Top Illinois 2025 high school football recruits
The state of Illinois regularly produces a strong crop of college football prospects annually and the Class of 2025 lives up to that reputation.
The deep and talented class has several players who are already committed to college football heavyweight programs like Michigan and Georgia – the last two College Football Playoff champions – and Notre Dame. Illinois, Iowa, Northwestern and Missouri have multiple verbal commitments from among the Class of 2025 prospects group.
The four primary recruiting outlets – Rivals, 247Sports, ESPN and On3 – do not have a consensus on the top prospect in Illinois in this class, though No. 1 on our list has a slight edge over the next two prospects.
TOP 2025 ILLINOIS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PROSPECTS
1. Iose Epenesa, Edwardsville DE
A 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman, Edwardsville's Epenesa is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Illinois in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports and ESPN – which both rank him among the top 21 prospects nationally in the class – and by On3 as the No. 3 prospect in the state and by Rivals as the No. 4 prospect. The On3 Industry rankings (which incorporate all four recruiting sites) have him as the top prospect in the state, the No. 3 defensive lineman prospect in the class and the No. 32 prospect nationally. As a junior, he recorded 31 tackles (eight for loss), and six sacks. His father played at Iowa and his older brother, A.J., was a standout defensive lineman for the Hawkeyes. So far, the younger Epenesa has taken visits to Penn State, Missouri, Iowa, Utah and Miami.
2. Nate Marshall, Fenwick DL (committed to Michigan)
Marshall, a 6-4, 265-pound defensive lineman at Fenwick, is rated by Rivals as the top prospect in Illinois and by 247Sports and ESPN as the second-best prospect (behind Epenesa) and by On3 as the fourth-best. Rivals rates the Fenwick standout as the No. 23 prospect nationally, which pushes him up to No. 54 nationally in the On3 Industry ranking. Marshall was his league’s defensive player of the year as a junior after recording 38 tackles (16 for loss), six sacks, four forced fumbles and four blocked kicks. He also caught four touchdown passes. Marshall committed to Michigan on April 22, before taking official visits to Michigan, Illinois, Auburn, Alabama and Miami.
3. Tayln Taylor, Geneva WR (committed to Georgia)
A 6-1, 175-pounder, Taylor is rated by On3 as the top prospect in Illinois, by Rivals as the No. 2 prospect, by 247Sports as the No. 3 and by ESPN as the No. 4. He’s rated as high as No. 29 nationally (by Rivals) in the Class of 2025. The Geneva standout missed games due to injury during his junior season but still recorded 32 receptions for 512 yards and six touchdowns. Committed to Georgia in June.
4. Dierre Hill Jr., Althoff Catholic RB (committed to Oregon)
Hill, who transferred to Althoff from Vashon High School in St. Louis before his junior year, is a dynamic 5-11, 180-pounder who could end up playing running back or wide receiver at the next level and who also received high-level Division I scholarship offers for basketball. Hill is rated by ESPN as the No. 3 prospect in Illinois in the 2025 class, by 247Sports as the No. 4 prospect, and by Rivals and On3 as the No. 6 prospect. Hill was selected as the Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year following his junior season after racking up 1,996 total yards (1,788 rushing, 208 receiving) and scoring 28 total touchdowns. Committed to Oregon on May 10 after receiving offers from Notre Dame, Penn State, Georgia, Ohio State and Ole Miss earlier this year.
5. Christopher Burgess Jr., Simeon DE (committed to Notre Dame)
A 6-4, 240-pound edge rusher for Simeon, Burgess is ranked as high as No. 3 in the state (Rivals) but also as the fifth-best (ESPN), sixth-best (247Sports) and eighth-best (On3). He’s ranked as high as No. 37 nationally (by Rivals). Recorded 36 tackles (16 for loss), 13 sacks and two forced fumbles as a junior. Committed to Notre Dame in January after receiving more than 30 offers from across the country.
