12
Moline 21, Sycamore 20
Montini Catholic 35, Hillcrest 12
Mundelein 18, Niles West 14
Murphysboro 41, Anna-Jonesboro 6
Naperville North 21, Libertyville 14
Nazareth Academy 33, Morgan Park 6
New Berlin 36, Auburn 12
New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly 36, Auburn 12
New Trier 24, Waubonsie Valley 14
Newman Central Catholic 35, Mendota 18
Normal Community 35, Normal West 22
North Boone 21, Rock Falls 14
North Chicago 29, Waukegan 0
Notre Dame 31, St. Charles East 28
Oak Forest 42, Stagg 0
Oak Lawn Community 47, Thornridge 6
Oakwood 51, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8
Olympia 46, Riverton 20
Oregon 40, Lutheran 8
Oswego 35, Geneva 6
Oswego East 24, Willowbrook 7
Ottawa 50, Streator 14
Palatine 37, Prospect 24
Pana 33, Southwestern 0
Paris 48, Charleston 14
Pearl City-Eastland 22, Morrison 0
Peoria 58, Peoria Notre Dame 31
Plainfield East 55, De La Salle 0
Polo 40, Cornell-Woodland 20
Prairie Central 17, Pontiac 12
Prairie Ridge 33, Jacobs 11
Princeville 44, South Fulton 12
Quincy 33, Alton 7
Quincy Notre Dame 42, Marquette Catholic 0
Reavis 30, Thornton 0
Reed-Custer 34, Harvard 0
Richland County 31, Salem 6
Richmond-Burton 24, Coal City 20
Richwoods 28, Manual 14
Riverdale 54, Kewanee 7
Rochester 28, Mt. Zion 24
Rockridge 36, Princeton 29
Romeoville 27, Tinley Park 8
Round Lake 41, Maine East 0
Roxana 56, Red Bud 7
Rushville-Industry 40, ROWVA 6
Sacred Heart-Griffin 65, Mascoutah 20
Saint Ignatius College Prep 24, DePaul College Prep 14
Salt Fork 41, Hoopeston 0
Schaumburg 40, Elk Grove 14
Seneca 44, Sangamon Valley 7
Shelbyville 34, Central A & M 20
Springfield Southeast 14, Lincoln 6
St. Charles North 35, Homewood-Flossmoor 16
St. Joseph-Ogden 35, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12
St. Laurence 37, Evanston 14
Stark County 13, Abingdon/Avon 12
Staunton 41, North Mac 20
Sterling 47, Urban Prep-Bronzeville 0
Stevenson 10, Wheaton North 7
Stockton 38, Lena-Winslow 14
Sullivan 39, Nokomis 23
Taylorville 41, Canton 27
Thornton Fractional North 34, Carver 0
Tolono Unity 34, Monticello 7
Tri-Valley 21, LeRoy 7
Troy-Buchanan 42, O'Fallon 7
Unity/Seymour 22, Carrollton 21
Vandalia 40, Hillsboro 13
Villa Grove 13, Arcola 6
Von Steuben 21, ITW David Speer Academy 18
Warrensburg-Latham 49, Clinton 12
Washington 21, Triad 14
Watseka 7, Iroquois West 6
Wauconda 35, Maine West 14
Wesclin 35, Newton 28
West Aurora 35, Glenbard East 32
West Chicago 64, Joliet Central 33
Westmont 48, Catalyst-Maria 6
Westville 49, Bismarck-Henning 8
Wethersfield/Annawan 49, Bureau Valley 10
Williamsville 45, PORTA 8
Wilmington 49, Sandwich 6
Winchester 30, Routt Catholic/Lutheran 0
Woodstock 21, Ridgewood 14
York 38, Plainfield North 3
Yorkville 27, Joliet West 13
Zion-Benton 31, Rich South 26
Zion-Benton 34, Rich Township 26