Illinois (IHSA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times
The 2024 Illinois high school football playoffs continue this week as the IHSA heads into the semifinal round.
The winners from this week will advance to the IHSA State Championships, which will be played November 29-30 at Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
Illinois high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Illinois high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus semifinal matchups:
Class 8A
Semifinal matchups
(1) Lincoln-Way East vs. (12) Loyola Academy
6:00 p.m. Saturday
(7) Naperville Central vs. (14) York
6:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 IHSA Class 8A high school football bracket
Class 7A
Semifinal matchups
(24) Lincoln-Way Central vs. (4) Batavia
3:00 p.m. Saturday
(10) St. Rita vs. (19) Chicago Mt. Carmel
3:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 IHSA Class 7A high school football bracket
Class 6A
Semifinal matchups
(1) Cary-Grove vs. (3) Geneva
12:00 p.m. Saturday
(1) East St. Louis vs. (2) Richards
1:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 IHSA Class 6A high school football bracket
Class 5A
Semifinal matchups
(4) St. Francis vs. (3) Nazareth Academy
12:00 p.m. Saturday
(13) Morris vs. (6) Joliet Catholic
1:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 IHSA Class 5A high school football bracket
Class 4A
Semifinal matchups
(9) DePaul College Prep vs. (7) Coal City
12:00 p.m. Saturday
(12) Mt. Zion vs. (10) Normal University
6:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 IHSA Class 4A high school football bracket
Class 3A
Semifinal matchups
(9) Montini Catholic vs. (2) Wilmington
1:00 p.m. Saturday
(9) Tolono Unity vs. (6) Monticello
2:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 IHSA Class 3A high school football bracket
Class 2A
Semifinal matchups
(1) Farmington vs. (6) Chicago Christian
2:00 p.m. Saturday
(1) Johnston City vs. (2) Maroa-Forsyth
3:30 p.m. Saturday
2024 IHSA Class 2A high school football bracket
Class 1A
Semifinal matchups
(1) LeRoy vs. (2) Lena-Winslow
2:00 p.m. Saturday
(1) Althoff Catholic vs. (3) Camp Point Central
2:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 IHSA Class 1A high school football bracket
