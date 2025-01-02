High School

Top 25 Illinois Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/2/2025)

DePaul Prep takes over at No. 1; Rich Township soars up 20 spots to No. 2; Hinsdale Central, Peoria, Morton and Waukegan join the top 25

Mike Clark

Rich Township made a huge jump up the Illinois state rankings, climbing 20 spots to No. 2 after five wins, including a win over then-No. 2 Kenwood.
Rich Township made a huge jump up the Illinois state rankings, climbing 20 spots to No. 2 after five wins, including a win over then-No. 2 Kenwood. / Rich Township Boys Basketball Instagram

The holiday tournaments scrambled the rankings, with Pontiac champ DePaul Prep rising to No, 1 and Big Dipper host Rich Township shooting up 20 spots to No. 2 after beating Kenwood and Homewood-Flossmoor, among other changes. Hinsdale Central, Peoria, Morton and Waukegan join the top 25.

Records through Jan. 1

1. DePaul Prep (14-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Pontiac 73-23; Def. Joliet West 66-46; Def. Curie 68-64; Def. Benet 59-56.

Up next: vs. Warren, Jan. 4.

2. Rich Township (7-4)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. TF South 80-43; Def. Hammond (Ind.) Bishop Noll 89-46; Def. Kenwood 87-84; Def. Homewood-Flossmoor 81-67.

Up next: vs. Thornridge, Jan. 7.

3. Kenwood (13-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Thornton 64-32; Def. Evergreen Park 92-74; Lost to Rich 87-84; Def. Hillcrest 72-66.

Up next: vs. Romeoville at Young, Jan. 4.

4. Bolingbrook (14-2)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Hinsdale South 56-21; Def. Glenbrook South 71-39; Def. Lake Forest 59-49; Def. Metamora 61-47; Def. Fenwick 54-48.

Up next: vs. De La Salle at DePaul Prep, Jan. 4.

5. Warren (10-2)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Young 70-54; Def. Proviso West 66-52; Def. Lincoln Park 59-58.

Up next: at PePaul Prep, Jan. 4.

6. Quincy (13-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Def. Florissant (Mo.) McCluer North 68-46; Def. O'Fallon 67-44; Def. Althoff Catholic 61-50; Def. The Woodlands (Texas) Christian 68-47.

Up next: vs. St. Louis Vashon at Highland, Jan. 4.

7. Benet (13-2)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Danville 70-36; Def. Bloom 58-44; Def. Simeon 67-66 (OT); Lost to DePaul Prep 59-56.

Up next: vs. Stevenson at DePaul Prep, Jan. 4.

8. Homewood-Flossmoor (13-2)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Tinley Park 76-40; Def. Hyde Park 67-55; Def. Hillcrest 71-45; Lost to Rich 81-67.

Up next: vs. Sandburg, Jan. 7.

9. Lincoln Park (13-3)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Proviso East 94-60; Def. Crane 57-51; Lost to Warren 59-58.

Up next: at Hyde Park, Jan. 7.

10. Waubonsie Valley (12-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Barrington 66-59; Def. Crystal Lake South 69-47.

Up next: at Harlem, Jan. 3.

11. Simeon (8-4)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Bloomington 89-32; Def. Peoria Manual 67-52; Lost to Benet 67-66 (OT); Def. Curie 65-49.

Up next: vs. Taft, Jan. 7.

12. Hinsdale Central (12-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Plainfield East 54-35; Def. Burlington Central 70-65; Def. Niles North 78-77 (OT); Def. Brother Rice 52-51.

Up next: vs. Hersey at Buffalo Grove, Jan. 4.

13. Brother Rice (13-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. St. Charles East 67-44; Def. Maine South 75-69; Def. Lane 49-46; Lost to Hinsdale Central 52-51.

Up next: Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic, starting Dec. 26.

14. St. Laurence (13-3)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Lost to Lyons 48-44; Def. Lemont 69-65; Def. York 45-35; Def. Glenbard West 59-51; Def. Downers Grove South 69-64.

Up next: at St. Francis deSales, Jan. 9.

15. Fenwick (13-3)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Andrew 64-43; Def. Conant 53-35; Def. Christ the King 51-45; Def. Lake Zurich 50-37; Lost to Bolingbrook 54-48.

Up next: vs. St. Ignatius at Young, Jan. 11.

16. Niles North (11-3)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Morton 77-46; Def. Schaumburg 64-48; Lost to Hinsdale Central 78-77 (OT); Def. Lane 64-58.

Up next: vs. Maine East, Jan. 3.

17. Mount Carmel (1-2)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Peoria Notre Dame 53-30; Def. Pekin 64-39; Lost to Morton 49-45; Def. Mt. Zion 68-37.

Up next: vs. Bogan, Jan. 3.

18. Kankakee (10-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Von Steuben 103-41; Def. Dunbar 84-46; Def. Lindblom 76-34.

Up next: vs. Curie at DePaul Prep, Jan. 4.24. 

19. St. Ignatius (12-2)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Stagg 65-28; Def. Minooka 67-55; Lost to Lake Zurich 38-36; Def. Christ the King 67-47.

Up next: vs, Bulls Prep, Jan. 3.

20. Young (9-5)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Lost to Warren 70-54; Def. Guilford 63-47; Def. Proviso East 64-53.

Up next: at Clark, Jan. 4. 

21. Curie (10-3)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Oak Park-River Forest 68-50; Def. New Trier 54-52; Lost to Benet 67-66 (OT); Lost to Simeon 65-49.

Up next: vs. Kankakee at DePaul Prep, Jan. 4.

22. Peoria (14-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Prosser 64-33; Def. Oswego 64-46; Def. Rock island 44-42; Def. Romeoville 61-44.

Up next: at East Peoria, Jan. 2.

23. Morton (9-5) 

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Plainfield South 57-49; Def. Hersey 63-44; Def. Mount Carmel 49-45; Def. Moline 72-55.

Up next: at Normal, Jan. 4.

24. Rock Island (13-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Harlem 72-39; Def. Metea Valley 65-58; Lost to Peoria 44-42; Def. Sacred Heart-Griffin 65-55.

Up next: vs. DeKalb, Jan. 3.

25. Waukegan (10-3)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def, Shepard 70-43; Def. Elmwood Park 62-31; Def. Sycamore 82-63.

Up next: at Young, Jan. 5.

MIKE CLARK

Mike Clark has covered Illinois and Indiana high school sports for decades with a focus on football, basketball, wrestling, track and field and baseball. He has covered high school sports for SBLive Sports since 2022.

