Illinois (IHSA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times

Sam Brown

Loyola Academy safety Donovan Robinson makes a tackle in the 2023 Illinois Class 8A championship game. / Photo by Tim Vizer, SBLive Sports

The 2024 Illinois high school football playoffs continue this week as the IHSA heads into the semifinal round.

>>Illinois high school football playoff brackets<<

The winners from this week will advance to the IHSA State Championships, which will be played November 29-30 at Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Illinois (IHSA) football playoffs.

Illinois high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Illinois high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus semifinal matchups:

Class 8A

Semifinal matchups

(1) Lincoln-Way East vs. (12) Loyola Academy

6:00 p.m. Saturday

(7) Naperville Central vs. (14) York

6:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 IHSA Class 8A high school football bracket

Class 7A

Semifinal matchups

(24) Lincoln-Way Central vs. (4) Batavia

3:00 p.m. Saturday

(10) St. Rita vs. (19) Chicago Mt. Carmel

3:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 IHSA Class 7A high school football bracket

Class 6A

Semifinal matchups

(1) Cary-Grove vs. (3) Geneva

12:00 p.m. Saturday

(1) East St. Louis vs. (2) Richards

1:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 IHSA Class 6A high school football bracket

Class 5A

Semifinal matchups

(4) St. Francis vs. (3) Nazareth Academy

12:00 p.m. Saturday

(13) Morris vs. (6) Joliet Catholic

1:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 IHSA Class 5A high school football bracket

Class 4A

Semifinal matchups

(9) DePaul College Prep vs. (7) Coal City

12:00 p.m. Saturday

(12) Mt. Zion vs. (10) Normal University

6:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 IHSA Class 4A high school football bracket

Class 3A

Semifinal matchups

(9) Montini Catholic vs. (2) Wilmington

1:00 p.m. Saturday

(9) Tolono Unity vs. (6) Monticello

2:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 IHSA Class 3A high school football bracket

Class 2A

Semifinal matchups

(1) Farmington vs. (6) Chicago Christian

2:00 p.m. Saturday

(1) Johnston City vs. (2) Maroa-Forsyth

3:30 p.m. Saturday

2024 IHSA Class 2A high school football bracket

Class 1A

Semifinal matchups

(1) LeRoy vs. (2) Lena-Winslow

2:00 p.m. Saturday

(1) Althoff Catholic vs. (3) Camp Point Central

2:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 IHSA Class 1A high school football bracket

Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

