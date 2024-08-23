High School

Nate Marshall, Illinois 4-star DL prospect, flips from Michigan to Auburn

Marshall, a standout at Fenwick High School in Chicago, had committed to Michigan in April

Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

Fenwick defensive lineman Nate Marshall
Fenwick defensive lineman Nate Marshall / Twitter: @AllNateMarshall

Nate Marshall, a 4-star senior defensive lineman at Fenwick High School in Chicago, committed to the University of Michigan on April 22 but continued to go through the recruiting process.

On Friday morning, Marshall announced he was flipping his commitment from Michigan to Auburn, becoming one of the top prospects for the Tigers' 2025 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder is rated by SBLive as the No. 2 prospect in the state of Illinois in the Class of 2025. Marshall is rated by Rivals as the top prospect in the state and by 247Sports and ESPN as the second-best prospect – behind Edwardsville defensive lineman Iose Epenesa (Iowa commit). On3 has him as the fourth-best.

Marshall earned his conference's defensive player of the year hobor as a junior after racking up 38 tackles (16 for losses), six sacks and four forced fumbles. He was also credited with four blocked kicks. He caught four touchdown passes on offense.

After committing to Michigan on April 22, Marshall reportedly took official visits to Michigan, Illinois, Auburn, Alabama and the University of Miami.

