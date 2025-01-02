Top 25 Illinois Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/2/2025)
The holiday tournaments scrambled the rankings, with Pontiac champ DePaul Prep rising to No, 1 and Big Dipper host Rich Township shooting up 20 spots to No. 2 after beating Kenwood and Homewood-Flossmoor, among other changes. Hinsdale Central, Peoria, Morton and Waukegan join the top 25.
Records through Jan. 1
1. DePaul Prep (14-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Pontiac 73-23; Def. Joliet West 66-46; Def. Curie 68-64; Def. Benet 59-56.
Up next: vs. Warren, Jan. 4.
2. Rich Township (7-4)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. TF South 80-43; Def. Hammond (Ind.) Bishop Noll 89-46; Def. Kenwood 87-84; Def. Homewood-Flossmoor 81-67.
Up next: vs. Thornridge, Jan. 7.
3. Kenwood (13-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Thornton 64-32; Def. Evergreen Park 92-74; Lost to Rich 87-84; Def. Hillcrest 72-66.
Up next: vs. Romeoville at Young, Jan. 4.
4. Bolingbrook (14-2)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Hinsdale South 56-21; Def. Glenbrook South 71-39; Def. Lake Forest 59-49; Def. Metamora 61-47; Def. Fenwick 54-48.
Up next: vs. De La Salle at DePaul Prep, Jan. 4.
5. Warren (10-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Young 70-54; Def. Proviso West 66-52; Def. Lincoln Park 59-58.
Up next: at PePaul Prep, Jan. 4.
6. Quincy (13-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Def. Florissant (Mo.) McCluer North 68-46; Def. O'Fallon 67-44; Def. Althoff Catholic 61-50; Def. The Woodlands (Texas) Christian 68-47.
Up next: vs. St. Louis Vashon at Highland, Jan. 4.
7. Benet (13-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Danville 70-36; Def. Bloom 58-44; Def. Simeon 67-66 (OT); Lost to DePaul Prep 59-56.
Up next: vs. Stevenson at DePaul Prep, Jan. 4.
8. Homewood-Flossmoor (13-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Tinley Park 76-40; Def. Hyde Park 67-55; Def. Hillcrest 71-45; Lost to Rich 81-67.
Up next: vs. Sandburg, Jan. 7.
9. Lincoln Park (13-3)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Proviso East 94-60; Def. Crane 57-51; Lost to Warren 59-58.
Up next: at Hyde Park, Jan. 7.
10. Waubonsie Valley (12-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Barrington 66-59; Def. Crystal Lake South 69-47.
Up next: at Harlem, Jan. 3.
11. Simeon (8-4)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Bloomington 89-32; Def. Peoria Manual 67-52; Lost to Benet 67-66 (OT); Def. Curie 65-49.
Up next: vs. Taft, Jan. 7.
12. Hinsdale Central (12-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Plainfield East 54-35; Def. Burlington Central 70-65; Def. Niles North 78-77 (OT); Def. Brother Rice 52-51.
Up next: vs. Hersey at Buffalo Grove, Jan. 4.
13. Brother Rice (13-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. St. Charles East 67-44; Def. Maine South 75-69; Def. Lane 49-46; Lost to Hinsdale Central 52-51.
Up next: Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic, starting Dec. 26.
14. St. Laurence (13-3)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to Lyons 48-44; Def. Lemont 69-65; Def. York 45-35; Def. Glenbard West 59-51; Def. Downers Grove South 69-64.
Up next: at St. Francis deSales, Jan. 9.
15. Fenwick (13-3)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Andrew 64-43; Def. Conant 53-35; Def. Christ the King 51-45; Def. Lake Zurich 50-37; Lost to Bolingbrook 54-48.
Up next: vs. St. Ignatius at Young, Jan. 11.
16. Niles North (11-3)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Morton 77-46; Def. Schaumburg 64-48; Lost to Hinsdale Central 78-77 (OT); Def. Lane 64-58.
Up next: vs. Maine East, Jan. 3.
17. Mount Carmel (1-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Peoria Notre Dame 53-30; Def. Pekin 64-39; Lost to Morton 49-45; Def. Mt. Zion 68-37.
Up next: vs. Bogan, Jan. 3.
18. Kankakee (10-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Von Steuben 103-41; Def. Dunbar 84-46; Def. Lindblom 76-34.
Up next: vs. Curie at DePaul Prep, Jan. 4.24.
19. St. Ignatius (12-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Stagg 65-28; Def. Minooka 67-55; Lost to Lake Zurich 38-36; Def. Christ the King 67-47.
Up next: vs, Bulls Prep, Jan. 3.
20. Young (9-5)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Lost to Warren 70-54; Def. Guilford 63-47; Def. Proviso East 64-53.
Up next: at Clark, Jan. 4.
21. Curie (10-3)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Oak Park-River Forest 68-50; Def. New Trier 54-52; Lost to Benet 67-66 (OT); Lost to Simeon 65-49.
Up next: vs. Kankakee at DePaul Prep, Jan. 4.
22. Peoria (14-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Prosser 64-33; Def. Oswego 64-46; Def. Rock island 44-42; Def. Romeoville 61-44.
Up next: at East Peoria, Jan. 2.
23. Morton (9-5)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Plainfield South 57-49; Def. Hersey 63-44; Def. Mount Carmel 49-45; Def. Moline 72-55.
Up next: at Normal, Jan. 4.
24. Rock Island (13-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Harlem 72-39; Def. Metea Valley 65-58; Lost to Peoria 44-42; Def. Sacred Heart-Griffin 65-55.
Up next: vs. DeKalb, Jan. 3.
25. Waukegan (10-3)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def, Shepard 70-43; Def. Elmwood Park 62-31; Def. Sycamore 82-63.
Up next: at Young, Jan. 5.