High School

Illinois high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025

See every final score from Week 2 of Illinois high school football

Brady Twombly

The 2025 Illinois High School Football season rolled into Week 2 on Friday, September 5, 2025, and High School on SI has all of the final scores from the weekend.

Illinois High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (IHSA) - September 5, 2025

Agricultural Science 42, Hansberry 0

Alden-Hebron 38, Cambridge 24

Althoff Catholic 42, Highland 20

Andrew 44, Plainfield South 29

Athens 42, Pittsfield 19

Aurora Central Catholic 26, Christ the King 20

Aurora Christian 51, Crane Medical 0

Barrington 35, Hersey 21

Batavia 13, South Elgin 3

Belleville East 26, Pekin 14

Belvidere North 21, Freeport 0

Benton 63, Robinson 0

Bishop McNamara 45, Herscher 28

Bloomington 19, Normal University 14

Blue Island Eisenhower 56, Johnson 0

Boylan Catholic 21, Rockford East 7

Bradley-Bourbonnais 41, Crete-Monee 6

Breese Central 46, Mater Dei 0

Brown County 51, Pleasant Hill 14

Bulls College Prep 35, UIC College Prep 0

Burlington Central 10, Cary-Grove 7

Byron 28, Dixon 7

Calhoun/Brussels 41, Beardstown 0

Camp Point Central 24, Greenfield/Northwestern 6

Carl Sandburg 27, Richards 25

Carlinville 41, Gillespie 0

Carmel 51, Lake Forest 7

Carterville 21, Nashville 14

Casey-Westfield 20, Tuscola 16

Centralia 29, Collinsville 8

Chester 53, Pinckneyville 7

Chicago Christian 55, Elmwood Park 20

Chicago Hope Academy 60, Brooks 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel 35, St. Rita 10