6. Jaylen Williams, Palatine DL (committed to Michigan)
A 6-6, 255-pound defensive lineman, Williams has been an impact player for Palatine for a few years already. Earned all-state honors as a junior. Williams committed to Michigan on June 10 after receiving more than a dozen D-1 offers.
7. Gabe Kaminski, Nazareth Academy DE (committed to Stanford)
A 6-3, 235-pound edge rusher who lines up at defensive end and linebacker, Kaminski is rated as a 4-star prospect and the No. 9 prospect in Illinois by Rivals. He has been a force for Nazareth Academy as the Roadrunners won back-to-back Illinois Class 5A championships the past two seasons. As a junior, he recorded 140 tackles (49 for loss) and 21 sacks to go along with two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception. Committed to Stanford in April after racking up an impressive offer list that included Notre Dame, Michigan, USC and Oklahoma.
8. Joseph Reiff, York DL (committed to Notre Dame)
York's 6-5, 250-pound defensive lineman is ranked as a top 10 prospect in Illinois by Rivals, 247Sports and On3 and a top 300 prospect nationally by Rivals and On3. Has a rare combination of size and speed that attracted plenty of college programs. He also has good genes. His father, Joe, was a starting defensive lineman at Northwestern in the mid 1990s. Committed to Notre Dame back in September.
9. Terrence Smith, West Aurora WR
A 6-4, 185-pounder, the West Aurora playmaker is ranked as high as the No. 7 prospect in the state (by On3) and came in at No. 7 in Illinois in the On3 Industry rankings. He racked up 59 receptions for 906 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior and his 12 total TDs were a team high for West Aurora (5-5).
10. Jason Dowell, Althoff Catholic DL (committed to Missouri)
A 6-4, 285-pound three-sport athlete (football, wrestling and baseball), Dowell transferred from Cahokia High School before his junior year and made an immediate impact at Althoff Catholic. Won a state wrestling championship at 285 pounds as a junior. Committed to Missouri in April. Racked up 77 tackles (21 for loss) and 11 sacks as a junior on defense while also starting at offensive tackle. Committed to Missouri in April. Received offers from Oregon and USC along with several regional Division I schools.
11. Charles Bass, East St. Louis S (committed to Missouri)
A 6-1, 185-pounder, Bass is rated as high as the No. 5 prospect in Illinois in the Class of 2025. Racked up 74 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one sack and one interception during his junior season as East St. Louis advanced to the state title game for the second straight season. Committed to Missouri on July 10 after narrowing his list to Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois and Kansas State.
Related: Charles Bass commits to Missouri: 'The coaches made me feel wanted'
12. Dominik Hulak, IC Catholic Prep DE (committed to Notre Dame)
A versatile 6-3, 240-pounder edge rusher who also plays tight end for IC Catholic, Hulak is ranked as the 11th-best prospect in Illinois by On3 and 247Sports. He racked up 36 tackles and three sacks as a junior. Committed to Notre Dame in November.
13. Carson Cooney, Oswego LB (committed to Iowa)
A 6-3, 215-pounder, Cooney is bound for the Big Ten as a future linebacker for the Hawkeyes. The Oswego standout is rated as high as the No. 2 prospect in Illinois by On3, which also ranks him as the ninth-best linebacker prospect nationally and No. 108 overall in the Class of 2025. Cooney committed to Iowa in February.
14. Burke Gautcher, Sycamore LB (committed to Iowa)
A 6-3, 210-pounder, Gautcher is rated as high as the fifth-best prospect in the state (by On3). He plays quarterback and safety for Sycamore but was recruited to play linebacker in college. Reportedly ran a 4.41 40-yard dash (hand-timed) at Iowa’s camp. Committed to the Hawkeyes back in November.
