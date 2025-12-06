Georgia High School Football Semifinal Scores, Results - December 5, 2025
The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued into the fourth weekend of playoff action and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday's semifinal action.
Benedictine 28, Marist 20
Bowdon 45, Clinch County 6
Buford 39, Valdosta 7
Calvary Day 24, Fellowship Christian 7
Carrollton 48, North Gwinnett 21
Carver 33, Burke County 14
Creekside 35, Kell 6
Gainesville 40, Langston Hughes 32
Hapeville Charter 24, Sumter County 18
Hebron Christian Academy 50, Greater Atlanta Christian 24
Jefferson 17, West Laurens 13
Lincoln County 34, Early County 0
Sandy Creek 42, LaGrange 24
Toombs County 40, Heard County 14
Worth County 32, Pepperell 12
