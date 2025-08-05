High School

Illinois Top 10 High School Football Teams: Full Schedules and Must-See Matchups

Check out the full season schedules and key matchups for the top 10 high school football teams in Illinois

Gray Reid

The Loyola Academy Ramblers seek to maintain their dominance in Class 8A where they have three consecutive titles. / Ricky Slaughter
The Loyola Academy Ramblers seek to maintain their dominance in Class 8A where they have three consecutive titles. / Ricky Slaughter / Ricky Slaughter

With high school football season rapidly approaching, we are taking a look at the full schedules for the Top 10 teams in Illinois and highlighting the must-see matchups you won't want to miss this 2025 season.

The 2025 High School On SI Illinois High School Football Preseason State Rankings were released earlier this week, with East St. Louis, Loyola Academy, and Mount Carmel landing the top three spots.

From No. 1 East St. Louis to No. 10 Brother Rice, here are the full schedules and can't-miss games for the 10 best high school football teams in Illinois.

Full schedules for the Top 10 Illinois high school football teams

1. East St. Louis

Aug. 28: at Bergen Catholic (NJ)
Sep. 6: vs Gadsden County (FL)
Sep. 12: at Bishop Gorman (NV)
Sep. 19: at Alton
Sep. 26: vs Belleville West
Oct. 3: at Edwardsville
Oct. 10: at Belleville East
Oct. 17: vs O'Fallon
Oct. 24: at IMG Academy National (FL)

2.  Loyola Academy

Aug. 28: at Merrillville (IN)
Sep. 12: at St. Francis*
Sep. 19: at Brother Rice*
Sep. 25: vs DePaul College Prep
Oct. 3: vs Saint Ignatius College Prep
Oct. 10: at Providence Catholic
Oct. 16: vs Carmel (IN)
Oct. 23: vs Mount Carmel*

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team

3. Mount Carmel

Aug. 29: vs Archbishop Moeller (OH)
Sep. 5: vs St. Rita*
Sep. 12: at Nazareth Academy*
Sep. 19: vs Saint Ignatius College Prep
Sep. 26: at Benet Academy
Oct. 3: vs Brother Rice*
Oct. 10: at Joliet Catholic*
Oct. 17: vs Fenwick*
Oct. 23: at Loyola Academy*

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team

4. Lincoln-Way East

Aug. 29: at Maine South*
Sep. 4: vs Kankakee
Sep. 12: vs Neuqua Valley
Sep. 18: at Lockport
Sep. 26: at Naperville Central
Oct. 3: vs Metea Valley
Oct. 10: at Homewood-Flossmoor
Oct. 17: at Naperville North
Oct. 23: vs Carl Sandburg

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team

5. Maine South

Aug. 29: vs Lincoln-Way East*
Sep. 5: at Warren Township*
Sep. 12: vs Palatine*
Sep. 19: at Barrington
Sep. 26: vs Evanston
Oct. 3: at New Trier
Oct. 10: at Glenbrook North
Oct. 17: vs Glenbrook South
Oct. 24: at Deerfield

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team

6. Downers Grove North

Aug. 29: at Morgan Park
Sep. 5: vs Downers Grove South
Sep. 12: vs Hinsdale Central
Sep. 19: at Glenbard West
Sep. 26: vs Proviso West
Oct. 3: at Oak Park-River Forest
Oct. 10: vs York*
Oct. 17: at Lyons
Oct. 24: vs Proviso East

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team

7. Nazareth

Aug. 29: at Kankakee
Sep. 5: at Morgan Park
Sep. 12: vs Mount Carmel*
Sep. 19: at IC Catholic Prep
Sep. 26: at Joliet Catholic*
Oct. 3: vs St. Rita*
Oct. 10: vs De La Salle
Oct. 17: at Benet Academy
Oct. 24: vs St. Francis*

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team

8. Batavia

Aug. 29: vs Glenbard West
Sep. 5: at South Elgin
Sep. 12: vs Glenbard North
Sep. 19: at Lake Park
Sep. 26: at St. Charles North*
Oct. 3: at Geneva*
Oct. 10: vs Wheaton North
Oct. 17: vs St. Charles East
Oct. 24: at Wheaton-Warrenville South

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team

9. York

Aug. 29: at Glenbrook South
Sep. 5: vs Plainfield North
Sep. 12: vs Proviso West
Sep. 19: at Leyden
Sep. 26: vs Oak Park-River Forest
Oct. 3: at Hinsdale Central
Oct. 10: at Downers Grove North*
Oct. 17: vs Glenbard West
Oct. 24: at Lyons

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team

10. Brother Rice

Aug. 29: vs Valparaiso (IN)
Sep. 5: vs Marist*
Sep. 12: vs St. Rita*
Sep. 19: vs Loyola Academy*
Sep. 26: vs St. Patrick
Oct. 3: at Mount Carmel*
Oct. 10: vs Notre Dame
Oct. 17: vs St. Laurence
Oct. 24: vs Saint Ignatius College Prep

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team

More Football News From High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Illinois