15. Brayden Trimble, Mount Zion WR (committed to Illinois)
A 6-0, 170-pounder, Trimble is rated as high as No. 9 in Illinois (by ESPN). He’s a dynamic playmaker for Mount Zion who plays wide receiver and defensive back and can return kicks and punts. Recorded 69 catches for 981 yards and 12 TDs as a junior and had 15 total touchdowns. Committed to Illinois in May after receiving offers from several Big Ten schools as well as Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Arkansas.
16. Christian Pierce, Brother Rice LB
Brother Rice's 6-0, 220-pound defensive standout is one of the top uncommitted prospects in Illinois and has offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, among others. He’s rated as high as the No. 12 prospect in Illinois (by Rivals).
17. Colton Gumino, Hersey QB (committed to UCLA)
A 6-2, 190-pounder, Gumino threw for 2,172 yards and 27 touchdowns (with four interceptions) as a junior and also ran for five scores for Hersey. His recruitment took off a bit this spring with an offer from UCLA in mid May and then an offer from Florida in June. He pledged to the Bruins in late June after taking an official visit.
18. Logan Farrell, Hersey TE (committed to North Carolina)
A 6-3, 225-pounder, Farrell is rated by ESPN as the eighth-best prospect in Illinois in the Class of 2025 and the 10th-best tight end prospect nationally in the class. Committed to UNC back in November after receiving offers from Illinois, Duke, Louisville and others.
19. Andre Lovett, Blue Island Eisenhower ATH (committed to Illinois)
A 6-1, 175-pounder, Lovett has played safety and cornerback on defense as well as wide receiver on offense for Eisenhower but likely projects as a safety at the next level. Recorded 78 tackles (25 for losses) and eight sacks as a junior and scored four TDs on offense.
20. Michael O’Connell, Glenbard West OT (committed to Northwestern)
A 6-6, 270-pounder, O’Connell had been focused on playing basketball until joining the football team for his junior year. His play at offensive tackle for Glenbard West last season was impressive enough to earn several Big 10 offers and he committed to Northwestern in June after taking official visits to Indiana and Minnesota.
21. Michael McDonough, Andrew OL (committed to Illinois)
A 6-3, 270-pound interior offensive lineman, McDonough is rated as high as the 12th-best prospect in Illinois and the 26th-best interior offensive guard in the country by ESPN. The Andrew standout committed to Illinois in January after receiving offers from Colorado, Purdue and others during the recruiting process.
22. Caden O’Rourke, Lincoln-Way East DE (committed to Northwestern)
A 6-5, 220-pound edge rusher, O’Rourke is ranked as high as the seventh-best prospect in the state (by 247Sports) as well as the 30th-best edge rusher nationally. In January the Lincoln-Way East standout defender committed to Northwestern, where his brother Devin was a defensive lineman, over offers from several Big 10 schools.
23. Mason Ellens, Glenbard West S (committed to Iowa State)
A 5-11, 155-pounder, Ellens has played wide receiver and defensive back, along with returning kicks, and is rated as high as the No. 12 prospect in the state (by On3). A dynamic two-way threat, Ellens’ impressive track season this spring – he ran the 100 meters in 10.77 seconds – helped him earn offers from Iowa State, Iowa and Minnesota before he committed to the Cyclones in early June.
24. Donovan Robinson, Loyola Academy LB (committed to Washington)
An athletic and versatile 6-3, 210-pounder, Robinson has played safety, linebacker, wide receiver and returned punts for Loyola Academy but projects as an outside linebacker at the next level. He committed to Virginia but later backed off that pledge and committed to the University of Washington.
25. Jahmare Washington, Morgan Park CB (committed to Wisconsin)
A 6-2, 170-pounder, Morgan Park's Washington committed to Wisconsin in early June after also receiving offers from Iowa State, Indiana, Kansas State and Michigan State, among others.
26. Brad Fitzgibbon, Marist DL (committed to Iowa)
A 6-4, 280-pound defensive tackle, Fitzgibbon is rated as high as the No. 14 prospect in Illinois (by On3). The Marist standout committed to the Hawkeyes in late June after receiving offers from several Big 10 schools along with Arizona State, Kansas State, Vanderbilt and several others.
