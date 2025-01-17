Riley Spoden Announces Transfer To Batavia (Illinois) High School
Batavia Football in Illinois received some good news on Thursday night and it comes at the expense of Alcoa High School of Tennessee, as athlete Riley Spoden revealed he is reclassifying and transferring to Batavia.
Spoden is a 6-foot-1 235-pound 206 prospect who has received tons of media attention due to his visits and camps. He has visited top schools such as Alabama, Northwestern and Tennessee.
Spoden announced decision with a post on X, stating the following:
“First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior for giving me the ability to play football. Thank you Alcoa High School for giving me the platform to learn and play the game I love the right way. I am a stronger player because of my Coaches, Teammates, and Community. A special thanks to Coach Nix for everything he and the Tornadoes have instilled in me to become who I am on and off the field. I want to thank my teammates for always being there for me and pushing me to be better. With our hard work and determination, we were able to bring home our 10th straight State Championship! To my Family, thank you for your endless encouragement, love, and support. You are the reason I am who I am today. With that being said I am blessed to announce I will be reclassing and transferring to Batavia High School for the 2026 Senior Season. Thank you Batavia for the opportunity and I look forward to this next chapter as a Bulldog!”
Spoden has already scheduled his next visits with Penn State and Tennessee, which are far in the future of this season.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App