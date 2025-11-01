High School

Illinois High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSA) — Saturday, November 1, 2025

Get IHSA live updates and final scores as the opening round of the 2025 Illinois high school football playoffs kicks off Saturday, November 1, 2025

Brady Twombly

The Loyola Academy Ramblers seek to maintain their dominance in Class 8A where they have three consecutive titles. / Ricky Slaughter
There are 86 games scheduled across Illinois on Saturday, November 1, including eight games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Illinois High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring Illinois' top-ranked teams, as Normal Community travels to No. 16 Carmel, and No. 1 Chicago Mt. Carmel hosts Loyola Academy.

Illinois High School Football Games To Watch - Saturday, November 1

With eight games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of action as Illinois high school football moves into the First Round of the playoffs.

IHSA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 1

There are 19 Class 4A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 1, 2025. The game of the night is Belleville East vs West Aurora.

IHSA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 1

There are 28 Class 3A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 1, 2025, highlighted by South Shore vs Metamora.

IHSA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 1

There are 39 Class 2A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 1, 2025. The slate is headlined by Carlinville vs DuQuoin.

IHSA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 1

There are 20 Class 1A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 1, 2025. The game of the night is Heyworth vs Princeville.