27. Clayton Lakatos, Edwardsville S
A 6-1, 180-pounder who plays free safety and wide receiver, Lakatos is an impressive athlete – reported 4.44 40-yard dash and 36-inch vertical leap – that has colleges intrigued. He was a part of the Tigers’ Class 3A 4x100 state championship relay and finished second in the 200-meter dash (21.52 seconds) and 4x200. Lakatos received offers from Iowa State and Illinois in June after his impressive track season concluded.
28. Jovan Clark, Morgan Park ATH (committed to Wyoming)
A 6-0, 195-pounder, Clark is rated as high as No. 17 in the state (by On3) and received more than two dozen scholarship offers, including from Georgia, Missouri and Kansas. Has played linebacker and safety in high school but projects as a safety at the next level. Recorded 61 tackles and three interceptions as a junior. Committed to Wyoming in June.
29. Cameron Brooks, Homewood-Flossmoor DL (committed to Illinois)
A 6-3, 240-pound edge rusher for Homewood-Flossmoor, Brooks is rated as high as the No. 10 prospect in Illinois (by 247Sports). Received offers from Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Iowa and Indiana before committing to the Illini in early June following an official visit.
30. Drew MacPherson, Loyola Academy S (committed to Iowa)
A 6-1, 190-pounder who plays running back and safety, MacPherson was one of the driving forces for Loyola’s championship run last season when he had 855 rushing yards, 500 receiving yards and 11 total TDs. Received an offer from Iowa – his first Big 10 offer – in early May and then committed a few days later.
31. Samuel Paich, Glenbrook North OT (committed to Cincinnati)
Paich, a 6-6, 290-pounder, is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 75 offensive tackle prospect nationally in the Class of 2025. The Glenbrook North standout pledged to the Bearcats in May.
32. Matt Marek, Sandburg OL (committed to Indiana)
A 6-4, 285-pounder, Marek has excelled at left tackle for Sandburg but is projected to play in the interior at the next level. He committed to the Hoosiers in late January after receiving offers from Coastal Carolina, Western Michigan, Northern Illinois and others.
33. Charleston Coldon, Althoff Catholic CB (committed to Boston College)
Colden, a 6-1, 180-pounder, broke out as a junior for Althoff as a wide receiver and cornerback when he caught 41 passes for 869 yards and 14 TDs and recorded 39 tackles and three INTs. His older brother, CJ, was a 3-star recruit who played defensive back at Wyoming and Oklahoma. Colden committed to BC on June 23 after also receiving offers from Iowa State, Indiana and Kansas State, among others.
34. Jack Elliott, Mount Carmel QB (committed to Vanderbilt)
A 6-1, 205-pounder, Elliott led Mount Carmel to the state championship in his first year as a starter last season while throwing for 3,184 yards and 34 TDs and running for 940 yards and seven scores. He committed to Vanderbilt in April.
35. Noah LaPorte, Princeton WR (committed to Northwestern)
A 6-5, 210-pounder, the Princeton standout is rated by ESPN as the No. 42 tight end/H-back prospect nationally in the Class of 2025. LaPorte had 34 catches for 517 yards and eight TDs as a junior and recorded 46 tackles and four INTs on defense. He received offers from Northwestern, Michigan State and Kansas before committing to the Wildcats on June 20.
36. Nikola Dugandzic, New Trier P (committed to Northwestern)
Dugandzic, a 6-5, 200-pounder, handles punting, kicking and kickoffs for New Trier and is rated by 247Sports as the No. 1 punter prospect nationally and is rated by On3 as the second-best punter in the Class of 2025. He pledged to Northwestern in late May after also receiving offers from Illinois, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Harvard, among others.
37. Josh Veldman, Lincoln-Way West LB (committed to Northwestern)
Veldman, a 6-2, 205-pounder, is rated by On3 as the No. 15 prospect in Illinois in the Class of 2025. The Lincoln-West West standout committed to Northwestern in March after receiving offers from Cincinnati, Northern Illinois and Akron.
