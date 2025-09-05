Illinois High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSA) — Friday September 5, 2025
There are 250 games scheduled across Illinois on Friday, September 5, including 19 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Illinois High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring Illinois top-ranked teams as No. 6 Brother Rice is traveling to No. 14 Marist. The Trojans of No. 8 Downers Grove North are on the road to visit Downers Grove South.
Illinois High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 5
With 19 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Illinois high school football moves into week 2.
IHSA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 86 games scheduled for Friday, September 5, 2025 and the game of the night in Class 4A is No. 6 Brother Rice vs No. 14 Marist.
IHSA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 92 Class 3A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 5, 2025 highlighted by No. 5 Nazareth Academy traveling to Morgan Park.
IHSA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 97 Class 2A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 5, 2025. The slate is headlined by the top ranked team in the state Mt. Carmel as they host Effingham.
IHSA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 54 Class 1A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 5, 2025. The first game, Mather vs Chicago Marshall, starts at 4:15 PM. The final game, St. Edward vs Walther Christian, starts at 8:00 PM.
