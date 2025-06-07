Illinois (IHSA) high school softball brackets, scores, schedules (6/7/2025)
See all the matchups for the 2025 Illinois high school softball state playoffs
The Illinois (IHSA) high school softball playoffs continue with the Class 1A and Class 2A championships, and the Class 3A and Class 4A super-sectionals.
High School On SI has scores, brackets and matchups for all four classifications.
CLASS 1A
State Finals
No. 1 LeRoy vs. No. 1 Carrollton
CLASS 2A
State Finals
No. 1 Carterville vs. No. 1 Beecher
CLASS 3A
Super-Sectionals
No. 1 St. Laurence vs. No. 3 Montini Catholic
No. 1 Providence Catholic vs. No. 3 Pontiac
No. 1 Glenwood vs. No. 2 Centralia
No. 1 Prairie Ridge vs. No. 1 Antioch OR No. 2 Carmel
CLASS 4A
Super-Sectionals
No. 3 Lockport vs. No. 3 Bradley-Bourbonnais
No. 3 Barrington vs. No. 6 St. Charles East
No. 1 Marist vs. No. 1 Oswego
No. 1 Oak Park-River Forest vs. No. 5 Mundelein OR No. 11 Loyola Academy
