Illinois (IHSA) high school softball brackets, scores, schedules (6/7/2025)

See all the matchups for the 2025 Illinois high school softball state playoffs

Jack Butler

SBLive Sports

The Illinois (IHSA) high school softball playoffs continue with the Class 1A and Class 2A championships, and the Class 3A and Class 4A super-sectionals.

High School On SI has scores, brackets and matchups for all four classifications.

CLASS 1A 

State Finals

No. 1 LeRoy vs. No. 1 Carrollton

CLASS 2A 

State Finals

No. 1 Carterville vs. No. 1 Beecher

CLASS 3A 

Super-Sectionals

No. 1 St. Laurence vs. No. 3 Montini Catholic

No. 1 Providence Catholic vs. No. 3 Pontiac

No. 1 Glenwood vs. No. 2 Centralia

No. 1 Prairie Ridge vs. No. 1 Antioch OR No. 2 Carmel

CLASS 4A

Super-Sectionals

No. 3 Lockport vs. No. 3 Bradley-Bourbonnais

No. 3 Barrington vs. No. 6 St. Charles East

No. 1 Marist vs. No. 1 Oswego

No. 1 Oak Park-River Forest vs. No. 5 Mundelein OR No. 11 Loyola Academy

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

