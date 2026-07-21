Florida High School Football Coach Fined, Suspended For 2026 Season

A Florida high school head football coach has been suspended for the entire 2026 season by the Florida High School Athletic Association.

According to a report by the Fort Myers News-Press and Naples Daily News , Barron Collier High School’s Brannon Tidwell will be forced to the sidelines for the upcoming football season and fined $5,000. The violation occurred due to improper contact with a student-athlete at another school.

In place of Tidwell will be Andrew Clawson, as he will be the interim head coach for 2026.

Suspended Coach Will Still Be With Program

Despite being suspended, Barron Collier principal Sean Kinsley told players and families in a letter that Tidwell will remain involved within the football program. However, he will not be allowed to be at preseason, regular season or postseason games if the Cougars reach that round of Florida high school football action.

The suspension for Tidwell is set to expire on June 3, 2027. Barron Collier will also be placed on administrative probation for one year and fined.

Violations Involve Other High School, Players Transferring

The reported violations involving Tidwell include contact with players at Lely High School, as The News-Press and Naples Daily News previously reported several players have transferred to Barron Collier since the end of 2025.

Tidwell has accepted the consequences for his actions. He is an alum of Barron Collier and was hiredto replace Mark Jackson.

Brannon Tidwell Has College Experience At Various Major Division I Programs

Tidwell previously served as the Director of Player Personnel and High School Relations at Murray State University. He was also the athletic director and head football coach at Thomas Sumter Academy in South Carolina and held the same two titles while at St. Joseph’s Academy in Florida.

Tidwell has also been a graduate assistant at Mississippi State and a quality control coach at Florida State for both college football programs.

The Cougars Won Four Games In 2025

Barron Collier is set to open the 2026 season on August 14 vs. Cooper City followed by a game with Palmetto Ridge. They finished the 2025 season with a 4-6 record, going 2-1 in Class 3A, District 14 play.

Hudson Burger is expected to replace starting quarterback Sam Powell after completing 12 of 26 for 123 yards and a touchdown last year in 10 appearances.

Powell was also the leading rusher a year ago, with Dave Morales and Vincent Akridge set to return. They both ran for over 145 yards as juniors, with Morales averaging over five yards per carry.