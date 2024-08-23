Nate Marshall, Illinois 4-star DL prospect, flips from Michigan to Auburn
Nate Marshall, a 4-star senior defensive lineman at Fenwick High School in Chicago, committed to the University of Michigan on April 22 but continued to go through the recruiting process.
On Friday morning, Marshall announced he was flipping his commitment from Michigan to Auburn, becoming one of the top prospects for the Tigers' 2025 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder is rated by SBLive as the No. 2 prospect in the state of Illinois in the Class of 2025. Marshall is rated by Rivals as the top prospect in the state and by 247Sports and ESPN as the second-best prospect – behind Edwardsville defensive lineman Iose Epenesa (Iowa commit). On3 has him as the fourth-best.
Marshall earned his conference's defensive player of the year hobor as a junior after racking up 38 tackles (16 for losses), six sacks and four forced fumbles. He was also credited with four blocked kicks. He caught four touchdown passes on offense.
After committing to Michigan on April 22, Marshall reportedly took official visits to Michigan, Illinois, Auburn, Alabama and the University of Miami.
Top Illinois 2025 high school football recruits
SBLive Illinois football coverage
Football news | Recruiting | Schedules & Scores | Rankings
Signing Day 2024: Where Illinois' top football prospects signed
Download the SBLive Sports app
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com