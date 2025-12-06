High School

Georgia High School Football Semifinal Scores, Results - December 5, 2025

See every final score from Georgia high school football semifinal action

Robin Erickson

No. 1 Buford defeated No. 9 Valdosta on Friday night with a final score of 39-7. They will face No. 2 Carrollton in the final.
No. 1 Buford defeated No. 9 Valdosta on Friday night with a final score of 39-7. They will face No. 2 Carrollton in the final. / Corey Jones

The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued into the fourth weekend of playoff action and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday's semifinal action.

Benedictine 28, Marist 20

Bowdon 45, Clinch County 6

Buford 39, Valdosta 7

Calvary Day 24, Fellowship Christian 7

Carrollton 48, North Gwinnett 21

Carver 33, Burke County 14

Creekside 35, Kell 6

Gainesville 40, Langston Hughes 32

Hapeville Charter 24, Sumter County 18

Hebron Christian Academy 50, Greater Atlanta Christian 24

Jefferson 17, West Laurens 13

Lincoln County 34, Early County 0

Sandy Creek 42, LaGrange 24

Toombs County 40, Heard County 14

Worth County 32, Pepperell 12

Robin Erickson