Civic Memorial 49, East Alton-Wood River 0

Clifton Central 48, Momence 14

Clinton 22, Winnebago 14

Columbia 27, Waterloo 18

Comer 36, Back of the Yards College Prep 0

Cumberland 55, Argenta-Oreana 10

Danville 12, Urbana 7

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 42, Tremont 13

Downers Grove North 55, Downers Grove South 8

DuQuoin 41, Harrisburg 0

Dunlap 50, Rock Island 3

Dupo 50, Principia 28

Durand/Pecatonica 34, Fulton 21

Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington 32, Alleman 14

East Moline United 56, Muchin College Prep 0

East Peoria 49, Lanphier 0

Effingham 35, Mt. Carmel 14

El Paso-Gridley 49, Fieldcrest 6

Elgin 40, Grayslake North 26

Erie-Prophetstown 19, Hall 7

Eureka 35, St. Bede 0

Farmington 58, Elmwood 6

Fenton 18, Streamwood 13

Fenwick 35, Oak Park-River Forest 0

Forreston 50, Dakota 14

Fort Zumwalt West 35, Belleville West 14

Frankfort 46, Herrin 14

Freeburg 44, Jersey 21

Fremd 55, Buffalo Grove 6

Galena 34, Benton 14

Galesburg 42, Limestone 25

Galva 62, Peoria Heights 12

Geneseo 26, Assumption 18

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 57, Fisher 7

Glenbard North 41, Benet Academy 15

Glenbard South 47, Aurora East 0

Glenbrook South 47, Taft 0

Glenwood 48, North County 0

Goode STEM Academy 52, Solorio 8

Grant 40, Glenbrook North 20

Grayslake Central 43, Bremen 29

Greenville 49, Litchfield 21

Hammond Morton 42, Shepard 20

Hampshire 42, Crystal Lake Central 14

Hiawatha 50, Westminster Christian 8

Highland Park 28, Deerfield 21

Hinsdale Central 28, Naperville Central 14

Hoffman Estates 63, Wheeling 6

Hononegah 28, Jefferson 12

IC Catholic Prep 40, Woodstock North 13

Illini West 34, St. Teresa 15

Jacksonville 47, Decatur Eisenhower 12

Johnston City 45, Zeigler-Royalton 13

Kaneland 42, Lemont 37

Kenwood 27, Saint Viator 7

Lake Park 42, Bartlett 20

Lake View 32, Orr 0

Lake Zurich 33, Antioch 0

Lakes 49, Vernon Hills 6

Lane Tech 35, Thornton Fractional South 0

Lawrence Central 61, Edwardsville 21

Lincoln Park 49, Kennedy 9

Lincoln-Way Central 26, Providence Catholic 14

Lincoln-Way East 41, Kankakee 0

Lincoln-Way West 21, Lockport 17

Lyons 31, Wheaton-Warrenville South 28

Macomb 42, Hamilton 0

Maine South 42, Warren Township 14

Manteno 28, Plano 14

Marengo 34, Peotone 21

Marian Central Catholic 46, Clemente 0

Marion 63, Granite City 12

Marmion 55, North Lawndale 0

Maroa-Forsyth 68, Pleasant Plains 21

Marquette 56, Madison 14

Massac County 42, Ballard Memorial 0

Mather 21, Chicago Marshall 18

McHenry 43, Crystal Lake South 7

Mercer County 28, Sherrard 6

Metamora 32, LaSalle-Peru 20

Metea Valley 48, Plainfield Central 7

Metro-East Lutheran 54, Oblong/Hutsonville/Palestine 0

Milford 40, St. Thomas More 28

Milledgeville 46, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose Academy 20

Minooka 14, Neuqua Valley 12

Moline 21, Sycamore 20

Montini Catholic 35, Hillcrest 12

Mundelein 18, Niles West 14

Murphysboro 41, Anna-Jonesboro 6

Naperville North 21, Libertyville 14

Nazareth Academy 33, Morgan Park 6

New Berlin 36, Auburn 12

New Trier 24, Waubonsie Valley 14

Newman Central Catholic 35, Mendota 18

Normal Community 35, Normal West 22

North Boone 21, Rock Falls 14

North Chicago 29, Waukegan 0

Notre Dame 31, St. Charles East 28

Oak Forest 42, Stagg 0

Oak Lawn Community 47, Thornridge 6

Oakwood 51, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8

Olympia 46, Riverton 20

Oregon 40, Lutheran 8

Oswego 35, Geneva 6

Oswego East 24, Willowbrook 7

Ottawa 50, Streator 14

Palatine 37, Prospect 24

Pana 33, Southwestern 0

Paris 48, Charleston 14

Pearl City-Eastland 22, Morrison 0

Peoria 58, Peoria Notre Dame 31

Plainfield East 55, De La Salle 0

Polo 40, Cornell-Woodland 20

Prairie Central 17, Pontiac 12

Prairie Ridge 33, Jacobs 11

Princeville 44, South Fulton 12

Quincy 33, Alton 7

Quincy Notre Dame 42, Marquette Catholic 0

Reavis 30, Thornton 0

Reed-Custer 34, Harvard 0

Richland County 31, Salem 6

Richmond-Burton 24, Coal City 20

Richwoods 28, Manual 14

Riverdale 54, Kewanee 7

Rochester 28, Mt. Zion 24

Rockridge 36, Princeton 29

Romeoville 27, Tinley Park 8

Round Lake 41, Maine East 0

Roxana 56, Red Bud 7

Rushville-Industry 40, ROWVA 6

Sacred Heart-Griffin 65, Mascoutah 20

Saint Ignatius College Prep 24, DePaul College Prep 14

Salt Fork 41, Hoopeston 0

Schaumburg 40, Elk Grove 14

Seneca 44, Sangamon Valley 7

Shelbyville 34, Central A & M 20

Springfield Southeast 14, Lincoln 6

St. Charles North 35, Homewood-Flossmoor 16

St. Joseph-Ogden 35, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12

St. Laurence 37, Evanston 14

Stark County 13, Abingdon/Avon 12

Staunton 41, North Mac 20

Sterling 47, Urban Prep-Bronzeville 0

Stevenson 10, Wheaton North 7

Stockton 38, Lena-Winslow 14

Sullivan 39, Nokomis 23

Taylorville 41, Canton 27

Thornton Fractional North 34, Carver 0

Tolono Unity 34, Monticello 7

Tri-Valley 21, LeRoy 7

Troy-Buchanan 42, O'Fallon 7

Unity/Seymour 22, Carrollton 21

Vandalia 40, Hillsboro 13

Villa Grove 13, Arcola 6

Von Steuben 21, ITW David Speer Academy 18

Warrensburg-Latham 49, Clinton 12

Washington 21, Triad 14

Watseka 7, Iroquois West 6

Wauconda 35, Maine West 14

Wesclin 35, Newton 28

West Aurora 35, Glenbard East 32

West Chicago 64, Joliet Central 33

Westmont 48, Catalyst-Maria 6

Westville 49, Bismarck-Henning 8

Wethersfield/Annawan 49, Bureau Valley 10

Williamsville 45, PORTA 8

Wilmington 49, Sandwich 6

Winchester 30, Routt Catholic/Lutheran 0

Woodstock 21, Ridgewood 14

York 38, Plainfield North 3

Yorkville 27, Joliet West 13

Zion-Benton 31, Rich South 26

