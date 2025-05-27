High School

Illinois (IHSA) high school softball playoff brackets, matchups, scores (5/27/2025)

Get scores and schedules from every Illinois high school softball 2025 regional and sectional bracket in each of the four classifications

Gabi Novickas and Marist of Chicago are Illinois Class 4A favorites in softball in 2025.
The Illinois high school softball 2025 sectional playoffs are underway, and High School on SI has brackets, matchups and game times for every bracket.

Nobody has enjoyed the run of consistent high-level success in Illinois Class 4A softball that four-time state champion Marist of Chicago has, making it to an unprecedented four consecutive IHSA title games heading into this postseason.

And the RedHawks are coming off one of their best regular seasons in school history, tying for most wins (31) ever.

The RedHawks are bringing a quartet of four-year starters to their own sectional tournament as the top seeds where they open up against Stagg, including a pair of formidable pitchers in Gianna Hillegonds (ESCC pitcher of the year) and Mari Jarmoszka. And third baseman Gabi Novickas, a Georgia signee, is the ESCC's overall player of the year.

All Illinois state championships will be held at Louisville Slugger in Peoria - with the Class 2A and 1A finals June 6-7, and the Class 4A and 3A finals June 13-14.

High School On SI has you covered with Live Update posts, game stories and more.

Follow all of the action throughout the 2025 postseason, from live scores, game stories, photo galleries, video highlights and more.

For all the latest scores, instant bracket updates and game times for throughout the 2025 Illinois high school softball postseason, bookmark our Illinois (IHSA) playoff brackets, or click on the links below for the classification of your choice.

CLASS 4A

Barrington Sectional Bracket

Chicago Marist Sectional Bracket

Lincolnshire Stevenson Sectional Bracket

Lockport Sectional Bracket

Normal Community West Sectional Bracket

Oak Park River Forest Sectional Bracket

Oswego Sectional Bracket

Palatine Sectional Bracket

CLASS 3A

Burbank St. Laurence Sectional Bracket

Chatham Glenwood Sectional Bracket

East Peoria Sectional Bracket

Grayslake Central Sectional Bracket

Lombard Montini Sectional Bracket

Ottawa Sectional Bracket

Sycamore Sectional Bracket

Troy Triad Sectional Bracket

CLASS 2A

Lisle Sectional Bracket

Murphysboro Sectional Bracket

Vandalia Sectional Bracket

Woodstock Marian Sectional Bracket

CLASS 1A

Argenta Oreana Sectional Bracket

Campbell Hill Trico Sectional Bracket

Casey Westfield Sectional Bracket

Concord Triopia Sectional Bracket

Dakota Sectional Bracket

Hardin Calhoun Sectional Bracket

Serena Sectional Bracket

Woodhull Sectional Bracket

