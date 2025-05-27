Illinois (IHSA) high school softball playoff brackets, matchups, scores (5/27/2025)
The Illinois high school softball 2025 sectional playoffs are underway, and High School on SI has brackets, matchups and game times for every bracket.
Nobody has enjoyed the run of consistent high-level success in Illinois Class 4A softball that four-time state champion Marist of Chicago has, making it to an unprecedented four consecutive IHSA title games heading into this postseason.
And the RedHawks are coming off one of their best regular seasons in school history, tying for most wins (31) ever.
The RedHawks are bringing a quartet of four-year starters to their own sectional tournament as the top seeds where they open up against Stagg, including a pair of formidable pitchers in Gianna Hillegonds (ESCC pitcher of the year) and Mari Jarmoszka. And third baseman Gabi Novickas, a Georgia signee, is the ESCC's overall player of the year.
All Illinois state championships will be held at Louisville Slugger in Peoria - with the Class 2A and 1A finals June 6-7, and the Class 4A and 3A finals June 13-14.
CLASS 4A
Barrington Sectional Bracket
Chicago Marist Sectional Bracket
Lincolnshire Stevenson Sectional Bracket
Lockport Sectional Bracket
Normal Community West Sectional Bracket
Oak Park River Forest Sectional Bracket
Oswego Sectional Bracket
Palatine Sectional Bracket
CLASS 3A
Burbank St. Laurence Sectional Bracket
Chatham Glenwood Sectional Bracket
East Peoria Sectional Bracket
Grayslake Central Sectional Bracket
Lombard Montini Sectional Bracket
Ottawa Sectional Bracket
Sycamore Sectional Bracket
Troy Triad Sectional Bracket
CLASS 2A
Lisle Sectional Bracket
Murphysboro Sectional Bracket
Vandalia Sectional Bracket
Woodstock Marian Sectional Bracket
CLASS 1A
Argenta Oreana Sectional Bracket
Campbell Hill Trico Sectional Bracket
Casey Westfield Sectional Bracket
Concord Triopia Sectional Bracket
Dakota Sectional Bracket
Hardin Calhoun Sectional Bracket
Serena Sectional Bracket
Woodhull Sectional Bracket