38. Jermaine Jones, Bolingbrook CB (committed to Cincinnati)
A 5-11, 180-pounder, Jones is rated as one of the top 100 cornerback prospects nationally in his class. The Bolingbrook defensive back pledged to the Bearcats in April.
39. Garrett Reese, Nazareth Academy S (committed to Indiana)
A 6-2, 170-pound athlete who is projected to play safety at the next level, Reese committed to the Hoosiers in early February and received an offer from Arizona State in March.
40. Nathan Cleveland, Hoffman Estates LB (committed to Minnesota)
A 6-3, 215-pounder, Cleveland played safety and quarterback during his junior season for Hoffman Estates but projects as a linebacker in college. He pledged to the Golden Gophers on June 9 after also receiving offers from Kansas State, Army and Air Force, among others.
41. Achilles Anderson, Marist DL (committed to Harvard)
A 6-4, 255-pounder, Anderson is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 136 defensive line prospect nationally in the Class of 2025. The Marist standout received offers from Kansas State, Air Force, Army, Buffalo and several others before committing to Harvard on July 19.
42. Trey Zvonar, Lincoln-Way East TE (committed to Miami-Ohio)
A 6-4, 215-pounder, the Lincoln-Way East standout is ranked as the No. 85 tight end prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He committed to Miami-Ohio in April after receiving more than two dozen offers.
43. Ryan Fitzgerald, Loyola Academy QB (committed to Iowa as a walk-on)
A 6-3, 205-pounder, Fitzgerald led Loyola Academy to its second straight state title in his first year as the starter. He recorded 2,690 total yards and 34 touchdowns. He received offers from Northern Illinois, Temple, North Dakota State and others before committing to walk on at Iowa in May.
44. Keylan LaGrant, East St. Louis LB
A 6-3, 215-pound edge rusher, LaGrant recorded 69 tackles and two sacks as a junior for East St. Louis. He’s received offers from UNLV, Lindenwood, Ball State, Arkansas State and Indiana since the end of his junior season.
45. Kaveon Lee, Plainfield Central OT (committed to Northern Illinois)
A 6-6, 280-pounder, the Plainfield Central big man is rated by On3 as the No. 70 offensive tackle prospect nationally. He committed to Northern Illinois in February.
46. Brendan Loftus, Loyola Academy TE (committed to Miami-Ohio)
A 6-7, 215-pounder, Loftus is a big versatile target in the Ramblers’ passing game and can line up in several different spots depending on formations. He committed to Miami-Ohio in April after receiving 20 offers during the recruiting process.
47. TaRyan Martin, East St. Louis RB (committed to Kent State)
A 5-8, 175-pounder, Martin has rushed for 2,963 yards and scored 50 touchdowns in his first three seasons for East St. Louis, including running for 1,557 yards and 24 scores as a sophomore when the Flyers won a state title. He committed to Kent State in May.
48. Jacob Bell, Naperville North QB (committed to Ball State)
Bell, a 6-2, 215-pounder, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 88 quarterback prospect nationally in the Class of 2025. The Naperville North received offers from Arkansas State, Marshall, Kent State and others before committing to Ball State in June.
49. Dyllan Malone, Yorkville WR (committed to Northern Illinois)
A 6-3, 175-pounder, the Yorkville standout committed to Northern Illinois in April after also receiving offers from Western Illinois and Lindenwood.
50. Ethan Plumb, St. Charles North QB
Plumb, a 6-3, 215-pounder, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 69 quarterback prospect nationally in the Class of 2025. He threw for 2,557 yards and accounted for 32 touchdowns (21 passing, 11 rushing) as a junior at St. Charles North. Plumb reportedly received offers from Purdue and Iowa State in 2022. His most recent offer came from Tennessee-Martin in March.
- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com