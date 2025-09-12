High School

Illinois High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSA) — Friday September 12, 2025

Get IHSA live updates and final scores as Week 3 of the 2025 Illinois high school football season kicks off Friday, September 12, 2025

There are 237 games scheduled across Illinois on Friday, September 12, including 19 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Illinois High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring Illinois top-ranked teams as No. 1 Chicago Mt. Carmel is traveling to No. 5 Nazareth Academy in a top-ten match up. In other ranked match ups we have No. 6 Brother Rice vs No. 15 St. Rita and No. 14 St. Francis vs No. 4 Loyola Academy.

No. 3 East St. Louis is also traveling to Nevada to take on one of the nation's top teams in Bishop Gorman on Friday, September 12.

Illinois High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 12

With 19 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of fireworks as Illinois high school football moves into Week 3.

IHSA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 83 games scheduled for Friday, September 12, 2025, and the game of the night in Class 4A is No. 1 Chicago Mt. Carmel vs No. 5 Nazareth Academy.

IHSA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 84 Class 3A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 12, 2025, highlighted by No. 3 East St. Louis taking on Bishop Gorman (NV).

IHSA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 86 Class 2A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 5, 2025. The slate is headlined by the only ranked team in action as No. 20 Montini Catholic hosts Marist.

IHSA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 54 Class 1A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 12, 2025. The first game, Bowen vs Chicago Washington, starts at 4:15 PM.

