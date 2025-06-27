Mack Sutter commits to Alabama: four-star Illinois tight end picks Crimson Tide
One of the top tight ends in the country is headed to the SEC.
Dunlap, Illinois, standout Mack Sutter announced his commitment to Alabama on Thursday night, confirming speculation that the Crimson Tide had pulled ahead in the final stretch of his recruitment. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound four-star made his decision at Weaver's Fresh Food & Drink in Peoria.
"Thank you to all the coaches who have believed in me and put there [sic} efforts into me," Sutter said in X, formerly Twitter. "To everyone who has supported me and helped me on my journey, thank you. I am so fortunate to be in this position and I am ready for the future! Let's do it!!!!!"
Sutter had revealed on Wednesday that he would be making his commitment Thursday evening. That announcement came amid growing momentum for Alabama following his official visit to Tuscaloosa on June 20. Multiple recruiting outlets and reports out of Alabama had projected the Crimson Tide as the favorite in the hours leading up to Thursday night’s announcement.
He chose Alabama over a final four that also included Ohio State, Illinois and Mississippi.
Sutter is ranked among the nation’s top 100 prospects in the 2025 class and sits at No. 6 among tight ends, according to both On3 and 247Sports. A multi-sport athlete with basketball ability to match his physical football frame, Sutter brings a rare combination of size, athleticism and body control to the position. He finished his junior season with 35 catches for 505 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games at Dunlap.
With his commitment, Alabama adds a versatile pass-catching weapon to its 2026 recruiting class, which continues to build under head coach Kalen DeBoer, who is entering his second year with the program. The Crimson Tide have prioritized tight end recruiting in this cycle, and Sutter fits the profile – a big-bodied, physical presence who can stretch the field and create mismatches in space.