Illinois Top 10 High School Football Teams: Full Schedules and Must-See Matchups
With high school football season rapidly approaching, we are taking a look at the full schedules for the Top 10 teams in Illinois and highlighting the must-see matchups you won't want to miss this 2025 season.
The 2025 High School On SI Illinois High School Football Preseason State Rankings were released earlier this week, with East St. Louis, Loyola Academy, and Mount Carmel landing the top three spots.
From No. 1 East St. Louis to No. 10 Brother Rice, here are the full schedules and can't-miss games for the 10 best high school football teams in Illinois.
Full schedules for the Top 10 Illinois high school football teams
1. East St. Louis
Aug. 28: at Bergen Catholic (NJ)
Sep. 6: vs Gadsden County (FL)
Sep. 12: at Bishop Gorman (NV)
Sep. 19: at Alton
Sep. 26: vs Belleville West
Oct. 3: at Edwardsville
Oct. 10: at Belleville East
Oct. 17: vs O'Fallon
Oct. 24: at IMG Academy National (FL)
2. Loyola Academy
Aug. 28: at Merrillville (IN)
Sep. 12: at St. Francis*
Sep. 19: at Brother Rice*
Sep. 25: vs DePaul College Prep
Oct. 3: vs Saint Ignatius College Prep
Oct. 10: at Providence Catholic
Oct. 16: vs Carmel (IN)
Oct. 23: vs Mount Carmel*
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
3. Mount Carmel
Aug. 29: vs Archbishop Moeller (OH)
Sep. 5: vs St. Rita*
Sep. 12: at Nazareth Academy*
Sep. 19: vs Saint Ignatius College Prep
Sep. 26: at Benet Academy
Oct. 3: vs Brother Rice*
Oct. 10: at Joliet Catholic*
Oct. 17: vs Fenwick*
Oct. 23: at Loyola Academy*
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
4. Lincoln-Way East
Aug. 29: at Maine South*
Sep. 4: vs Kankakee
Sep. 12: vs Neuqua Valley
Sep. 18: at Lockport
Sep. 26: at Naperville Central
Oct. 3: vs Metea Valley
Oct. 10: at Homewood-Flossmoor
Oct. 17: at Naperville North
Oct. 23: vs Carl Sandburg
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
5. Maine South
Aug. 29: vs Lincoln-Way East*
Sep. 5: at Warren Township*
Sep. 12: vs Palatine*
Sep. 19: at Barrington
Sep. 26: vs Evanston
Oct. 3: at New Trier
Oct. 10: at Glenbrook North
Oct. 17: vs Glenbrook South
Oct. 24: at Deerfield
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
6. Downers Grove North
Aug. 29: at Morgan Park
Sep. 5: vs Downers Grove South
Sep. 12: vs Hinsdale Central
Sep. 19: at Glenbard West
Sep. 26: vs Proviso West
Oct. 3: at Oak Park-River Forest
Oct. 10: vs York*
Oct. 17: at Lyons
Oct. 24: vs Proviso East
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
7. Nazareth
Aug. 29: at Kankakee
Sep. 5: at Morgan Park
Sep. 12: vs Mount Carmel*
Sep. 19: at IC Catholic Prep
Sep. 26: at Joliet Catholic*
Oct. 3: vs St. Rita*
Oct. 10: vs De La Salle
Oct. 17: at Benet Academy
Oct. 24: vs St. Francis*
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
8. Batavia
Aug. 29: vs Glenbard West
Sep. 5: at South Elgin
Sep. 12: vs Glenbard North
Sep. 19: at Lake Park
Sep. 26: at St. Charles North*
Oct. 3: at Geneva*
Oct. 10: vs Wheaton North
Oct. 17: vs St. Charles East
Oct. 24: at Wheaton-Warrenville South
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
9. York
Aug. 29: at Glenbrook South
Sep. 5: vs Plainfield North
Sep. 12: vs Proviso West
Sep. 19: at Leyden
Sep. 26: vs Oak Park-River Forest
Oct. 3: at Hinsdale Central
Oct. 10: at Downers Grove North*
Oct. 17: vs Glenbard West
Oct. 24: at Lyons
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
10. Brother Rice
Aug. 29: vs Valparaiso (IN)
Sep. 5: vs Marist*
Sep. 12: vs St. Rita*
Sep. 19: vs Loyola Academy*
Sep. 26: vs St. Patrick
Oct. 3: at Mount Carmel*
Oct. 10: vs Notre Dame
Oct. 17: vs St. Laurence
Oct. 24: vs Saint Ignatius College Prep
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team